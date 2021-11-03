NBA Cheat Sheet: DraftKings Fantasy Basketball Injury Report, DFS Play of the Day for November 4

Welcome to the live NBA injury report for Thursday’s DraftKings slate. The idea of this page is to provide instant updates to help you stay up-to-date with your lineups.
This page will be updated after the 1:30 p.m. ET and 5:30 p.m. ET injury reports, and you can confirm additional updates by checking the time stamp. When a player has a status change, they will now be bolded in the injuries and notes section.
I will also be highlighting my favorite DraftKings play of the day for each slate below the injury report.
Download the DK Live app to stay up-to-the-minute with all the latest news leading up to tipoff.
Feel free to leave a question, comment or provide feedback in the section under the tables or on Twitter @HotlineFantasy.
Key News to Monitor for November 4
|Team
|Opponent
|Name (Status)
|Injury Notes
|Team
|Opponent
|Name (Status)
|Injury Notes
|Philadelphia 76ers
|Detroit Pistons
|TBD
|TBD
|Detroit Pistons
|Philadelphia 76ers
|TBD
|TBD
|Boston Celtics
|Miami Heat
|TBD
|TBD
|Miami Heat
|Boston Celtics
|K. Okpala (Q), M. Strus (O)
|M. Morris to see an expanded role if Okpala is unable to play.
|Utah Jazz
|Atlanta Hawks
|D. Mitchell (Q), R. O'Neal (Q), H. Whiteside (P), J. Butler (P), R. Gay (O)
|M. Conley will see a bump in production if Mitchell is out.
|Atlanta Hawks
|Utah Jazz
|TBD
|TBD
|Houston Rockets
|Phoenix Suns
|TBD
|TBD
|Phoenix Suns
|Houston Rockets
|TBD
|TBD
|Oklahoma City Thunder
|Los Angeles Lakers
|TBD
|TBD
|Los Angeles Lakers
|Oklahoma City Thunder
|TBD
|TBD
DraftKings Sportsbook Betting Odds
TBD
Pratt’s Play of the Day (November 4)
Tyler Herro
Herro has taken his game to the next level this season, averaging a career-high 22.4 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game. What’s even more impressive is that Herro is doing so off the bench, dominating in a Heat offense with plenty of weapons to compete with for touches. Miami is firing on all cylinders right now, as reflected in their NBA-best 6-1 record, and a large part of that success can be attributed to Herro. The 6’5 guard had racked up 22+ points in three-straight contests, making him a worthwhile investment for your lineups against the struggling Celtics.
Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $425K Fadeaway [$100K to 1st]
Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.
All views expressed are my own. I am an employee of DraftKings and am ineligible to play in public DFS or DKSB contests.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).
Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT).
21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.
Loading comments...