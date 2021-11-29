NBA Best Bets and Betting Trends: Basketball Picks, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook for November 29

Follow along on Twitter (@julianedlow) for any potential updates — things can always change with lineup moves leading up to tipoff. Here’s what jumps out to me on DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Monday NBA card still has some major pieces up in the air with injury news as we get late into the afternoon. There are also a lot of games with pretty sizable point spreads. As I submit this article I haven’t placed a bet yet in the NBA, but I’ll write up some trends and spots that have my attention. Still a couple spots I may wind up firing on.

Per usual, I’ll put everything official up on Twitter that I bet on personally. This is a betting guide for this NBA card, and anything I’ve actually bet will include a unit amount.

Betting Trends

Both teams will be shorthanded in this one, but the Nuggets are probably dealing with more injuries at the moment. P.J. Dozier recently went down for the season, and now we know Michael Porter Jr. will have back surgery and miss the remainder of the season. Tyler Herro will miss this game for Miami, but it’s really about what big name players are in/out. Nikola Jokic has been out about 10 days with a wrist injury and is questionable for this game. If he’s out, I’ll strongly consider the Heat. I’d also like to try and have Jimmy Butler ruled in, as he’s questionable with a tailbone injury. Since the game Jokic was injured in, the Nuggets are 0-6 SU/ATS. Denver is also just 2-6 SU/ATS on the road this season. Miami has won six of its last eight overall and is 6-1 SU/ATS at home. Jokic out and Butler in would make Miami an immediate play for me, potentially in a moneyline parlay. You’ll want to grab it quick, though.

And intriguing matchup between the Ball brothers here. I was leaning towards the Bulls here, but Zach LaVine is questionable with an illness, so I probably won’t back them. Charlotte has actually been playing very well lately, while the Bulls have been slowing down after a hot start. However, if LaVine is indeed ruled out, the player prop market becomes much more interesting. Backing an over for DeMar DeRozan or Lonzo Ball would make the most sense if LaVine can’t go. Stay tuned for the news and a potential play on Twitter.

The Clippers are on the second leg of a back-to-back, but with both games at home. They’ll be looking not only to avenge a loss on Sunday, but also a loss about 10 days ago while scoring just 81 points against the Pelicans team. Nice revenge spot for the Clips in multiple ways. New Orleans is just 2-10 on the road and 3-9 ATS — 1-8 ATS in the last nine away from home. The Clippers are on a 1-5 ATS skid, but are still 9-5 SU at home and in a strong bounce-back spot. I’m thinking we may have the potential for a Heat/Clippers ML parlay in the -120 price range.

