NBA Cheat Sheet: DraftKings Fantasy Basketball Injury Report, DFS Play of the Day for November 4

Key News to Monitor for November 4 Team Opponent Name (Status) Injury Notes Team Opponent Name (Status) Injury Notes Philadelphia 76ers Detroit Pistons TBD TBD Detroit Pistons Philadelphia 76ers TBD TBD Boston Celtics Miami Heat TBD TBD Miami Heat Boston Celtics K. Okpala (Q), M. Strus (O) M. Morris to see an expanded role if Okpala is unable to play. Utah Jazz Atlanta Hawks D. Mitchell (Q), R. O'Neal (Q), H. Whiteside (P), J. Butler (P), R. Gay (O) M. Conley will see a bump in production if Mitchell is out. Atlanta Hawks Utah Jazz TBD TBD Houston Rockets Phoenix Suns TBD TBD Phoenix Suns Houston Rockets TBD TBD Oklahoma City Thunder Los Angeles Lakers TBD TBD Los Angeles Lakers Oklahoma City Thunder TBD TBD

Pratt’s Play of the Day (November 4)

Tyler Herro

Herro has taken his game to the next level this season, averaging a career-high 22.4 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game. What’s even more impressive is that Herro is doing so off the bench, dominating in a Heat offense with plenty of weapons to compete with for touches. Miami is firing on all cylinders right now, as reflected in their NBA-best 6-1 record, and a large part of that success can be attributed to Herro. The 6’5 guard had racked up 22+ points in three-straight contests, making him a worthwhile investment for your lineups against the struggling Celtics.

