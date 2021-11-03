Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for November 3

Wednesday features plenty of NBA action to choose from, and DraftKings is offering up a 11-game main slate starting at 7:00 p.m. ET. Let’s break down some of the top studs and values at each position to help you build your DraftKings lineups.

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $450K Fadeaway [$100K to 1st]

For up-to-the-minute news, analysis and lineups, download the DK Live app. You also can follow DK Live on Twitter @dklive.

Point Guard

Stud

Devonte’ Graham, New Orleans Pelicans at Sacramento Kings ($6,300) – Graham has returned value in six of his first eight games on DraftKings, and he could be worth some consideration on Wednesday. Brandon Ingram ($8,100; hip) missed Tuesday’s matchup vs. the Suns with an injury, and it’s possible he could sit out again vs. the Kings. Graham has increased his usage rate by 2.9 percentage points with Ingram off the court this season, resulting in an average of 1.01 DKFP per minute.

Other Options – Luka Doncic ($10,700), Derrick White ($6,300)

Value

Shake Milton, Philadelphia 76ers vs. Chicago Bulls ($3,900) – The 76ers are another team dealing with a crucial absence on Wednesday. Tobias Harris is out due to health and safety protocols, and Milton should be asked to pick up some of the slack. He’s averaged a stout 1.1 DKFP per minute this season, so he doesn’t need a ton of playing time to pay off his current salary.

Other Options – Eric Bledsoe ($4,400), Jordan McLaughlin ($3,000)

Shooting Guard

Stud

Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Los Angeles Clippers ($8,400) – The Timberwolves are yet another team that could provide a lot of value on Wednesday. They’ve already ruled out D’Angelo Russell (ankle), and Patrick Beverley ($3,700; calf) is questionable. That’s going to open up plenty of minutes.

Edwards is someone who has already been a nice source of value to start the year. He’s scored at least 40.0 DKFP in five of his first six games, and he’s averaged 1.08 DKFP per minute. Edwards has seen a team-high usage bump of 4.5 percentage points with Russell off the court this season, and he’s increased his fantasy production to 1.17 DKFP per minute in that situation.

Other Options – Zach LaVine ($8,800), Fred VanVleet ($7,800)

Value

Malik Beasley, Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Los Angeles Clippers ($4,100) – Sticking with the Timberwolves, Beasley could be their best value given the absence of Russell. He’s increased his usage rate by 4.4 percentage points and his assist rate by 2.7 percentage points with Russell off the court, and he should approach 30 minutes on today’s slate. His price tag has also decreased by $1,200 since the start of the year, so he’s an awesome buy-low candidate.

Other Options – Gary Trent Jr. ($5,100), Furkan Korkmaz ($4,600)

Small Forward

Stud

OG Anunoby, Toronto Raptors at Washington Wizards ($7,700) – None of the top small forward options stands out as a particularly strong value on Wednesday, but Anunoby is an exception. He’s been the Raptors’ top offensive option this season, and he should benefit from the absence of Scottie Barnes (thumb). Anunoby has increased his usage rate by 3.2 percentage points with Barnes off the court, resulting in an average of 1.17 DKFP per minute.

Other Options – Andrew Wiggins ($6,200), Michael Porter ($6,100)

Value

Svi Mykhailiuk, Toronto Raptors at Washington Wizards ($3,700) – Mykhailiuk should also benefit from the absence of Barnes, and he stands out as one of the top values on the slate. He’s priced at just $3.7K on DraftKings, and he should play a large role on Wednesday. He was able to make the most out of an increased workload in his last contest, finishing with 33.75 DKFP over 34.8 minutes.

Other Option – Kyle Anderson ($4,100)

Power Forward

Stud

Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Portland Trail Blazers ($7,000) – The Cavaliers are extremely thin at the moment. They played just eight players in their last contest, and Lauri Markkanen will miss Wednesday’s contest due to health and safety protocols. Kevin Love (health protocols) also remains out of the lineup, so they’re particularly needy in the frontcourt.

Mobley has averaged 0.94 DKFP per minute this season, and he racked up 40 minutes in last start. He should see another sizable workload vs. the Trail Blazers, making him appealing at just $7K.

Other Options – Julius Randle ($9,400), Harrison Barnes ($7,500)

Value

Nic Batum, Los Angeles Clippers at Minnesota Timberwolves ($4,300) – Batum is pretty boring as far as fantasy options go, but he’s a nice potential value at his current salary. He’s coming off his best game of the season in his last outing, racking up 33.5 DKFP points over 31.8 minutes vs. the Thunder. Overall, he’s averaged 0.84 DKFP per minute this season, and he should continue to play around 30 minutes in competitive contests.

Other Option – Jarred Vanderbilt ($3,600)

Center

Stud

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers vs. Chicago Bulls ($10,300) – Embiid got the night off in the 76ers’ last game, but he is expected to return to the lineup Wednesday vs. the Bulls. That makes him a tantalizing fantasy option given the team’s injury situation. He’s increased his usage rate to a whopping 46.2% with Harris and Ben Simmons off the court since the beginning of last year, resulting in an average of 2.06 DKFP per minute. That means Embiid could easily pay off his salary with even just 30 minutes of playing time.

Other Options – Nikola Jokic ($11,400), Karl-Anthony Towns ($10,600), Jonas Valanciunas ($8,500)

Value

Ivica Zubac, Los Angeles Clippers at Minnesota Timberwolves ($4,200) – Zubac is coming off a dreadful performance in his last game, finishing with just 9.25 DKFP over 12.5 minutes. That said, he’s in a great bounce-back spot on Wednesday. The Timberwolves have struggled against opposing centers this season, so Zubac carries more upside than usual.

Other Options – Richaun Holmes ($6,300), Precious Achiuwa ($4,400)

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $450K Fadeaway [$100K to 1st]

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

Place your NBA bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is mlamarca) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT).

21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.