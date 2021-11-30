 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

NFL Week 13 RB Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2021 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo reveals his 2021 Week 13 RB rankings, starts, sits and streams for fantasy football.

By Pat Mayo

Pat Mayo lists his Week 13 Waiver Wire Pickups at each position while going over the injury report before going into the 2021 Hero World Challenge and taking a viewer Question about starting working out at home.

Set your DraftKings fantasy football lineups here: NFL $3.25M Fantasy Football Millionaire [$1M to 1st + ToC Entry]

Week 12 Snaps, Injuries, Game Notes

Week 13 — Waiver Wire | RB Snaps | Injury Report | DK Picks

Week 13 — Rankings | RB | WR | TE | QB | DST | Projections

Get Link to Week 13 PME DraftKings RAKE FREE Contest

How to Use DK Tools — Optimizer | Game Sims | Player vs Player Compare

Podcasts — YouTube | Apple | Spotify | Insta | Google | Twitter | E-Mail

Fantasy Football 2021 Week 13 RB Rankings (1/2 PPR)

Player Projections | Advanced Stats | How to Use DraftKings Tools

RB

Ranking Player Name Team Opp Salary
Ranking Player Name Team Opp Salary
1 Jonathan Taylor IND HOU $9,200
2 Joe Mixon CIN LAC $8,100
3 Leonard Fournette TB ATL $7,300
4 Najee Harris PIT BAL $7,700
5 Austin Ekeler LAC CIN $8,300
6 James Robinson JAX LAR $6,200
7 Darrell Henderson LAR JAX $6,100
8 Elijah Mitchell SF SEA $6,000
9 Antonio Gibson WAS LV $5,700
10 Alexander Mattison MIN DET $7,600
11 David Montgomery CHI ARI $5,600
12 James Conner ARI CHI $5,900
13 Saquon Barkley NYG MIA $6,300
14 Cordarrelle Patterson ATL TB $7,000
15 Alvin Kamara NO DAL THU
16 Josh Jacobs LV WAS $6,000
17 D'Andre Swift DET MIN $6,600
18 Myles Gaskin MIA NYG $5,800
19 Damien Harris NE BUF MNF
20 Ezekiel Elliott DAL NO THU
21 Javonte Williams DEN KC SNF
22 Tony Pollard DAL NO THU
23 Melvin Gordon DEN KC SNF
24 Clyde Edwards-Helaire KC DEN SNF
25 Devonta Freeman BAL PIT $5,500
26 Miles Sanders PHI NYJ $5,200
27 Nyheim Hines IND HOU $4,000
28 Brandon Bolden NE BUF MNF
29 Kenyan Drake LV WAS $4,400
30 Boston Scott PHI NYJ $4,600
31 Tevin Coleman NYJ PHI $4,500
32 Rhamondre Stevenson NE BUF MNF
33 Jamaal Williams DET MIN $5,400
34 Matt Breida BUF NE MNF
35 Devin Singletary BUF NE MNF
36 DeeJay Dallas SEA SF $4,900
37 Darrel Williams KC DEN SNF
38 Ty Johnson NYJ PHI $4,600
39 Jeff Wilson Jr. SF SEA $4,800
40 Latavius Murray BAL PIT $5,100
41 Ronald Jones TB ATL $5,000
42 Mike Davis ATL TB $4,700
43 David Johnson HOU IND $5,000
44 Jaret Patterson WAS LV $4,000
45 Alex Collins SEA SF $5,100
46 Phillip Lindsay MIA NYG $4,200
47 Eno Benjamin ARI CHI $4,000
48 Zack Moss BUF NE MNF
49 Rex Burkhead HOU IND $4,800
50 Sony Michel LAR JAX $4,300
51 Larry Rountree III LAC CIN $4,000
52 Duke Johnson MIA NYG $4,000
53 Samaje Perine CIN LAC $4,000
54 Carlos Hyde JAX LAR $4,200
55 Gio Bernard TB ATL $4,900
56 Kenneth Gainwell PHI NYJ $4,200
57 Royce Freeman HOU IND $4,000
58 Khalil Herbert CHI ARI $4,300
59 Devontae Booker NYG MIA $4,900
60 Godwin Igwebuike DET MIN $4,000
61 Austin Walter NYJ PHI $4,200
62 Wayne Gallman Jr. ATL TB $4,000
63 Chris Evans CIN LAC $4,000
64 C.J. Ham MIN DET $4,000

Set your DraftKings fantasy football lineups here: NFL $3.25M Fantasy Football Millionaire [$1M to 1st + ToC Entry]

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2020 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year and Golf Writer of the Year awards, along with the Fantasy Sports Trade Association Best Sports Betting Analyst award, and was a finalist for four FSWA Awards in 2020 (Best Podcast, Best Video, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 21 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are third-most all-time. Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Daily Fantasy and Traditions Season Long). Beyond sports, Mayo covers everything from entertainment to pop culture to politics. If you have a fantasy question, general inquiry or snarky comment, ship it to Mayo at ThePatMayoExperience@gmail.com and the best will be addressed on the show.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is ThePME) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT).

21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.

More From DraftKings Nation