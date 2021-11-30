NFL Week 13 WR Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2021 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo lists his Week 13 Waiver Wire Pickups at each position while going over the injury report before going into the 2021 Hero World Challenge and taking a viewer Question about starting working out at home.

Fantasy Football 2021 Week 13 WR Rankings (1/2 PPR)

WR Ranking Player Name Team Opp Salary Ranking Player Name Team Opp Salary 1 Cooper Kupp LAR JAX $9,000 2 Justin Jefferson MIN DET $8,200 3 Mike Evans TB ATL $6,700 4 Diontae Johnson PIT BAL $6,800 5 Terry McLaurin WAS LV $7,400 6 Tyreek Hill KC DEN SNF 7 Stefon Diggs BUF NE MNF 8 Marquise Brown BAL PIT $6,500 9 Keenan Allen LAC CIN $7,500 10 DeAndre Hopkins ARI CHI $6,200 11 Adam Thielen MIN DET $7,300 12 Michael Pittman IND HOU $5,700 13 Chris Godwin TB ATL $6,600 14 CeeDee Lamb DAL NO THU 15 Ja'Marr Chase CIN LAC $7,000 16 Tee Higgins CIN LAC $5,800 17 Jaylen Waddle MIA NYG $6,400 18 Brandon Aiyuk SF SEA $5,600 19 Tyler Lockett SEA SF $6,500 20 Mike Williams LAC CIN $5,700 21 Hunter Renfrow LV WAS $5,800 22 Antonio Brown TB ATL $5,400 23 Darnell Mooney CHI ARI $5,600 24 Amari Cooper DAL NO THU 25 Brandin Cooks HOU IND $5,900 26 Elijah Moore NYJ PHI $5,500 27 D.K. Metcalf SEA SF $6,700 28 Kendrick Bourne NE BUF MNF 29 Chase Claypool PIT BAL $6,000 30 Cole Beasley BUF NE MNF 31 DeVonta Smith PHI NYJ $6,100 32 Van Jefferson LAR JAX $5,300 33 Sterling Shepard NYG MIA $4,900 34 Rashod Bateman BAL PIT $4,900 35 Kenny Golladay NYG MIA $5,000 36 Jerry Jeudy DEN KC SNF 37 Jakobi Meyers NE BUF MNF 38 Josh Reynolds DET MIN $3,400 39 Marvin Jones Jr. JAX LAR $4,700 40 Tre'Quan Smith NO DAL THU 41 Emmanuel Sanders BUF NE MNF 42 A.J. Green ARI CHI $5,000 43 Christian Kirk ARI CHI $5,600 44 Kadarius Toney NYG MIA $5,400 45 Marquise Goodwin CHI ARI $3,600 46 Tyler Boyd CIN LAC $5,000 47 Odell Beckham Jr. LAR JAX $5,500 48 T.Y. Hilton IND HOU $4,400 49 Laviska Shenault Jr. JAX LAR $4,400 50 Michael Gallup DAL NO THU 51 Jamison Crowder NYJ PHI $4,600 52 Russell Gage ATL TB $5,300 53 Keelan Cole Sr. NYJ PHI $3,200 54 Tim Patrick DEN KC SNF 55 Marquez Callaway NO DAL THU 56 Nelson Agholor NE BUF MNF 57 Courtland Sutton DEN KC SNF 58 Nico Collins HOU IND $3,100 59 Mecole Hardman KC DEN SNF 60 Rondale Moore ARI CHI $4,700 61 Kalif Raymond DET MIN $4,500 62 DeSean Jackson LV WAS $4,200 63 Gabriel Davis BUF NE MNF 64 K.J. Osborn MIN DET $3,400 65 Albert Wilson MIA NYG $3,200 66 Bryan Edwards LV WAS $3,600 67 Demarcus Robinson KC DEN SNF 68 Darius Slayton NYG MIA $4,600 69 Zach Pascal IND HOU $3,500 70 Sammy Watkins BAL PIT $4,200 71 DeAndre Carter WAS LV $3,600 72 Mack Hollins MIA NYG $3,100 73 Amon-Ra St. Brown DET MIN $4,400 74 Quez Watkins PHI NYJ $3,600 75 Cedrick Wilson DAL NO THU 76 Curtis Samuel WAS LV $4,000 77 Olamide Zaccheaus ATL TB $3,800 78 John Ross III NYG MIA $3,400 79 Adam Humphries WAS LV $3,300 80 Dyami Brown WAS LV $3,000 81 John Brown JAX LAR $3,000 82 James Washington PIT BAL $3,500 83 Preston Williams MIA NYG $3,000 84 Tajae Sharpe ATL TB $3,700 85 Jalen Guyton LAC CIN $3,000 86 Zay Jones LV WAS $3,200 87 Noah Brown DAL NO THU

