Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Lineup Strategy for Suns vs. Warriors Showdown on November 30

There are only five games in the NBA on Tuesday, but one of them has the potential to be special when the Phoenix Suns host the Golden State Warriors. The Suns will put their 16-game winning streak on the line against a Warriors team that has a league-best 18-2 record. To add to the excitement, this matchup is also the featured Showdown contest on DraftKings. Let’s highlight some players to consider for your lineups.

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA Showdown $150K Fadeaway [$50K to 1st] (GSW vs PHX)

SHOWDOWN STRATEGY

Captain’s Pick

Stephen Curry ($19,800 Captain’s Pick): Curry’s scoring is down a bit compared to last season, but he’s still been phenomenal with averages of 28.6 points and 5.5 three-pointers per game. He has also received improved play from his teammates, which has helped him boost his assists to an average of 6.8 per game. Add under-the-radar averages of 5.8 rebounds and 1.8 steals and Curry carries a tremendously high floor, making him an ideal option for the Captain’s Pick.

Chris Paul ($14,700 Captain’s Pick): Paul seems to have found the fountain of youth in Phoenix. He played in 70 games last season and hasn’t missed a single contest this season, while averaging 32 minutes per game. He’s averaging 10.1 assists with plenty of weapons around him, which would be his highest mark since the 2015-16 season. He’s also been a standout on the defensive end by averaging 2.0 steals. If you’re looking for a more well-balanced entry, it’s hard to argue against his average of 39.4 DKFP per game.

UTIL Plays

Deandre Ayton ($8,800): Ayton had his first dud in a while when he only scored 16.5 DKFP against the Nets on Saturday. Prior to that, he had scored at least 30.8 DKFP in 10 straight games. He’s a threat to record a double-double whenever he’s on the floor, which makes him appealing for this matchup. However, his underwhelming 19.6 percent usage rate makes him more suited for a utility spot, rather than the Captain’s Pick.

Otto Porter Jr. ($5,000): There’s no question that Porter is a talented player. He’s a very good three-point shooter and he can guard multiple positions. The problem has been his inability to stay healthy. He may have found his sweet spot with the Warriors, who have kept his minutes limited off the bench. They might need him more in this game, though, with Andre Iguodala (knee) and Damion Lee (personal) already ruled out.

Kevon Looney ($4,800): James Wiseman (knee) hasn’t been cleared for 5-on-5 work yet, so his return is still a long way away. Looney has been starting in his absence, but he’s mostly been a token starter with an average of just 18 minutes per game. Still, he’s averaged 5.5 points, 6.6 rebounds and 0.8 blocks. The Warriors might need his size more in this matchup against Ayton, so any added playing time could leave him with the potential to provide value.

Fades

Jordan Poole ($8,000): It’s no secret that Poole’s role is to provide scoring support for Curry. He’s done it well, averaging 18.1 points and 2.7 three-pointers on a career-high 14.6 shot attempts per game. The problem is, he’s been limited elsewhere with his averages of 3.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists. Given that the Suns have the third-best defensive rating in the league, Poole’s production might not be able to match his hefty salary.

The Outcome

This game should be fun. The Suns haven’t exactly been blowing away their opponents, winning three of their last four games by six or fewer points. Meanwhile, the Warriors have the best points differential (+13.7) in the league. Still, with the Suns having home-court advantage, they have the best chance of emerging from this game with a victory.

Final Score: Suns 112, Warriors 109

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA Showdown $150K Fadeaway [$50K to 1st] (GSW vs PHX)

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

Place your NBA bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is mbarner51) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT).

21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.