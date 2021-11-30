Hero World Challenge Best Bets: PGA TOUR Golf Picks, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

The 20-man field will make its way to Nassau, Bahamas this week for the Hero World Challenge. The star-studded field is getting a lot of buzz, but none are getting more camera lenses and media attention than the tournament host, Tiger Woods, who made his first appearance Tuesday since his car accident.

Past winners here include Henrik Stenson, Jon Rahm, Rickie Fowler, Hideki Matsuyama and Bubba Watson. The average winning score over the previous three years is just south of 19-under par, which makes sense when you get some of the best golfers in the world on a resort course.

For a full course preview, key statistics breakdown and additional players to consider, refer to the DraftKings Preview on DraftKings Playbook. Here are the bets we should be considering this week on DraftKings Sportsbook.

All betting odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

A missed cut at the Houston Open earlier this month has caused his number to slide, making him appealing to chase in a 20-man field. Finau has the game that suits Albany, finishing with a top-10 and runner-up in his two starts. As always, if he can get his putter going, then he becomes a worthwhile consideration at this number.

I’ve been going back-and-forth with Rose or Patrick Reed (+2500), but I’ll stick with the Englishman who lived in the Bahamas for a long time before making his way back to England recently. His tournament history is impeccable, finishing top five in his last three starts. A 12th at the RSM Classic could be a leading indicator that Rose is turning things around, and knowing you only have to beat 19 other golfers instead of a full-field may be just enough motivation for a resurgent performance.

Place your golf bets at DraftKings Sportsbook and bet online by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

The contents contained in this article do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN).

﻿21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.