NBA Best Bets: Basketball Picks, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook for November 4

We’ve arrived at another NBA Thursday, and we have a couple of great primetime games on tap for the night. Here’s what jumps out to me on DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Jazz have carried over all their success from the 2020-21 season into this season, with top-four performances in offensive and defensive efficiency, and come into this one on a real high with six wins in seven tries. While they’re on the road here, a spot where they’ve historically struggled, I still think Utah should assert its dominance over Atlanta.

The Hawks were a solid defensive group during the playoffs last year, but haven’t replicated that same level this season. The Jazz should assert their dominance on the offensive end and suffocate a tired Hawks team, which comes in on the second night of a back-to-back, on defense.

Utah is 10-5 against the spread with a rest advantage dating back to the beginning of the 2020 season, and the Hawks are a middling 9-8 ATS in those spots. They’ll be up against it here.

I grabbed the Pistons at +6 but still like them in a get-right spot at +5.

Philadelphia has been relying on Furkan Korkmaz and Tyrese Maxey to carry the load offensively with Tobias Harris and Danny Green out, which isn’t going to be sustainable. Additionally, Harris and Green are two important pieces of this defense, and I believe, against a depleted side and one which hasn’t been quite as sharp without Ben Simmons, that Cade Cunningham can finally get going.

Detroit has length, talent and youth, and while they won’t win many games this year, they should have some moments of promise. This game at home against a wounded Sixers team is one of those times.

The Celtics are weak down low, and that’s where I think they’ll get taken to school by the Miami Heat, which have been one of the most physical teams in the NBA. Bam Adebayo will lead the charge against the team with the third-worst rebounding rate in the NBA.

Adebayo should eat against Boston, who has gotten decent play out of Al Horford but has feared running him out for long stretches to preserve his health. Behind him they’ve been using Robert Williams, who has also been disappointing rebounding the ball.

I think the Heat’s big man should push for 12 or more rebounds which would make this well within reach. I hesitate to take his rebound prop, for I see this as a safer bet, given he’s landed right on 10 rebounds a couple of times.

