Fantasy Hockey Cheat Sheet: Top DraftKings NHL DFS Picks, Values, Lineup Strategy for November 26

Friday features a six-game main NHL slate that begins at 7:00 p.m. ET on DraftKings. In this article, you will find DFS advice for DraftKings lineups, plus some DraftKings Sportsbook bets to target.

Set your DraftKings fantasy hockey lineups here: NHL $65K Kick Save [$20K to 1st]

Both of these offenses have been rolling lately, making this smaller puck total look like a good one to attack with an over. The Stars remain a top-five team in power-play efficiency and have scored four or more goals in four of their last five games. Colorado remains on a tear and is averaging 4.1 goals per game on the season, which is first in the league. The over has hit in six of the last seven games between these two teams.

The Penguins have been a tough team to score against this season. They have the sixth-best goals against average and rank first in penalty-kill efficiency. The Penguins haven’t allowed more than two goals in their last five starts. The Islanders enter in the midst of a seven-game losing streak and haven’t scored more than two goals in a game in over eight games. The under looks worth taking on.

Place your NHL bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Top Line Stack

Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche

Roope Hintz ($5,400) — Jason Robertson ($4,800) — Joe Pavelski ($4,200)

The Dallas Stars have won four of their last five games and have been riding an offense that has produced four or more goals in those four wins. After a slow start, Dallas’ best forwards are finally starting to produce and it’s something we should be taking advantage of today as they are all available at ridiculously low prices for DFS.

Roope Hintz is a player you can slot into lineups on a daily basis right now when he’s priced below $6K. The Finnish center has six goals over his last five games and has accumulated at least three shots on net in seven of his last eight outings. Dallas’ top-line isn’t just a good target because they’re cheap, either. These three are well correlated for fantasy purposes and play together at both even strength and on the first power-play unit for Dallas. While Jason Robertson hasn’t been as explosive as Hintz lately, he’s still averaging just under a point per game on the season and has two multi-point games in his last six outings.

Joe Pavelski continues to be underrated at these prices too as he’s capable of going for a goal and three+ shots on net on pretty much any slate given his role alongside these two young players. He’s produced 11 or more DKFP four times over his last 10 starts. The Avalanche goalies have been hit or miss this season and using this Stars first-line stack gives you loads of salary left over to load up at other spots.

Superstar to Target

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs at San Jose Sharks ($9,300)

The Maple Leafs come into San Jose today on the back of two road wins where they have outscored opponents 9-2. Auston Matthews has picked up his shot rate and is now averaging 4.7 SOG over his last 10 games as well. This game looks like a pretty solid mismatch with the Leafs carrying a 3.3 implied goal total and Matthews still seems overdue for more positive goal regression in the short term. Matthews’ shot rate is up, but his shooting percentage on the season is still five percentage points below his career average. The Sharks continue to defy expectations but seem overmatched here. Matthews is a player you should be paying up for in the short term in DFS as he starts heating up.

Value on Offense

Brendan Gallagher, Montreal Canadiens at Buffalo Sabres ($4,000)

The Canadiens are not a good team but their forwards do come cheap and they have a terrific matchup against Buffalo today. The Sabres allow the sixth-most shots per game and have dropped to 25th in penalty-kill efficiency ratings. Gallagher still sees plenty of first unit power-play action and is averaging a healthy 2.8 shots on net over his last 10 games. Against a weak opponent like Buffalo, don't be afraid to grab some good value with Gallagher, who gets you exposure to a Montreal PP1 that is in a great spot to produce today.

Jakub Voráček, Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Vancouver Canucks ($4,100)

We can’t go the entire article without mentioning the fact the Vancouver Canucks are on the slate. The Canucks rank last in penalty-kill efficiency and have given up the 10th most quality scoring chances this year, making them an excellent opponent for your forwards. Voracek is still averaging just under a point-per-game for the resurgent Blue Jackets and has excelled as a playmaker on the Jackets’ power-play as he already has nine power-play points on the season. Taking the discount against such a weak opponent makes a ton of sense at wing today.

Stud Goalies

Elvis Merzļikins, Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Vancouver Canucks ($7,800)

The Blue Jackets are one of the bigger favorites on the slate today at -140, as of writing, on DraftKings Sportsbook. Merzlikins can be streaky but is coming off a shutout win against a tough Winnipeg Jets squad. On the season he’s been of the best goalies in the league and carries a .926 save percentage into this game. The Canucks average just 2.3 goals per game and have been terrible in all areas this season. Merzlikins looks underrated at under $8K.

Philipp Grubauer, Seattle Kraken at Tampa Bay Lightning ($7,100)

It’s always risky taking on a goalie who is starting against Tampa Bay on the road but it is worth noting that Grubauer—who was a Vezina finalist last season—may be in the midst of turning around his otherwise terrible season. The former Avalanche starter has stopped 72 of the last 75 shots he’s faced and is on a two-game winning streak. He’s capable of stealing games when in this kind of form and makes for a good GPP target today, as he’s sure to go lightly owned.

Value on Defense

Rasmus Dahlin, Buffalo Sabres vs. Montreal Canadiens ($4,100)

I mentioned targeting the Canadiens’ cheap players against a bad Sabres defense, but we can also use some Buffalo players in this spot as well. Montreal has the fourth-worst penalty-kill in the league and has allowed the seventh-most quality scoring chances this season. Rasmus Dahlin has eight points in his last 10 games for the Sabres, who continue to rely on him to play big minutes in pretty much all situations. Dahlin’s a little more point-reliant for fantasy than most elite defensemen but is in a great spot to produce some cheap power-play points given the Canadiens’ special team woes. At just over $4K, there’s not much better pure value available on defense today.

Power-Play Defensemen

Zach Werenski, Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Vancouver Canucks ($7,400)

The Blue Jackets have been playing with confidence lately and come in having won three of their last four games while averaging 4.25 goals per game over their last four games as well. The Jackets’ power-play has been much improved over last season and it’s turned Werenski into one of the most elite fantasy plays on defense this season.

On top of producing points (he has 14 in 17 games, including three power play goals), Werenski is also averaging an insane 4.76 blocked shots + shots on goal per game and is capable of delivering a double-bonus night on pretty much any slate. If you plan on paying up for defense today, rostering him against the Canucks’ terrible special teams is one of the biggest no-brainers on this slate. Continue to rely on the big minutes and production he’s been pouring out to begin the season.

Set your DraftKings fantasy hockey lineups here: NHL $65K Kick Save [$20K to 1st]

Place your NHL bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is wavegoodbye) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT).

21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.