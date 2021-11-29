Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Lineup Strategy for Pelicans vs. Clippers Showdown on November 29

Both the Pelicans and Clippers are missing their big stars in Zion Williamson and Kawhi Leonard, yet New Orleans is a cellar dweller in the Western Conference at 5-17 while Los Angeles has the fifth-best record at 11-9. Both teams are toward the bottom in terms of offensive efficiency, but the Clippers are second in defensive efficiency while the Pelicans are 28th. Defense wins championships! DraftKings Sportsbook has the Clippers favored by seven points at home despite them playing the second leg of a back-to-back while the O/U is at 210.5. These teams faced each other a little over a week ago. The game was in New Orleans, but the Clippers were on the second leg of a back-to-back. The Pelicans were victorious by the score of 94-81.

Captain’s Picks

Paul George ($18,900 CP) - George is the highest-priced player on the slate. His shooting efficiency has been brutal recently, as he’s converted 39% of his field-goal attempts over the last seven games. That said, his usage rate is at 35%, and he’s hoisting up 22 shots per game. He plays around 35 minutes per game and has the ability to stuff the stat sheet on a nightly basis. Playing time? Check. Usage? Check. Opportunities? Check. All we can focus on is the process. Past that, we are beholden to the results gods.

Devonte’ Graham ($8,100 CP) - I feel gross writing up Graham. Since returning back to action three games ago, he’s played 23, 30 and 21 minutes while scoring 12, nine and six points, translating to 11.75, 25 and 15.25 DKFP, respectively. Two of those games were blowouts, though, and the Pelicans played the Jazz twice. Utah is fifth in defensive efficiency and negates the FPPM to point guards by 5.39 percentage points. While the Clippers are second in defensive efficiency, they do boost the FPPM to point guards by 4.37 percentage points. Graham has gone for at least 30 DKFP in eight games this season, with a high of 40.75, and is averaging 30.9 minutes per game. He’s cheap and the projected ownership should be low considering his recent production.

UTIL Plays

Jonas Valanciunas ($10,800) - From a projections perspective, Valanciunas is the player most likely to match George’s ceiling. After being mired in situations that would prohibit him from playing more than 28 minutes per game, Valanciunas has been “unleashed” in New Orleans, averaging 31.5 minutes per game. He averages 1.26 DKFP per minute, so more playing time equals more fantasy goodies. He leads the league with 16 double-doubles and, in the prior meeting vs. the Clippers, Valanciunas went for 26 points and 13 rebounds, good for 50.75 DKFP.

Herb Jones ($3,200) - Jones has a sub-10% usage rate, so points will rarely be voluminous. Where he makes his hay is on the glass and with defensive stats. Over the last four games, he has started three and averaged 30.5 minutes per contest. He’s produced 17.75, 20.5, 24.75 and 18.75 DKFP. Now, he’s racked up four, three and four steals, so that production is likely unsustainable. That said, he is playing a ton of minutes and has had six games with at least 20 DKFP this season.

Guillermo Hernangomez ($5,000) - Hernangomez averages 1.14 DKFP per minute. He’s always had the ability to score and grab rebounds. His liabilities on defense, though, have always inhibited the playing time. Over the last four games, he seems to have garnered the trust of the coaching staff and carved out a niche for himself. He’s played 22, 22, 19 and 18 minutes, producing 35.25, 37.75, 30 and 22.5 DKFP, respectively. That kind of upside is difficult to find at this price level.

Fades

Brandon Ingram ($14,700 CP; $9,800) - Ingram is the third-highest-priced player on the slate. He does average 1.12 DKFP per minute, is garnering a 30% usage rate on the season and went for 39.75 DKFP in the last meeting vs. the Clippers. That said, since returning to action nine games ago, he’s contributed fewer than 30 DKFP in five of those contests. The Clippers neutralize the FPPM to shooting guards by 10.76 percentage points, and I’d rather pay up $1K for Valanciunas or go way down to Devonte’ Graham ($5,400), who has a much lower floor but could match or come close to the production of Ingram.

THE OUTCOME

For full transparency, I’ve been absolutely horrible at predicting outcomes, so you may want to go Costanza on me. If that doesn’t work, then Costanza the Costanza.

The Clippers are the better team and get the home-court advantage. That said, the Clippers got spanked by the Warriors Sunday while the Pelicans last played on Saturday. While the Pelicans have been a bad team for most of the season, they did beat the Clippers a few weeks ago and defeated the Jazz in Utah two games ago. The Clippers will more than likely win on Monday, but the seven-point spread seems too large, as it’s well within the range of outcomes that the Pelicans win outright.

