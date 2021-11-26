Fantasy Basketball Value Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Bargain Plays for November 26

Everyone’s looking for the best deals this Black Friday on everything from personal waffle makers to PS5s, but your bargain hunting can also extend to your fantasy basketball lineups for this Friday night. The NBA returns from a league-wide day off with 12 games on the schedule, starting with a Friday afternoon matinee between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Detroit Pistons. Those teams aren’t on the main slate on DraftKings, but there are still 11 games on Friday night, so there are lots of options to consider. There will also be plenty of player updates to monitor throughout the day, so make sure you're following @dklive on Twitter and have downloaded the DK Live app.

As you shop for the best bargains this Friday, take a look at my top bargain picks that are listed and explained below. Based on their form, matchup and expected workload, these four options enter the day with a chance to out-produce their very affordable price points. You can also find my bargain picks and results every day of the NBA season on Twitter, @ZT_Sports.

The Thunder have been giving second-round pick Robinson-Earl plenty of run this season, and the 21-year-old rookie from Villanova has been picking things up lately. He has started seven of the past eight games for OKC and averaged 27.1 minutes with a 15.6% usage rate. His 15.4% rebound rate is a big improvement from earlier in the season when he had only an 11.0% rebound rate over his first 10 games of the season. The extra work on the glass has made him a low-risk play with a high ceiling.

Over his first 16 games of the season, Robinson-Earl had not posted a double-double, but he has posted two straight double-doubles of exactly 13 points and 10 rebounds against the Hawks and Jazz. He had 33.5 DKFP in Atlanta on Monday and followed that with 34.0 DKFP at home against Utah on Wednesday. He has at least 26 DKFP in six of his past seven games and should be able to continue to produce good value in this matchup against the Wizards, who are still short-handed in the frontcourt.

C Precious Achiuwa, Toronto Raptors at Indiana Pacers, $4,100

The Raptors are also dealing with injuries to their big men with Khem Birch (knee) already out, and OG Anuoby ($7,400; hip, questionable) still working through a hip pointer injury that has kept him sidelined for four straight games. Achiuwa was sidelined with a shoulder injury of his own but returned a week ago and has played well since returning. He was back in the starting lineup Wednesday and finished with 17 points, four rebounds and 28.5 DKFP in 28 minutes.

He has typically stuffed the stat sheet when given expanded run and has over 26 DKFP in five of his past six games, with the lone exception being his first game back from injury. Over that six-game span, Achiuwa has averaged 9.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.2 blocks and 2.0 assists per contest. Especially if he gets another start, his multi-category potential makes him a play with plenty of upside against the Pacers.

SG Malik Beasley, Minnesota Timberwolves at Charlotte Hornets, $3,900

The Hornets have been a great matchup to attack so far this season, and the Timberwolves have already ruled Patrick Beverley (groin) out for this contest, opening up usage and opportunity for Beasley if D’Angelo Russell ($7,400) runs the point more. Beverley only played five minutes Wednesday before leaving, and Beasley played a season-high 38 minutes off the bench. Part of the reason he stayed on the floor was that he was producing a season-high 29 points against the Heat while shooting 9-of-19 from the field.

Beasley always has a green light and takes plenty of shots for Minnesota, averaging 11.7 field goal attempts, 9.2 three-point attempts and a 20.7% usage rate over his past six games. He has over 20 DKFP in four of those games, including performances of 32.5 and 39.25 DKFP. The Timberwolves have won five straight, and Beasley has been a big part of the scoring in the second unit, which gives him a very high ceiling in this favorable matchup.

The Spurs have been trending the opposite way of the Timberwolves, having dropped six straight games. They also may have lost Devin Vassell ($4,700; quadriceps, questionable) on Wednesday to a right quadriceps contusion. If Vassell is sidelined against Boston, Walker would be set up for even more work in the second unit for San Antonio.

Walker has a ton of upside, but the 22-year-old hasn’t been able to consistently contribute enough to earn his way into the starting lineup yet. He usually gets plenty of shots off the bench, though, averaging 11.0 field goal attempts and an impressively high 25.3% usage rate over his past eight games. In those eight games, he has added 2.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists and finished with over 17 DKFP six times. If he hits a few more shots and gets extra work with Vassell out or limited, Walker should bring high upside to this home game against the Celtics.

