NFL Week 13 QB Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2021 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo lists his Week 13 Waiver Wire Pickups at each position while going over the injury report before going into the 2021 Hero World Challenge and taking a viewer Question about starting working out at home.

QB Ranking Player Name Team Opp Salary Ranking Player Name Team Opp Salary 1 Tom Brady TB ATL $7,200 2 Lamar Jackson BAL PIT $7,800 3 Jalen Hurts PHI NYJ $7,000 4 Justin Herbert LAC CIN $6,700 5 Patrick Mahomes KC DEN SNF 6 Kyler Murray ARI CHI $7,500 7 Josh Allen BUF NE MNF 8 Joe Burrow CIN LAC $6,300 9 Carson Wentz IND HOU $6,100 10 Kirk Cousins MIN DET $6,500 11 Jimmy Garoppolo SF SEA $5,700 12 Matthew Stafford LAR JAX $7,300 13 Dak Prescott DAL NO THU 14 Taysom Hill NO DAL THU 15 Derek Carr LV WAS $6,000 16 Teddy Bridgewater DEN KC SNF 17 Taylor Heinicke WAS LV $5,600 18 Mac Jones NE BUF MNF 19 Tua Tagovailoa MIA NYG $5,500 20 Tyrod Taylor HOU IND $5,300 21 Andy Dalton CHI ARI $5,300 22 Daniel Jones NYG MIA $5,500 23 Russell Wilson SEA SF $6,400 24 Matt Ryan ATL TB $5,600 25 Trevor Lawrence JAX LAR $5,100 26 Ben Roethlisberger PIT BAL $5,000 27 Zach Wilson NYJ PHI $5,200 28 Jared Goff DET MIN $5,200

