Fantasy Hockey Cheat Sheet: Top DraftKings NHL DFS Picks, Values, Lineup Strategy for November 30

There are eight games in the NHL on Tuesday, and the Coyotes are the only club playing for the second consecutive night. The Wild and Bruins are the two largest favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook, followed by the Predators and Panthers. Here’s a peek at the DraftKings daily fantasy landscape ahead of Tuesday’s NHL action.

Set your DraftKings fantasy hockey lineups here: NHL $75K Kick Save [$20K to 1st]

Top Line Stacks

Wild vs. Coyotes

Kirill Kaprizov ($7,400) - Ryan Hartman ($5,600) - Rem Pitlick ($2,700)

This is the third game in four nights for Arizona and the second leg of a back-to-back road set, so it doesn’t set up favorably for the Coyotes. Minnesota has an interesting new-look line of Hartman, Kaprizov and Pitlick, and all three forwards enter in excellent form. The combined cap hit here isn’t crushing, either.

Capitals at Panthers

Alex Ovechkin ($9,600) - Evgeny Kuznetsov ($7,600) - Aliaksei Protas ($3,200)

Protas has been skating with Kuznetsov and Ovechkin in all situations the past three games and the trio has combined for six tallies, nine helpers and 6.39 goals per 60 minutes, including three goals and five assists during Friday’s win over Florida. The Panthers have also now lost consecutive games with four goals against in each, as the absence of No. 1 center Aleksander Barkov (knee) might finally be catching up to the Cats.

Superstar to Build Around

David Pastrnak, BOS vs. DET ($8,800) - The offense is beginning to pile up for Pastrnak, as he’s registered three goals, five assists and 30 shots through the past seven games. Still, he’s sporting an unsustainably low 8.4% shooting percentage despite attempting 144 shots with 17 registering as individual high-danger scoring chances. It’s also a solid matchup with Detroit 3-7-1 on the road with the second most goals per 60 minutes allowed in the league.

Value on Offense

Pavel Buchnevich, STL vs. TB ($3,000) - Scorching hot, Buchnevich has racked up four goals, two assists and 17 shot attempts through the past three games. The Lightning aren’t a pushover opponent with 2.75 goals against per game (12th fewest in the league), but this salary is well below Buchnevich’s current form and proven upside. His 2.87 points per 60 minutes dating back to last season ranks 28th in the league, after all.

Corey Perry, TB at STL ($2,500) - A minimum-salary target, Perry has climbed the depth chart because of all the injuries the Lightning are currently dealing with. Additionally, while his 36 individual high-danger scoring chances pace the club, he’s only registered two goals and a 5.1% shooting percentage. There’s statistical correction ahead.

Stud Goalies

John Gibson, ANA at LA ($7,500) - This is a potential bounce-back spot for Gibson in what projects to be a low-scoring game. He’s lost four straight with a discouraging .894 save percentage and 3.57 GAA. However, he’s still sporting rock-solid .917 and 2.61 marks for the campaign, and the Kings rank 25th in goals per game with just 2.6.

Elvis Merzlikins, CLS at NSH ($7,200) - With consecutive wins and just two goals allowed on 77 shots, Merzlikins is up to a high-end 9-3 record, .929 save percentage and 2.41 GAA for the campaign. As a result, this salary looks quite short. Nashville ranks eighth last in goals per 60 minutes at 5-on-5, too.

Value on Defense

Jonas Brodin, MIN vs. ARI ($4,800) - Look for a solid showing from Brodin in the noted soft matchup. He’s been promoted to quarterbacking the No. 1 power-play unit, which makes him an excellent addition to a Minnesota stack. Additionally, he showcased an excellent fantasy floor with two assists, seven shots and six blocks through his past three contests.

Adam Boqvist, CLS at NSH ($2,600) - Near the minimum salary, Boqvist is an intriguing flier. He’s exploded through the past three games for three tallies, two helpers, six shots and two blocks while skating with the No. 1 power-play unit. The Predators have the eighth worst penalty-kill percentage in the league, too.

Power-Play Defenseman

John Carlson, WAS at FLA ($6,500) - An option to add to a Washington stack, Carlson has racked up an impressive two tallies, 11 helpers, four power-play points and 16 shots through his past eight games. He ranks second in points per 60 minutes among all defensemen over the past three seasons.

Charlie McAvoy, BOS vs. DET ($6,300) - It’s been a unique stretch for McAvoy of late, as he’s recorded just a single assist through his past five contests but has buoyed his fantasy results with 13 shots and nine blocks. So, with Detroit’s noted road struggles in mind, the power-play quarterback is a breakout candidate Tuesday.

Set your DraftKings fantasy hockey lineups here: NHL $75K Kick Save [$20K to 1st]

Place your NHL bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is naparker77) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT).

21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.