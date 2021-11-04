NFL Betting Trends: Team Records Against the Spread and Totals on DraftKings Sportsbook for Week 9

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

Week 9 is upon us, and with it, we have more NFL betting trends to discuss. Last week went the way of the underdogs, as they went 10-5 ATS with seven dogs winning SU. The game total was essentially an even split, with seven games hitting the over and eight hitting the under. This week, the four teams on a bye are the Detroit Lions, Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Washington Football Team.

Here are some key definitions of acronyms that we’ll use throughout the article:

SU: Straight Up

ATS: Against the Spread

O/U: Over/Under

MOV: Margin of Victory

+/-: Plus/Minus

Let’s get to the numbers on DraftKings Sportsbook.

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

Jets are 2-6 ATS in their last eight games overall.

Jets are 1-4 ATS in their previous five games following an ATS win.

Jets are 1-4 ATS in their last five road games against a team with a losing home record.

Jets are 0-4 ATS against a team with a losing record.

Over is 4-0 in Jets’ previous four games overall.

Over is 4-0 in Jets’ last four games as an underdog.

Jets are 4-2 SU in their previous six games against Indianapolis.

Colts are 3-6 SU in their last nine games.

Colts are 4-1 ATS in their previous five games overall.

Colts are 2-5 ATS in their last seven home games.

Colts are 1-4 ATS in their previous five games as a favorite.

Colts are 1-4 ATS in their last five games as a home favorite.

Broncos are 1-4 ATS in their last five games overall.

Broncos are 1-4 ATS against a team with a winning record.

Broncos are 1-4 SU in their previous five games.

Under is 4-1 in Broncos’ last five road games.

Under is 5-2 in Broncos' previous seven against a team with a winning record.

Cowboys are 6-0 SU in their last six games.

Cowboys are 6-0 ATS in their previous six games following an ATS win.

Cowboys are 5-0 ATS in their last five games following a SU win.

Cowboys are 4-0 ATS in their previous four games as a favorite.

Cowboys are 5-0 ATS in their last five home games.

Over is 4-0 in Cowboys’ previous four games as a favorite.

Raiders are 6-2 SU in their last eight games.

Raiders are 2-6-1 ATS in their previous nine games as a road favorite.

Raiders are 1-4 ATS against a team with a losing record.

Raiders are 0-4 ATS in their last four road games against a team with a losing home record.

Over is 4-0 in Raiders' previous four against a team with a losing record.

Over is 4-1 in Raiders' last five games as a favorite.

Over is 4-1 in Raiders' previous five games as a road favorite.

Giants are 1-5 ATS in their last six games following an ATS win.

Giants are 0-5 ATS in their previous five home games against a team with a winning road record.

Under is 5-0 in Giants’ last five games after allowing less than 15 points in their previous game.

Under is 6-0-1 in Giants’ previous seven games as a home underdog.

Under is 7-0-1 in Giants’ last eight home games.

Falcons are 3-9 SU in their last 12 games.

Falcons are 2-5 SU in their previous seven games on the road.

Falcons are 1-5 ATS in their last six against the NFC South.

Under is 5-2 in Falcons' previous seven games as a road underdog.

Saints are 4-1 SU in their last five games.

Saints are 11-4 ATS against a team with a losing record.

Saints are 8-3 ATS in their last 11 against the NFC South.

Saints are 1-4 ATS in their previous five games as a favorite.

Saints are 0-4 ATS in their last four games following an ATS win.

Under is 5-2 in Saints' previous seven games as a favorite.

Under is 7-3 in Saints’ last 10 games overall.

Bills are 5-1 SU in their last six games.

Bills are 4-2 SU in their previous six games against the Jaguars.

Bills are 13-4-1 ATS in their last 18 games.

Over is 9-3 in the Bills’ previous 12 games on the road.

Jaguars are 3-8 ATS in their last 11 games.

Jaguars are 1-10 SU in their previous 11 games at home.

The over is 6-1 in the Jaguars’ last seven games against Buffalo.

Patriots are 0-5 ATS in their last five games against Carolina.

Patriots are 2-9-1 ATS in their previous 12 games following an ATS win.

Patriots are 3-8 ATS in their last 11 games as a favorite.

Over is 4-0 in the Patriots' previous four games overall.

Panthers are 10-4 ATS in their last 14 games as an underdog.

Panthers are 4-11-1 ATS in their previous 16 home games.

Panthers are 1-4 ATS in their last five games overall.

Under is 9-2 in the Panthers' previous 11 games overall.

Under is 8-2 in the Panthers' last 10 games following a SU win.

Vikings are 3-11 ATS in their last 14 games.

Vikings are 2-7 ATS in their previous nine games following an ATS loss.

Vikings are 3-11 ATS in their last 14 games overall.

Over is 5-0 in the Vikings' previous five road games.

Ravens are 5-1 SU in their last six games.

Ravens are 6-1 SU in their previous seven games at home.

Ravens are 6-0 ATS in their last six home games against a team with a losing road record.

Over is 6-2 in Ravens' previous eight games as a home favorite.

Browns are 4-1 ATS in their last five games on the road.

Browns are 5-1 SU in their previous six games against the Bengals.

Browns are 4-1 ATS in their last five games as a road underdog.

Over is 7-1 in Browns' previous eight against a team with a winning record.

Over is 5-1 in Browns' last six games as an underdog.

Bengals are 4-2 SU in their previous six games.

Bengals are 2-5 ATS in their last seven games when playing as the favorite.

Bengals are 4-0 ATS in their previous four games following a SU loss.

Under is 5-2 in Bengals’ last seven home games.

Texans are 0-6 SU in their last six games on the road.

Texans are 8-1 SU in their previous nine games against Miami.

Texans are 4-9-1 ATS in their last 14 road games.

Under is 5-1 in Texans' previous six games as a road underdog.

Under is 5-1 in Texans' last six road games.

Dolphins are 0-7 SU in their previous seven games.

Dolphins are 0-4-1 ATS in their last five games.

Dolphins are 0-4 ATS in their previous four games as a favorite.

Dolphins are 0-4 ATS against a team with a losing record.

Under is 5-2 in Dolphins' last seven games as a home favorite.

Chargers are 8-3 SU in their last 11 games.

Chargers are 4-1 ATS in their previous five games on the road.

Chargers are 6-2 ATS in their last eight games against the Eagles.

Chargers are 5-2 ATS in their previous seven games as a favorite.

Chargers are 4-10-1 ATS against a team with a losing record.

Over is 5-1 in Chargers’ last six games as a road favorite.

Under is 5-2 in Chargers' previous seven games overall.

Eagles are 1-5 SU in their last six games at home.

Eagles are 6-2 ATS in their previous eight games as a home underdog.

Eagles are 5-2 ATS in their last seven home games.

Under is 4-1 in Eagles' last five games following a SU win.

Packers are 7-0 ATS in their previous seven games.

Packers are 6-1 SU in their last seven games on the road.

Packers are 3-6 ATS in their previous nine games against Kansas City.

Packers are 4-0 ATS in their last four road games.

Packers are 4-1 ATS in their previous five games as a road underdog.

Under is 6-1 in Packers' last seven against a team with a losing record.

Over is 5-1 in Packers' previous six games as a road underdog.

Chiefs are 1-9 ATS in their last 10 games at home.

Chiefs are 2-6 ATS in their previous eight games this season.

Chiefs are 0-4 ATS in their last four games as a home favorite.

Chiefs are 0-4 ATS in their previous four home games.

Over is 5-2 in Chiefs' last seven games following SU win.

Cardinals are 7-1 SU in their last eight games.

Cardinals are 5-1 ATS in their previous six games.

Cardinals are 6-1-1 ATS in their previous eight games against the 49ers.

Cardinals are 5-1 ATS in their last six games on the road.

Under is 4-0 in the Cardinals' last four games following an ATS loss.

Under is 4-0 in the Cardinals' last four games as a favorite.

49ers are 1-6 ATS in their last seven home games.

49ers are 1-4 ATS in their last five games.

49ers are 5-2 ATS in their last seven games as a home underdog.

Over is 5-0 in the 49ers' last five games following an ATS win.

Over is 5-1 in 49ers' last six games following a SU win.

Titans are 6-1 SU in their last seven games.

Titans are 6-1 ATS in their previous seven games.

Titans are 5-0-1 ATS in their last six games against the Rams.

Titans are 4-0 ATS in their previous four games as an underdog.

Over is 6-0 in Titans' last six games as a road underdog.

Over is 10-1 in Titans' previous 11 road games.

Rams are 7-3 ATS against a team with a winning record.

Over is 4-0 in the Rams' last four against a team with a winning record.

Under is 13-3 in Rams' previous 16 games as a home favorite.

Bears are 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games.

Bears are 3-7 SU in their previous 10 games.

Bears are 4-1 ATS in their last five games against the Steelers.

Bears are 6-3 SU in their previous nine games against the Steelers.

Bears are 1-7 ATS in their previous eight games as an underdog.

Bears are 1-9 ATS in their last 10 road games vs. a team with a winning home record.

Under is 5-1 in Bears' previous six Monday games.

Steelers are 2-4 ATS in their last six games.

Steelers are 1-4 ATS in their previous five games at home.

Steelers are 0-6 ATS in their last six games as a home favorite.

Under is 7-1-1 in Steelers' previous nine home games against a team with a losing road record.

Under is 6-1 in Steelers' last seven games overall.

Under is 6-1-1 in Steelers' previous eight games as a home favorite.

