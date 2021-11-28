NFL Week 12 MNF Best Bets: Seattle Seahawks vs. Washington Football Team Picks, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

Entering Monday’s contest 0-2 in November, the Seahawks have a chance to finish the month winless. They’re visiting a Washington squad that’s experienced the opposite sort of fortune this month, but can that hold up?

Here’s how to approach Seattle-Washington on Monday via DraftKings Sportsbook. Find me on Twitter @Nick_Friar for updates.

The Seahawks aren’t exactly about to throw the Legion of Boom at Washington on Monday. In fact, their play against the run has actually been the Seahawks’ strong suit on defense. Seattle ranks ninth in rush DVOA this season, only two spots ahead of Washington’s defense. However, Seattle’s defense is 25th in pass DVOA, ranking five spots in front of Washington.

But we aren’t exactly dealing with juggernaut offenses in this one — as much as Seattle has pieces that should lead to offensive success. Seattle has averaged 20.4 points per game with Russell Wilson under center this season while Washington has posted 21.2 a game throughout 2021. Washington’s defense has given up quite a few more points per game (26.7) along the way, but Seattle’s defense has held opponents to 20.9 points per game this season.

The big number to look at for this one: nine. That’s the number of times the under has hit in Seattle’s 10 games this season. Some might think they’re due to hit the over, but I’m buying into the pattern — coupled with the fact Washington doesn’t exactly have the strongest offense in the league.

The Seahawks may be good against the run, but receiving backs have had some fun at their expense. Opposing running backs have logged 27-plus receiving yards in nine contests vs. Seattle this season. In some instances, multiple backs have hit the over on McKissic’s receiving yards prop on DraftKings Sportsbook in the same game.

As for McKissic, he’s logged 27-plus receiving yards six times this season. Before his one-catch performance in Week 11, during which he only logged four yards, McKissic had logged 34-plus yards in four consecutive contests. Throughout those four games, he received anywhere from four to 10 targets, logging four receptions twice and eight in the other two.

Also, last time McKissic only had one reception and single-digit receiving yards, he bounced back for 65 yards on eight receptions (10 targets).

Favored by only one point coming into this one, Seattle faced a Washington squad that’s 3-7 ATS this season. Of course, that will lead some to go with Seattle -1 with the promise of a better payout, but the difference isn’t worth a potential push.

Not that I anticipate Washington will give Seattle a hard time Monday, as disappointing as the Seahawks have been this season. The Seahawks have actually been better on the road in 2021 (2-3 vs. 1-4 at home), and Washington hasn’t exactly taken advantage of its opportunities at FedExField this season.

With key parts of Washington’s receiving core questionable or doubtful coming into Monday’s affair and the Seahawks being strong against the run, enough is leaning in favor of Seattle’s defense for the Seahawks to take care of business in this one.

