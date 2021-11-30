 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NFL Week 13 WR Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2021 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo reveals his 2021 Week 13 WR rankings, starts, sits and streams for fantasy football.

By Pat Mayo

Pat Mayo lists his Week 13 Waiver Wire Pickups at each position while going over the injury report before going into the 2021 Hero World Challenge and taking a viewer Question about starting working out at home.

Week 12 Snaps, Injuries, Game Notes

Fantasy Football 2021 Week 13 WR Rankings (1/2 PPR)

WR

Ranking Player Name Team Opp Salary
1 Cooper Kupp LAR JAX $9,000
2 Justin Jefferson MIN DET $8,200
3 Mike Evans TB ATL $6,700
4 Diontae Johnson PIT BAL $6,800
5 Terry McLaurin WAS LV $7,400
6 Tyreek Hill KC DEN SNF
7 Stefon Diggs BUF NE MNF
8 Marquise Brown BAL PIT $6,500
9 Keenan Allen LAC CIN $7,500
10 DeAndre Hopkins ARI CHI $6,200
11 Adam Thielen MIN DET $7,300
12 Michael Pittman IND HOU $5,700
13 Chris Godwin TB ATL $6,600
14 CeeDee Lamb DAL NO THU
15 Ja'Marr Chase CIN LAC $7,000
16 Tee Higgins CIN LAC $5,800
17 Jaylen Waddle MIA NYG $6,400
18 Brandon Aiyuk SF SEA $5,600
19 Tyler Lockett SEA SF $6,500
20 Mike Williams LAC CIN $5,700
21 Hunter Renfrow LV WAS $5,800
22 Antonio Brown TB ATL $5,400
23 Darnell Mooney CHI ARI $5,600
24 Amari Cooper DAL NO THU
25 Brandin Cooks HOU IND $5,900
26 Elijah Moore NYJ PHI $5,500
27 D.K. Metcalf SEA SF $6,700
28 Kendrick Bourne NE BUF MNF
29 Chase Claypool PIT BAL $6,000
30 Cole Beasley BUF NE MNF
31 DeVonta Smith PHI NYJ $6,100
32 Van Jefferson LAR JAX $5,300
33 Sterling Shepard NYG MIA $4,900
34 Rashod Bateman BAL PIT $4,900
35 Kenny Golladay NYG MIA $5,000
36 Jerry Jeudy DEN KC SNF
37 Jakobi Meyers NE BUF MNF
38 Josh Reynolds DET MIN $3,400
39 Marvin Jones Jr. JAX LAR $4,700
40 Tre'Quan Smith NO DAL THU
41 Emmanuel Sanders BUF NE MNF
42 A.J. Green ARI CHI $5,000
43 Christian Kirk ARI CHI $5,600
44 Kadarius Toney NYG MIA $5,400
45 Marquise Goodwin CHI ARI $3,600
46 Tyler Boyd CIN LAC $5,000
47 Odell Beckham Jr. LAR JAX $5,500
48 T.Y. Hilton IND HOU $4,400
49 Laviska Shenault Jr. JAX LAR $4,400
50 Michael Gallup DAL NO THU
51 Jamison Crowder NYJ PHI $4,600
52 Russell Gage ATL TB $5,300
53 Keelan Cole Sr. NYJ PHI $3,200
54 Tim Patrick DEN KC SNF
55 Marquez Callaway NO DAL THU
56 Nelson Agholor NE BUF MNF
57 Courtland Sutton DEN KC SNF
58 Nico Collins HOU IND $3,100
59 Mecole Hardman KC DEN SNF
60 Rondale Moore ARI CHI $4,700
61 Kalif Raymond DET MIN $4,500
62 DeSean Jackson LV WAS $4,200
63 Gabriel Davis BUF NE MNF
64 K.J. Osborn MIN DET $3,400
65 Albert Wilson MIA NYG $3,200
66 Bryan Edwards LV WAS $3,600
67 Demarcus Robinson KC DEN SNF
68 Darius Slayton NYG MIA $4,600
69 Zach Pascal IND HOU $3,500
70 Sammy Watkins BAL PIT $4,200
71 DeAndre Carter WAS LV $3,600
72 Mack Hollins MIA NYG $3,100
73 Amon-Ra St. Brown DET MIN $4,400
74 Quez Watkins PHI NYJ $3,600
75 Cedrick Wilson DAL NO THU
76 Curtis Samuel WAS LV $4,000
77 Olamide Zaccheaus ATL TB $3,800
78 John Ross III NYG MIA $3,400
79 Adam Humphries WAS LV $3,300
80 Dyami Brown WAS LV $3,000
81 John Brown JAX LAR $3,000
82 James Washington PIT BAL $3,500
83 Preston Williams MIA NYG $3,000
84 Tajae Sharpe ATL TB $3,700
85 Jalen Guyton LAC CIN $3,000
86 Zay Jones LV WAS $3,200
87 Noah Brown DAL NO THU

