NBA Best Bets and Betting Trends: Basketball Picks, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook for November 30

The Tuesday NBA card is a shorter one with some critical injury news in certain games. I’ve locked in a best bet in one game, and am also considering some props in another.

Best Bet

Probably the biggest regular season game to date in the NBA so far this season — a massive showdown in the Pacific Division and the Western Conference. The 18-2 Warriors head to Phoenix to face the 17-3 Suns, who’ve won 16 in a row entering Tuesday. I think that streak comes to an end.

The Suns are scorching hot, and are actually coming off a rare outright win as an underdog against the Nets. That indicates a spot to sell high on Phoenix, who is still just 11-9 ATS this season.

The Warriors have been spectacular all season, and somehow I’m not sure the odds have adjusted. The Dubs are 15-4-1 ATS so far, including a perfect 2-0 outright as an underdog. Golden State won those two games as a dog by a combined 25 points, and both came on the road. This team has no problem winning on the road, sitting at 7-1 outright.

As for the matchup on the floor, both teams are close to healthy. Andre Iguodala would be nice to have on the floor, as would Damion Lee, but the Warriors still have the depth on the wing to compete. All indications are that Draymond Green will be available, which is all I care about. I expect Golden State to be the better team defensively, and Stephen Curry to show up and win the matchup against Chris Paul by a wide margin. Dubs get another one on the road.

Potential Plays

I haven’t bet either of these yet, but with Ja Morant missing his second straight game, there could still be some value in the prop market. Brooks is the go-to-guy with Morant off the floor, and should be able to score into the 20’s on volume. Memphis actually won its first game with Morant out in a blowout, and Brooks only played 21 minutes. He still found his way to 21 points on 17 shots, and that includes going just 1-for-6 from downtown. With normal minutes and the extra opportunity, and average shooting night should have him well over this mark.

I’ll probably stick to just Brooks if I play anything, but the plus-money on Jones assists is worth making mention to. Jones dropped eight dimes in just 24 minutes on Sunday, and is averaging 3.3 assists per game as the backup this season. He should be in good position with the volume, but I’d be much more comfortable if this went down to laying some juice at over 5.5.

