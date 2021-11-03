Autograph Regular Seasons Collection Breakdown

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

DraftKings Marketplace is live and users have been able to purchase NFTs through Drops (where DraftKings lists new NFTs on the Marketplace) and from other users on the secondary market. Here’s what you need to know about Autograph’s upcoming Drops.

What are Preseason Access Passes?

Preseason Access Passes are collectible items from the first-ever NFT collections dropped by Autograph. They also give pass holders preferential access to another upcoming Autograph drop, which will be “Regular Season Collections”.

Okay, so what are Regular Season Collections?

Regular Season Collections feature the same icons as the Preseason Access Passes. For example, if you hold a Tom Brady Preseason Access Pass, you will receive preferential access to his collection: the “Tom Brady Regular Season Collection.” After purchasing these items, you will have the opportunity to collect complete sets to receive Exclusive Collectibles.

What does “preferential access” mean?

Two days prior to the public drop, there will be an “Early Access Period.”

In order to be eligible for the Early Access Period, users must own a Preseason Access Pass (or Preseason Access Passes) for that icon partner by the Early Access Deadline, which will be three hours before the Early Access Period. The Early Access Period will open at 3:00 pm ET on a designated date. Only users who hold that icon’s Preseason Access Pass at noon (12:00 pm) ET on that same day can participate.

Users who participate in the Early Access Period will be eligible to go to the DraftKings Marketplace and purchase “mystery containers”. If you are eligible for the Early Access Period, you can purchase a mystery container at any time without having to join a waiting room/queue.

Two hours after the end of the Early Access Period, the “Public Drop” will begin.

During the Public Drop, any user can purchase a mystery container that is available after the “Early Access Period”.

How many mystery containers can I purchase?

The number of mystery containers a user is eligible to purchase during the Early Access Period depends on how many Preseason Access Passes they own at the beginning of the Early Access Deadline.

See the table below to determine how many mystery containers a user may purchase depending on how many Preseason Access Passes they own.

Mystery Container Eligbility Preseason Access Pass Type # of Mystery Containers Allowed to Purchase Per Pass** Preseason Access Pass Type # of Mystery Containers Allowed to Purchase Per Pass** Ruby Signed 25 Sapphire Signed 14 Emerald Signed 10 Platinum Signed 6 Carbon Signed 6 Ruby Premier 4 Sapphire Premier 3 Emerald Premier 2 Platinum Premier 1 Carbon Premier 1

For the Public Drop, users can purchase a maximum of one mystery container.

What else do I need to know about the mystery containers?

Users can open their mystery containers starting on the “Reveal Date”, which is seven days after the start of the Early Access Period.

Users are not required to open their mystery containers.

Mystery containers hold one of 25 possible collectibles. These collectibles are made up of five types (which are chosen by the icon partner based on items relevant to their career), and are available in five tiers (Carbon, Platinum, Emerald, Sapphire, Ruby).

How can I collect?

If you collect all five collectible types in a specific tier, you will complete a “Set”.

Users who complete and hold a Set by the Activation Deadline (which is seven days after the Reveal Date) will receive an Exclusive Collectible to complete the Regular Season Collection.

To receive this Exclusive Collectible, which is a digital statue rendition of the partner whose Set the user completed, users will have to have successfully linked their DraftKings profile to their profile on Autograph.io at the Activation Deadline.

Wayne Gretzky Regular Season Collection Update

See the following tables for all of the relevant information about the upcoming Wayne Gretzky Regular Season Collection Drops.

Important Dates Icon Collection Wayne Gretzky Gold on Ice Collection Icon Collection Wayne Gretzky Gold on Ice Collection Early Access Deadline 11/9/2021 at 12pm ET Early Access Period Start Time 11/9/2021 at 3pm ET Early Access Period End Time 11/11/2021 at 3pm ET Public Drop Start Time 11/11/2021 at 5pm ET Reveal Date 11/16/2021 at 3pm ET Activation Deadline 11/23/2021 at 2pm ET

Cost and Quantity Icon Collection Wayne Gretzky Gold on Ice Collection Icon Collection Wayne Gretzky Gold on Ice Collection Total Collectible Quantity in all Mystery Containers 16,600 Price Per Mystery Container USD $60.00 Collectible Per Mystery Container One

Collectibles Breakdown # Rarity Collectible Type Collectible Name Edition Count # Rarity Collectible Type Collectible Name Edition Count 1 Carbon Most Assists in a Season Puck Wayne Gretzky Carbon Most Assists in a Season Puck #’d / 1,700 total 2 Carbon Most Goals in a Season Puck Wayne Gretzky Carbon Most Goals in a Season Puck #’d / 1,600 total 3 Carbon Most Career Assists Puck Wayne Gretzky Carbon Most Career Assists Puck #’d / 1,500 total 4 Carbon Most Career Goals Puck Wayne Gretzky Carbon Most Career Goals Puck #’d / 1,400 total 5 Carbon Most Career Points Puck Wayne Gretzky Carbon Most Career Points Puck #’d / 1,300 total 6 Platinum Most Assists in a Season Puck Wayne Gretzky Platinum Most Assists in a Season Puck #’d / 1,000 total 7 Platinum Most Goals in a Season Puck Wayne Gretzky Platinum Most Goals in a Season Puck #’d / 950 total 8 Platinum Most Career Assists Puck Wayne Gretzky Platinum Most Career Assists Puck #’d / 900 total 9 Platinum Most Career Goals Puck Wayne Gretzky Platinum Most Career Goals Puck #’d / 850 total 10 Platinum Most Career Points Puck Wayne Gretzky Platinum Most Career Points Puck #’d / 800 total 11 Emerald Most Assists in a Season Puck Wayne Gretzky Emerald Most Assists in a Season Puck #’d / 750 total 12 Emerald Most Goals in a Season Puck Wayne Gretzky Emerald Most Goals in a Season Puck #’d / 700 total 13 Emerald Most Career Assists Puck Wayne Gretzky Emerald Most Career Assists Puck #’d / 650 total 14 Emerald Most Career Goals Puck Wayne Gretzky Emerald Most Career Goals Puck #’d / 600 total 15 Emerald Most Career Points Puck Wayne Gretzky Emerald Most Career Points Puck #’d / 550 total 16 Sapphire Most Assists in a Season Puck Wayne Gretzky Sapphire Most Assists in a Season Puck #’d / 280 total 17 Sapphire Most Goals in a Season Puck Wayne Gretzky Sapphire Most Goals in a Season Puck #’d / 240 total 18 Sapphire Most Career Assists Puck Wayne Gretzky Sapphire Most Career Assists Puck #’d / 200 total 19 Sapphire Most Career Goals Puck Wayne Gretzky Sapphire Most Career Goals Puck #’d / 160 total 20 Sapphire Most Career Points Puck Wayne Gretzky Sapphire Most Career Points Puck #’d / 120 total 21 Ruby Most Assists in a Season Puck Wayne Gretzky Ruby Most Assists in a Season Puck #’d / 90 total 22 Ruby Most Goals in a Season Puck Wayne Gretzky Ruby Most Goals in a Season Puck #’d / 80 total 23 Ruby Most Career Assists Puck Wayne Gretzky Ruby Most Career Assists Puck #’d / 70 total 24 Ruby Most Career Goals Puck Wayne Gretzky Ruby Most Career Goals Puck #’d / 60 total 25 Ruby Most Career Points Puck Wayne Gretzky Ruby Most Career Points Puck #’d / 50 total 26 Carbon Immortal Statue Wayne Gretzky Carbon Premier Immortal Statue maximum of 1,300 available 27 Platinum Immortal Statue Wayne Gretzky Platinum Premier Immortal Statue maximum of 800 available 28 Emerald Immortal Statue Wayne Gretzky Emerald Premier Immortal Statue maximum of 550 available 29 Sapphire Immortal Statue Wayne Gretzky Sapphire Signed Immortal Statue maximum of 120 available 30 Ruby Immortal Statue Wayne Gretzky Ruby Signed Immortal Statue maximum of 50 available

