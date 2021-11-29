Fantasy Hockey Cheat Sheet: Top DraftKings NHL DFS Picks, Values, Lineup Strategy for November 29

Monday features a four-game main NHL slate that begins at 7:00 p.m. ET on DraftKings. In this article, you will find DFS advice for DraftKings lineups, plus some DraftKings Sportsbook bets to target.

Seattle has played much better of late and takes on a Sabres team which comes in having lost five of their past six. The Kraken have gotten much-improved goaltending of late and rank out as the far better team in expected goal rate and scoring chances allowed. It’s probably too early to start calling Seattle elite but we should start trusting them more against bad teams like Buffalo. They’re a solid moneyline target here.

We have a battle of two of the worst teams in hockey right now with the Canucks visiting the Canadiens. Neither one of these teams looks worth trusting but it is Montreal who seems more likely to turn things around soon. Montreal went to the Stanley Cup finals last year, after all, and have scored six goals in two of their past three games. Montreal is the more balanced team upfront and has got better goaltending from Jake Allen ($7,800) of late.

Top Line Stack

Winnipeg Jets vs. Arizona Coyotes

Mark Scheifele ($6,400) — Blake Wheeler ($4,800) — Nikolaj Ehlers ($6,400)

The Jets have run three balanced lines of late up front, but they take on one of the worst penalty kills in the league tonight in the Coyotes. Using Scheifele and Wheeler together still gets us good even-strength correlation here too, while the addition of Ehlers to the group gives us a shooter who is overdue for a breakout game and will see top power-play time with our other pair.

The Coyotes have taken the most penalties per game in the NHL this year and still rank in the bottom five in penalty kill. It’s not a stretch to say that targeting the Jets' power play is a must in these kinds of spots and we have a player in Ehlers here who comes in averaging 5.0 blocked shots + shots on goal over his past 10 games. That’s more than elite production in the peripheral department and he also looks overdue for some positive goal-scoring regression as his shooting percentage is now 4% under his career average. Wheeler is in a similar boat from a shooting perspective and has still been able to average 2.6 shots on goal per game this year despite going scoreless in 16 games.

A breakout from the Jets’ top power-play unit wouldn’t be shocking given the opponent and these three provide good points-per-dollar appeal given their prices.

Superstar to Target

Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins at Calgary Flames ($7,600)

The Penguins’ captain has stepped up his play of late and comes into this road game against the Flames having averaged 3.66 shots on net in his past five games. Crosby’s aggressiveness has also translated to the score sheet as he’s been able to grab four points in his last two games. The Flames make for a tough opponent as they’re tops in many defensive categories on the season, but that may also only help to keep Crosby’s ownership down on a smaller slate where we don’t have many big names to pay up for.

The Flames’ Jacob Markström ($7,900) has been a world-beater this year but is potentially showing signs of a little regression having now posted two shaky outings in a row. Crosby is rounding into form, and with the Penguins coming off a bad loss to cellar-dwelling Montreal, should be in a mood here to get after it tonight.

Value on Offense

Josh Anderson, Montreal Canadiens vs. Vancouver Canucks ($4,100)

As mentioned above, the Canadiens’ offense has shown some signs of life in their past few starts and their forwards get a terrific matchup against the Canucks today, who sit fifth-to-last in goals against and last in penalty kill. Anderson has been working well in a top-line role across from Christian Dvorak ($4,300) and has played 17 minutes or more in each of his past six games. The Canadiens have averaged four goals per game over their past four starts and Anderson is responsible for three of them over that span. Target the cheap top-six forward here, who is producing in a juicy role right now.

Marcus Johansson, Seattle Kraken at Buffalo Sabres ($3,500)

The Kraken face a Sabres team that is seventh-to-last in goals against and 10th-to-last in penalty kill. Many of the Kraken forwards have seen their prices jacked up today as a result of the meeting with Buffalo, but Johansson remains ultra-cheap. The Swede is playing on the top line and PP1 for Seattle at the moment and is averaging 0.5 points per game and 2.6 shots on goal over his last 10 starts. He’s an easy punt play to deploy on his own and a good player to include in any Kraken PP1 stack today as well.

Stud Goalies

Jake Allen, Montreal Canadiens vs. Vancouver Canucks ($7,800)

As mentioned above, the Canadiens come in having played moderately better over their past four games and have started to provide their goalies a little more support in the goal-scoring department. Allen himself has played better of late, too, and now posted save percentages of .910 or better in three of his past four starts. The Canucks are a fine team to target whenever we can with our goalies as they attempt over 33 shots per game but rank seventh-to-last in goals scored per game. Allen enters as a small home favorite and is in a great spot to keep rolling here.

Tristan Jarry, Pittsburgh Penguins at Calgary Flames ($7,500)

The Penguins are currently +125 road underdogs on DraftKings Sportsbook but this isn’t a spot to shy away from using their starting goalie. Jarry might actually be the key to unlocking some big GPP lineups today as Pittsburgh’s starter has been playing unbelievable of late, and comes into this meeting with Calgary having now stopped 141 of the last 143 shots he’s faced. The Calgary shooters are all likely to cool off at some point and you could see their second quiet outing in a row here against Jarry, who makes for a fantastic GPP play.

Value on Defense

John Marino, Pittsburgh Penguins at Calgary Flames ($3,000)

A lot of the decent defensemen have seen price increases tonight due to the smaller slate (and lots of weaker teams involved), but the Penguins’ D-men all remain moderately priced. Marino is averaging over 22 minutes of ice time per game and right around 0.45 points per game this year as well. He gets some exposure to the power play on the Penguins’ second unit and is averaging 2.5 blocked shots + shots on goal, per game, which is absolutely fine for a $3K defenseman. You may not need to go this cheap on defense tonight given the lack of studs available, but if you do, Marino looks like the best upside option available at these prices.

Power-Play Defensemen

Jakob Chychrun, Arizona Coyotes at Winnipeg Jets ($7,600)

There is just so little to find in the upper reaches of the defenseman aisle on this slate that I think paying up for Chychrun is completely justified on defense. He comes in averaging 4.7 blocked shots + shots on goal per game over his past 10 starts and is perfectly capable of a slate-breaking night if he finds the back of the net here against a Jets team that has allowed the 11th-most quality scoring chances against this year and also features the third-worst penalty kill in the league. With no skaters priced above $8,000 today, using Chychrun isn’t exactly tough to do here either and he’s in a better than advertised matchup against a weaker defensive team in Winnipeg.

