Fantasy Football Picks: Seahawks vs. Washington DraftKings NFL DFS MNF Showdown Strategy

Considering both the Seattle Seahawks and the Washington Football Team made the playoffs last season, it’s difficult to say which of the two squads has had a more disappointing campaign in 2021. In any case, Seattle and Washington will meet up this evening to put a nice, little bow on Week 12.

Let’s break things down from a Showdown perspective.

NFL $1.5M Monday Showdown [$500K to 1st, 3x Crowns] (SEA vs WAS)

SHOWDOWN STRATEGY

Captain’s Picks

Russell Wilson ($16,500 CP) - Alright. Tonight is the night Wilson starts to look like himself again. Due to poor play and injury, the Wisconsin product has somehow managed to not throw a touchdown since all the way back in Week 5, but Washington’s secondary should fix that awkward stat in a hurry. Coming into Week 12, the Football Team had surrendered the most DKFP per game to opposing quarterbacks, the direct result of conceding a league-worst 2.4 opponent passing touchdowns per contest. Washington has also allowed the third-most opponent passing yards per week (270.0) and rank 30th in pass defense according to DVOA. With Tyler Lockett ($10,200) and DK Metcalf ($8,800) healthy, I can’t see any reason that Wilson continues to struggle. In other words: Russ will cook on Monday Night.

Terry McLaurin ($15,900) - Speaking of poor play in the secondary, no team in the NFL is surrendering more passing yards per game in 2021 than the Seahawks (279.6). In fact, Seattle gave up a whopping 318 yards in Week 11 to a Cardinals squad that was missing both Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins, which seems really difficult to do. With that in mind, we should expect good things on Monday from Taylor Heinicke ($9,800) and the Washington aerial attack, which in turn, means good things for McLaurin. The former third-round pick has clearly established himself as the No. 1 target for the Football Team, as McLaurin’s 91 targets and 735 receiving yards are almost double that of any of his teammates. It’s also not as if the Seahawks are immune to conceding huge individual receiving performances. Through the first 11 weeks of the season, Seattle’s seen Julio Jones, Deebo Samuel, Justin Jefferson and Robert Woods all go off for 20-plus DKFP, with the latter hauling in 12 of his 14 targets for 150 yards in Week 5. I’d anticipate McLaurin joining that group in the next 24 hours. He certainly has the volume and skill to fit in.

FLEX Plays

Alex Collins ($6,600) - While DeeJay Dallas ($5,200) will also see a fair number of snaps, I think this is a script where Collins can break out of his recent slump. The Seahawks’ offense as a whole has been unable to move the football the past two weeks, which has meant fewer second-half snaps for Collins in contests where Seattle has been trailing by multiple scores. Well, Washington is allowing 26.7 opponent points per game this season, the second-most of any NFC team. In a script that I see being relatively neutral — the Seahawks are one-point road favorites on the DraftKings Sportsbook — I’d guess Collins sees between 15-18 carries, with a few of those coming in high-leverage red zone situations. With Chris Carson (neck) on injured reserve and Rashaad Penny (hamstring) and Travis Homer (calf) already ruled inactive, it’s not like there’s many people around to vulture those goal line looks, right?

Logan Thomas ($4,800) - Thomas is expected to be activated to the 53-man roster prior to tonight’s game, which means we likely see the TE for the first time since he suffered a hamstring injury back in Week 4. Now, there’s obviously a chance that Thomas — who broke out in 2020 with 72 receptions and six touchdowns — will be eased back into Washington’s offense; however, to me, all signs point to a huge workload. Not only is Ricky Seals-Jones ($1,800; hip) unlikely to be around to steal targets, but Thomas logged a 100% snap share in the Football Team’s first three games of the season. When he’s been healthy, he’s tended to never leave the field. Thomas is also at an obvious discount, as his price point was well above $6K in each game he started back in September. It’s the price tag that separates Thomas from J.D. McKissic ($7,200) on this slate, who should also be heavily involved in the passing attack, as the Seahawks have conceded the third-most targets to opposing RBs.

Fades

Antonio Gibson ($8,600) - Of all the assets priced above $7K on this slate, Gibson has the least appeal. Generally speaking, Gibson isn’t someone whose volume you worry about, as the sophomore entered Week 12 inside the NFL’s top 10 in total touches (173); yet the Seahawks are a opponent that tends to funnel offenses into passing the football. To wit, Seattle is ranked 25th against the pass according to DVOA, while it sits ninth versus the run. Heck, the Seahawks have surrendered a paltry 3.4 yards per carry in their past three games — the second-lowest mark in the NFC within that span of time. Meanwhile, Gibson’s averaging just 10.3 DKFP in the seven contests in 2021 where he’s garnered fewer than 20 rushing attempts. I think the 23-year-old will be involved on Monday, but that’s a pretty big threshold to clear.

THE OUTCOME

It’s difficult to get a read on either of these teams. The Seahawks have dropped five of their past six games, while the Football Team is a putrid 1-4 ATS playing at home in 2021. In the end, in a matchup of two defenses who have been unable to stop opponents from efficiently passing all season long, I’ll lean towards Seattle for one simple reason: Russell Wilson. Despite his results the past two weeks, I trust Wilson more than I trust Taylor Heinicke. I also trust the over more than I trust Seahawks moneyline. Both these squads will be able to move the football this evening.

Final Score: Seattle 28, Washington 24

