Fantasy Golf Picks — 2021 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba DraftKings Picks, Predictions, Preview, Sleepers

Pat Mayo discusses his favorite 2021 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba DraftKings picks along with their favorite values for the week. Mayo previews the course, debates the best roster construction for the week and explains which players are best suited for DFS cash games and which should be deployed in guaranteed prize pool (GPP) tournaments. Plus, a recap of his 2021 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba Bets.

Set your DraftKings fantasy golf lineups here: PGA TOUR $300K Flop Shot [$100K to 1st]

2021 Mayakoba — DraftKings Picks | Bets | Podcasts | Own Projections

2021 Mayakoba — Picks by PRICE TIERS | EURO Picks | PGA Model

Podcasts — YouTube | Apple | Spotify | Insta | Google | Twitter | E-Mail

2021 World Wide Technology: Key Stats

SG: Ball Striking

Opportunities Gained

Proximity < 150 Yards

Par 4s Gained

Mayo’s Key Stats powered by FantasyNational.com

2021 World Wide Technology: Course

Course: El Camaleón Golf Course at Mayakoba

Yards: 7,017

Par: 71

Greens: Paspalum

2021 World Wide Technology: Past Winners

20 Hovland -20

19 Todd -20

18 Kuchar -22

17 Kizzire -19

16 Perez -21

15 McDowell -18

14 Hoffman -17

13 English -21

2021 World Wide Technology DraftKings Notes

Field: 132 players

Cut: Top 65 & Ties Make the Cut

Lineup Lock: Thursday, November 5

Roster: Six golfers

Salary cap: $50,000

2021 World Wide Technology DraftKings Picks

Elite Values

Tyrrell Hatton $10,300

Billy Horschel $10,100

High-End Values

Shane Lowry $9,300

Second-Level Values

Alex Noren $8,400

Russell Henley $8,200

Mid-Level Values

Joaquin Niemann $7,800

Gary Woodland $7,600

Carlos Ortiz $7,600

Scrub Values

Tom Hoge $6,900

Garrick Higgo $6,700

Chris Kirk $6,700

Set your DraftKings fantasy golf lineups here: PGA TOUR $300K Flop Shot [$100K to 1st]

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

For sports betting, head over to DraftKings Sportsbook or download the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2020 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year and Golf Writer of the Year awards, along with the Fantasy Sports Trade Association Best Sports Betting Analyst award, and was finalist for four FSWA Awards in 2020 (Best Podcast, Best Video, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 21 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are third-most all-time. Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Daily Fantasy and Traditions Season Long). Beyond sports, Mayo covers everything from entertainment to pop culture to politics. If you have a fantasy question, general inquiry or snarky comment, ship it to Mayo at ThePatMayoExperience@gmail.com and the best will be addressed on the show.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is ThePME) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT).

21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.