NFL Week 13 RB Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2021 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo lists his Week 13 Waiver Wire Pickups at each position while going over the injury report before going into the 2021 Hero World Challenge and taking a viewer Question about starting working out at home.

Fantasy Football 2021 Week 13 RB Rankings (1/2 PPR)

RB Ranking Player Name Team Opp Salary Ranking Player Name Team Opp Salary 1 Jonathan Taylor IND HOU $9,200 2 Joe Mixon CIN LAC $8,100 3 Leonard Fournette TB ATL $7,300 4 Najee Harris PIT BAL $7,700 5 Austin Ekeler LAC CIN $8,300 6 James Robinson JAX LAR $6,200 7 Darrell Henderson LAR JAX $6,100 8 Elijah Mitchell SF SEA $6,000 9 Antonio Gibson WAS LV $5,700 10 Alexander Mattison MIN DET $7,600 11 David Montgomery CHI ARI $5,600 12 James Conner ARI CHI $5,900 13 Saquon Barkley NYG MIA $6,300 14 Cordarrelle Patterson ATL TB $7,000 15 Alvin Kamara NO DAL THU 16 Josh Jacobs LV WAS $6,000 17 D'Andre Swift DET MIN $6,600 18 Myles Gaskin MIA NYG $5,800 19 Damien Harris NE BUF MNF 20 Ezekiel Elliott DAL NO THU 21 Javonte Williams DEN KC SNF 22 Tony Pollard DAL NO THU 23 Melvin Gordon DEN KC SNF 24 Clyde Edwards-Helaire KC DEN SNF 25 Devonta Freeman BAL PIT $5,500 26 Miles Sanders PHI NYJ $5,200 27 Nyheim Hines IND HOU $4,000 28 Brandon Bolden NE BUF MNF 29 Kenyan Drake LV WAS $4,400 30 Boston Scott PHI NYJ $4,600 31 Tevin Coleman NYJ PHI $4,500 32 Rhamondre Stevenson NE BUF MNF 33 Jamaal Williams DET MIN $5,400 34 Matt Breida BUF NE MNF 35 Devin Singletary BUF NE MNF 36 DeeJay Dallas SEA SF $4,900 37 Darrel Williams KC DEN SNF 38 Ty Johnson NYJ PHI $4,600 39 Jeff Wilson Jr. SF SEA $4,800 40 Latavius Murray BAL PIT $5,100 41 Ronald Jones TB ATL $5,000 42 Mike Davis ATL TB $4,700 43 David Johnson HOU IND $5,000 44 Jaret Patterson WAS LV $4,000 45 Alex Collins SEA SF $5,100 46 Phillip Lindsay MIA NYG $4,200 47 Eno Benjamin ARI CHI $4,000 48 Zack Moss BUF NE MNF 49 Rex Burkhead HOU IND $4,800 50 Sony Michel LAR JAX $4,300 51 Larry Rountree III LAC CIN $4,000 52 Duke Johnson MIA NYG $4,000 53 Samaje Perine CIN LAC $4,000 54 Carlos Hyde JAX LAR $4,200 55 Gio Bernard TB ATL $4,900 56 Kenneth Gainwell PHI NYJ $4,200 57 Royce Freeman HOU IND $4,000 58 Khalil Herbert CHI ARI $4,300 59 Devontae Booker NYG MIA $4,900 60 Godwin Igwebuike DET MIN $4,000 61 Austin Walter NYJ PHI $4,200 62 Wayne Gallman Jr. ATL TB $4,000 63 Chris Evans CIN LAC $4,000 64 C.J. Ham MIN DET $4,000

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2020 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year and Golf Writer of the Year awards, along with the Fantasy Sports Trade Association Best Sports Betting Analyst award, and was a finalist for four FSWA Awards in 2020 (Best Podcast, Best Video, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 21 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are third-most all-time. Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Daily Fantasy and Traditions Season Long). Beyond sports, Mayo covers everything from entertainment to pop culture to politics. If you have a fantasy question, general inquiry or snarky comment, ship it to Mayo at ThePatMayoExperience@gmail.com and the best will be addressed on the show.

