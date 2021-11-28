Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for November 29

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

Monday night presents a nine-game slate, and DraftKings continues to offer a plethora of huge tournaments. Below are some of my favorite studs and values at each position.

Point Guard

Stud

Dejounte Murray, San Antonio Spurs vs. Washington Wizards, $9,600 - Murray has been incredible recently. The point guard has posted a triple-double in three of his last six starts, with five efforts of at least 54.5 DKFP during this time. Overall, with DeMar DeRozan now in Chicago, Murray has become the Spurs’ new alpha, handling a 25.6% usage rate and a 33.4% assist percentage, both of which are career highs for the 25-year-old.

The Wizards are giving up the sixth-most DKFP to point guards this season, and Murray should stuff the stat sheet, en route to over 50 DKFP on Monday — possibly with another triple-double.

Other Options: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ($8,000), Malcolm Brogdon ($7,400), Kyle Lowry ($7,000 - if Tyler Herro or Jimmy Butler are out), Lonzo Ball ($7,000)

Value

Jalen Suggs, Orlando Magic at Philadelphia 76ers, $5,300 - Cole Anthony (ankle) remains sidelined, keeping Suggs firmly in play at this price. In four of these last five sans Anthony, Suggs has recorded at least 26.25 DKFP. Furthermore, when Anthony has been off the floor, Suggs has led the Magic with a 26.3% usage rate.

While this isn’t the greatest matchup, with Joel Embiid back for the Sixers, Suggs is underpriced for his current role and is a solid bet for over five-times value.

Other Options: Kevin Porter Jr. ($5,800)

Shooting Guard

Stud

Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz vs. Portland Trailblazers, $8,100 - Saturday night, Mitchell exposed the Pelicans for 45.75 DKFP in only 27 minutes of work. Now, the All-Star gets another terrific matchup vs. the Blazers, who rank second-to-last in defensive efficiency.

This contest carries a very healthy total of 222.5 points on DraftKings Sportsbook. Since the start of last season, Mitchell has produced 46 DKFP per game in totals of 220 points or higher, and as always, he should come with low ownership, given that paying up at shooting guard is never a popular strategy.

Other Options: D’Angelo Russell ($7,800), Tyler Herro ($7,200 - if active and Butler is out)

Value

Lu Dort, Oklahoma City Thunder at Houston Rockets, $5,400 - This season, Dort is posting a 22% usage rate and is leading the Thunder with 32.6 minutes per game. He is fresh off a 32-DKFP showing vs. the Wizards on Friday, which was the sixth time he has eclipsed 30 DKFP in his past 10 starts.

On the menu for Monday is a date with the Rockets, who rank 21st in defensive efficiency. When Dort faced this soft defense back on Nov. 17, the 22-year-old exploded for a season-best 50.5 DKFP. Plus, the spread of this contest is only two points in favor of Houston on DraftKings Sportsbook. In the spreads under five points this season, Dort has been great, averaging 32.6 DKFP per game. He is never a common name in large tournaments, and Dort is a very interesting target at the thin shooting guard position.

Other Options: Eric Bledsoe ($5,200), Gary Harris ($3,500 - better if Terrence Ross is out)

Small Forward

Stud

Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Indiana Pacers, $7,900 - Even playing alongside Karl-Anthony Towns and D’Angelo Russell, Edwards leads the Wolves with a 28.7% usage rate this season and will be on his home floor Monday, where the 20-year-old is averaging 41 DKFP per game this season.

Patrick Beverley (groin) will miss his third straight game Monday, solidifying huge minutes for Edwards, and this Pacers team he is going against is playing its second game in two nights. The budding superstar should top 40 DKFP in this spot and has to be considered at this sub-$8K salary.

Other Options: Jimmy Butler ($9,400 - boost if Herro is out)

Value

Josh Hart, New Orleans Pelicans at Los Angeles Clippers, $5,300 - Hart just traveled to Utah for a two-game series vs. the Jazz and unsurprisingly struggled, with less than 20 DKFP in both contests. He will face another strong defense in the Clippers on Monday, but this should be a much faster paced setting than in Utah. Los Angeles ranks 11th in pace, whereas the Jazz are 21st.

Hart thrives in uptempo environments, and before the mini-series in Utah, the 26-year-old had topped 30 DKFP in eight of his previous 10 starts. This is a notable $500 price drop since Hart’s last time out, and he is standing out as one of the best forward values on the slate at this depressed salary.

Other Options: Lauri Markkanen ($5,600), Duncan Robinson ($4,600 - if Butler and Herro are out), Rudy Gay ($4,000)

Power Forward

Stud

Domantas Sabonis, Indiana Pacers at Minnesota Timberwolves, $8,400 - Sabonis struggled mightily vs. the Bucks Sunday, with only 22.5 DKFP. However, before the dud, the big man had tallied over 40 DKFP in four consecutive starts, all of which were double-doubles.

Sabonis is generating 1.2 DKFP per minute this season and this is a great spot for him, with the Wolves yielding the second-most rebounds in the league. The power forward should reach the double-double bonus and is a compelling way to gain exposure to one of the top game settings of the night.

Other Options: Tobias Harris ($7,800)

Value

Jae’Sean Tate, Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder, $4,800 - Tate should benefit from Jalen Green’s (hamstring) absence. When the rookie has been off the court, Tate’s usage has increased 1.3 percentage points, allowing the forward to supply 0.95 DKFP per minute. With Green missing his first game of the season Saturday, Tate finished with 28 DKFP vs. the Hornets.

The 26-year-old has now surpassed 25 DKFP in 11 of 19 starts this season, including a 31-DKFP outing vs. the Thunder two weeks ago. Tate opened the season at $5,800 and is a strong value at this discounted salary — one that should fly under the radar.

Other Options: Wendell Carter Jr. ($6,300 - boost if Mo Bamba is out), PJ Washington ($5,100), Franz Wagner ($4,900)

Center

Stud

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers vs. Orlando Magic, $10,500 - Embiid made his return from a nine-game absence on Saturday and put up a season-high 70.5 DKFP in the overtime loss vs. the Wolves. With Ben Simmons (personal) missing, Embiid has been one of the league leaders in usage rate this season at 33.3%, resulting in an outstanding 1.44 DKFP per minute for the center.

For Monday night, Embiid will be at home, hosting a Magic defense that has been the third-worst unit this season in terms of efficiency. They are also allowing the fourth-most rebounds, and over the last two seasons, Embiid has been 8.0 DKFP per game better at home compared to when on the road. The center has a huge ceiling in this smash spot and is one of the best studs to build around for this full slate.

Other Options: Rudy Gobert ($8,500), Bam Adebayo ($8,200 - better if Butler is out), Jarrett Allen ($7,500)

Value

Jarred Vanderbilt, Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Indiana Pacers, $4,800 - Very quietly, Vanderbilt has been extremely productive of late. In his past six starts, the 22-year-old has recorded double-digit rebounds five times. Additionally, over this stretch, Vanderbilt has been great on the defensive end, racking up three defensive stats a night. Overall, the former Kentucky Wildcat is amassing 30.5 DKFP per game during this time.

Simply put, Vanderbilt is underpriced for how well he has been playing, and he is a viable option for both cash games and GPPs at this low cost.

Other Options: Jakob Poeltl ($5,700), Robin Lopez ($3,300 - if Bamba is out)

