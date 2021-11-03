NBA Best Bets: Basketball Picks, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook for November 3

Follow along on Twitter (@julianedlow) for any potential updates — things can always change with lineup moves leading up to tipoff. Here’s what jumps out to me on DraftKings Sportsbook.

I know everyone that bets on the Celtics right now absolutely hates them. They been falling apart game after game, and each one just keeps setting up as a bounce-back spot. The C’s have a lot to prove tonight in Orlando, which wasn’t something we thought we’d be saying. They have to come out ready to go in this game, and fortunately for Boston, they’ll be opposite an Orlando roster that it has a massive talent edge over.

The Celtics were outscored 39-11 in the fourth quarter at home on Monday, failing to pull down a defensive rebound in the quarter. They became the first team in the shot clock era to hold a lead of 14 or more points entering the fourth quarter to lose by at least 14 points. It was gross, but there just has to be some kind of bounce-back here.

While I think the C’s get it done tonight, Orlando will put up a fight. Cole Anthony seems to be figuring things out a bit more in his second season, and has been bombing away in the early going. Anthony is attempting seven triples per game, and knocking them down at a 45% clip. That’s just over 3.1 makes per game. On a game by game basis, Anthony has gone over this mark in six of his eight games. In his two unders, he missed by the hook, and shot a combined 2-for-12, so his chances were there. This one’s worth the juice.

I’m still undecided the best way to back the C’s, or if I’ll get in multiple ways. The Warriors have been tremendous in the early going, and catch a Hornets team that’s still a bit overvalued from the hot 3-0 start. If you’re uncomfortable laying any points with Boston, which is understandable, this is a way to buy the price down with another team that should be able to get a home win as the better team on Wednesday.

The price has probably caught up to the Bulls by now, but they continue to grind out tremendous wins. Monday’s comeback win in Boston could set up for a little bit of a letdown, but I don’t see it happening against a thin Philly squad. Joel Embiid does return from resting on Monday, but Tobias Harris remains out, and Danny Green will join him on the sidelines.

Chicago has the size to deal with Embiid, who isn’t having his best season so far. The Bulls have a great thing going with their top-four players, and have solid depth and energy pieces. I’m just going to stick with the hot team here.

Adding this one a little late and actually locking it in for one unit. I like this spot a lot for Anunoby, who should continue to roll for the shorthanded Raptors. Obviously, Kyle Lowry is gone, and Pascal Siakam is on the shelf to begin the season. But Scotty Barnes was off to a tremendous start to his NBA career, averaging 18.1 points through seven games.

Barnes was ruled out on Monday, and OG went off for 36 points against the Knicks. He played 41 minutes in that game, shooting 13-for-27 from the field. With Barnes and Siakam still out on Wednesday, expect plenty of minutes and volume for Anunoby again. OG got off to a really slow start, going under this number in his first two games, but shot 7-for-34 from the field. Since then, he’s gone over this mark in four of his six games, including the massive outing on Monday. Getting into the 20s feels extremely obtainable here, regardless of matchup.

