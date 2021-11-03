NFL Week 9 TNF Best Bets: New York Jets vs. Indianapolis Colts Picks, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook

NFL Week 9 gets underway on Thursday with the Jets and Colts squaring off on TNF. Let’s dig into some odds on DraftKings Sportsbook!

These TNF and MNF articles will always list out some of my favorite plays to consider. For my full card, including any bets I lock in from primetime games, make sure to check out my NFL Best Bets article. For updates, always follow along on Twitter — @julianedlow.

I won’t be on a side in this game, but think there are some intriguing props. I may just lay off given that I have a handful of bets in for Sunday, some college football plays, and like a lot of upcoming NBA games — not to mention college hoops starts on Tuesday. If I wind up on any official plays, I’ll be sure to post them to Twitter, but here’s an early look at the props I think could hold some value.

New York Jets at Indianapolis Colts

Pittman’s role in the Colts’ offense has been growing recently, highlighted by last week’s 10-86-2 line. While that was just 8.6 yards per reception, he did haul in a 38 yarder, and we generally see Pittman operate as more of a deep threat — he caught all four of his targets for 105 yards and a touchdown a week earlier. He had a long of 57 in that one, so I don’t mind if you want to consider a long reception prop here too against this Jets secondary. T.Y. Hilton, who has played in two on Indy’s last three games, will be sidelined on the short week, clearly leaving Pittman as the go-to-guy. This all sets up a strong spot against a New York defense that ranks 27th in passing yards allowed per game at over 275.

I like the Pittman play a lot, but this is probably my strongest prop in this game. The rookie RB has become more involved on a weekly basis for the Jets, but has really broken out in as a pass-catcher ever since Mike White has been under center. After catching 9-of-14 targets in the first five games of the season, Carter has seen 23 targets in the last two games, hauling in 17 for 162 yards. White has been a check down king, somehow finding his way to 405 yards last week despite throwing short on the large majority of his throws. Carter went for 95 receiving yards in that game, and I don’t see why his role in the passing game would change on the road on a short week as a double-digit dog. If anything, that sets up more check downs here.

I much prefer the Carter prop from the Jets side of things, but this one at least warrants consideration. Corey Davis missed Sunday’s game, and is once again listed as doubtful for Thursday. In his absence, Crowder stepped up with season-highs across the board — eight grabs for 84 yards. Game script calls for passing, and with limited options downfield, Crowder should see plenty of looks.

