Fantasy Football QB-WR Stacks: Top DraftKings NFL DFS Quarterback-Wide Receiver Picks for Week 9

Here are my top five NFL QB-WR stacks for the main DraftKings fantasy football slate this week. Let’s get to it.

For the uninitiated, the concept behind stacking a QB with his WR is simple: both players benefit from each completion, doubling the benefit of that play for your DraftKings fantasy football lineup. With the significance of stacking in mind, this article aims to highlight the best stacking options for Sunday’s main DraftKings DFS slate.

Set your DraftKings fantasy football Millionaire lineups here: NFL $3.5M Fantasy Football Millionaire [$1M to 1st]

5. Lamar Jackson ($7,300)/Marquise Brown ($6,000), Baltimore Ravens vs. Minnesota Vikings

The Ravens are toward the bottom in pass rate, and the Vikings are third in pass-defense DVOA. That said, defending the Ravens' passing attack is a challenge due to their unique offensive scheme. Jackson has attempted at least 30 passes in five of seven games, with a high of 43. His completion percentage is a healthy 64.9% on the season, but it’s the rushing prowess that opens up everything in the passing game. He has rushed 76 times for 480 yards and two touchdowns, which provides a high floor for his fantasy production.

Due to defenses having to account for Jackson running, that leaves plenty of seams for the receivers to run through. Brown, once thought of as just a deep threat, runs a full route tree and has two games with at least 10 targets. In those games, he caught 5 of 14 targets for 80 yards with a touchdown and 9 of 10 targets for 125 yards with two touchdowns.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, this game has a healthy total of 50 points, so there should be plenty of points scored.

4. Josh Allen ($8,200)/Stefon Diggs ($7,700), Buffalo Bills at Jacksonville Jaguars

Allen, Diggs and the entire Bills offense should have no problems whatsoever in this one. The only question is how much they will play and where the fantasy goodies will come from. DraftKings Sportsbook has the Bills as the biggest favorite on the slate, with the spread set at 14.5 points.

Four games ago, the Bills thrashed the Texans 40-0. Allen only threw 29 times for 248 yards with two touchdowns while rushing six times for 41 yards. That translated to 21.02 DKFP. That’s good, just not great. A similar scenario is well within the range of outcomes in this one.

That said, the Jags are dead-last in both pass defense DVOA and adjusted sack rate. It’s also well within the range of outcomes that both Allen and Diggs smash in this spot. Diggs has only one game with at least 100 yards receiving, and with the Bills coming off the bye, there could be a concerted effort to get him going.

3. Tua Tagovailoa ($5,800)/DeVante Parker ($5,300), Miami Dolphins vs. Houston Texans

The Texans have the second-worst rush defense DVOA, so the path of least resistance is on the ground. The Dolphins pass at the second-highest rate, though, and they have the 24th rush offense and 25th run-blocking unit, according to PFF. The moveable object versus the stoppable force?

Tagovailoa has attempted 39, 40 and 47 passes since returning from injury and rushed four, four and three times. Parker caught 8 of 11 targets for 85 yards in his first game back from injury. The Texans are 31st in coverage, according to PFF, and their highest-rated cornerback covers the slot.

2. Kirk Cousins ($6,200)/Justin Jefferson ($7,500), Minnesota Vikings at Baltimore Ravens

Cousins was absolutely dreadful on Monday, passing for 184 yards and producing 13.16 DKFP. He’s not in primetime this weekend, so we good! (I kid, I kid.) Cousins has had three stinkers this season (fewer than 15 DKFP), but he’s gone over 25 DKFP in four games, with a high of 31.52. This game has a healthy total of 50, with the Ravens favored by six points. Points should be scored, and the Vikings will have to be aggressive to keep pace.

The Ravens can be had through the air, as they are 23rd in pass-defense DVOA. While they’ve held three teams to under 200 yards passing, they’ve given up at least 340 yards to four teams, with two of those over 400.

The Ravens play a lot of man defense, which is what Jefferson feasts on. Now, he’s coming off a four-target game. But prior to the bye week, he received at least seven targets in every game, with three above 10. He has three touchdowns on the season, with eight red-zone looks, but he can score from anywhere on the field, as long as Primetime Cousins isn’t throwing him the ball.

1. Joe Burrow ($6,800)/Ja’Marr Chase ($7,600), Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns

In the early going, the Bengals leaned on the running game and their defense. As Burrow returned to form, they have opened it up a bit. He’s attempted 34, 38, 29 and 38 passes over the last four games. The 29-attempt performance was a result of the game being a blowout. Prior to that stretch, he passed 27, 30 and 18 times.

The Browns are third in rush-defense DVOA, so the Bengals will likely tilt toward the pass in this one. While the Browns are fourth in adjusted sack rate, they are 25th in pass defense DVOA.

Chase is a bonafide stud who has seven touchdowns on the season, with three games over 100 yards. One of those was for 201 yards. While he’s only received double-digit targets twice, he’s had counts of eight, 10, six, 10 and nine over the last five games. The aDOT is 13.5 yards, and he can score from anywhere on the field.

This game has a decent total of 46.5 points, with the Bengals favored by 2.5 points.

Set your DraftKings fantasy football Millionaire lineups here: NFL $3.5M Fantasy Football Millionaire [$1M to 1st]

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is sontzu) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT).

21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.