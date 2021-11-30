NFL Week 13 TE and DST Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2021 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo lists his Week 13 Waiver Wire Pickups at each position while going over the injury report before going into the 2021 Hero World Challenge and taking a viewer Question about starting working out at home.

Fantasy Football 2021 Week 13 TE Rankings (1/2 PPR)

TE Ranking Player Name Team Opp Salary Ranking Player Name Team Opp Salary 1 Travis Kelce KC DEN SNF 2 Mark Andrews BAL PIT $6,000 3 George Kittle SF SEA $5,900 4 Mike Gesicki MIA NYG $5,100 5 Dallas Goedert PHI NYJ $4,500 6 Rob Gronkowski TB ATL $5,300 7 TJ Hockenson DET MIN $5,200 8 Pat Freiermuth PIT BAL $4,200 9 Foster Moreau LV WAS $2,700 10 Dawson Knox BUF NE MNF 11 Zach Ertz ARI CHI $5,400 12 Kyle Pitts ATL TB $5,600 13 Dalton Schultz DAL NO THU 14 Logan Thomas WAS LV $4,000 15 Hunter Henry NE BUF MNF 16 Tyler Higbee LAR JAX $3,800 17 Cole Kmet CHI ARI $3,600 18 James O'Shaughnessy JAX LAR $2,600 19 Noah Fant DEN KC SNF 20 CJ Uzomah CIN LAC $3,200 21 Tyler Conklin MIN DET $3,700 22 Mo Alie-Cox IND HOU $2,600 23 Jonnu Smith NE BUF MNF 24 Gerald Everett SEA SF $3,800 25 Albert Okwuegbunam DEN KC SNF 26 Evan Engram NYG MIA $3,500 27 Gerald Everett SEA SF $3,800 28 Jared Cook LAC CIN $3,100 29 Donald Parham Jr. LAC CIN $2,800 30 O.J. Howard TB ATL $2,600 31 Ryan Griffin TB ATL $4,000

Fantasy Football 2021 Week 13 DST Rankings

DST Ranking Player Name Team Position Opp Salary Ranking Player Name Team Position Opp Salary 1 Buccaneers TB DST ATL $3,500 2 Colts IND DST HOU $3,700 3 Cardinals ARI DST CHI $3,400 4 Eagles PHI DST NYJ $3,600 5 Rams LAR DST JAX $4,000 6 Patriots NE DST BUF MNF 7 Vikings MIN DST DET $3,200 8 49ers SF DST SEA $3,000 9 Ravens BAL DST PIT $3,400 10 Bills BUF DST NE MNF 11 Dolphins MIA DST NYG $3,300 12 Cowboys DAL DST NO THU 13 Giants NYG DST MIA $2,700 14 Chiefs KC DEN DEN SNF 15 Bengals CIN LAC LAC $2,800 16 Chargers LAC CIN CIN $3,000

