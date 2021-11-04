DraftKings Sportsbook NFL Pools: $50K NFL Progressive Jackpot Pool Preview

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

DraftKings Sportsbook has another new and exciting contest for Week 9, bringing you the $50K NFL Progressive Jackpot Pool. The pool will begin with the Week 9 Sunday NFL slate and has a top prize of $50,000 (and counting depending on the number of entries). It’s just a $5 entry with a chance to win this lucrative prize, though the winner will need to get all 15 of the 15 questions correct. These questions will consist of Week 9 NFL spreads and totals, and all of the relevant information is detailed below!

Head over to the DraftKings Sportsbook Pools page to participate.

How it Works

Winning The Jackpot is based on getting all of the questions correct, and it will be paid out to any users who get 15 out of 15. If multiple users get all 15 questions correct, the Jackpot will be split among those who answered all 15 questions correctly, and if no one gets all 15 questions correct, it will roll over to a subsequent, separate pool, and will continue to roll over until there is a winner.

States That Can Participate

Participants located in AZ, CO, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV, and WY are allowed to play. It is not required that you reside in one of these states, but picks must be made from these locations.

Entry Information

Entry Fee: $5

Max Entries per user: 30

Max Entries total: Unlimited

Places Paid Out: 1

Total Prizes 50K+ (prize pool will grow as more users enter)

Games in the Week 9 Contest

Head over to the DraftKings Sportsbook Pools page to participate!

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT).

21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.

All views expressed are my own. I am an employee of DraftKings and am ineligible to play in public DFS or DKSB contests.