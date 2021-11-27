NBA Best Bets: Basketball Picks, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook for November 27

We’ve arrived at yet another NBA Saturday, and we have a loaded slate of games tipping off at 6:10 p.m. ET. With so many games, come so many opportunities to make money, here’s what jumps out to me on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Here’s the thing — the Timberwolves may actually be a good team. They’ve ranked third in offensive efficiency in the past six games and sixth in defense. The talent has always been undeniable, but there were inconsistencies on both ends of the floor. Those have been shored up of late.

The Timberwolves also don’t allow very many shots to fall inside 10 feet, playing defense with a 56.7% field goal percentage against them. This would make for a tough matchup for the two-point-happy Sixers, even if Joel Embiid plays.

That leads me to another point. Are we even sure Embiid will play in this game? He and Tobias Harris are still listed as questionable, and while this line strongly suggests he’ll be in the lineup, we still have a nice security blanket in the event he doesn’t play. There’s also the fact that he may be on a minutes limit or not exactly 100% considering he just had two weeks off due to COVID-19. I think Minnesota is the play.

The Suns are 0-3 against the spread on the second night of a back-to-back, and one of their three losses this year came in that very scenario. While this defense seems to have returned to elite status lately, we have to consider it gave up an average of 112 points per 100 possessions against the Spurs and Cavaliers — two below-average offenses — before a nice performance against the Knicks on Friday.

Brooklyn has been feeling it on that end and just torched a good Boston defense for an offensive efficiency rating of 125.5, winning in blowout fashion as a short favorite. Together with a defense that’s had some pretty great performances in the last month, I think this should be a level that Phoenix simply hasn’t seen in some time.

The Hawks are 7-6 to the over as the favorite this year, and they’ll be giving the Knicks five points at home on Saturday night. Considering the turnstile known as Trae Young, I think Atlanta’s defense could be in a compromising spot against its new rival.

Both of these defenses have struggled in general, with the Hawks average at best on that end of the floor.

This will also technically be a pace-up game for the slow-paced Knicks, perhaps bringing this offense to life just a little bit more and helping us reach this over.

