NBA Cheat Sheet: DraftKings Fantasy Basketball Injury Report, DFS Play of the Day for November 5

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

Welcome to the live NBA injury report for Friday’s DraftKings slate. The idea of this page is to provide instant updates to help you stay up-to-date with your lineups.

This page will be updated after the 1:30 p.m. ET and 5:30 p.m. ET injury reports, and you can confirm additional updates by checking the time stamp. When a player has a status change, they will now be bolded in the injuries and notes section.

I will also be highlighting my favorite DraftKings play of the day for each slate below the injury report.

Download the DK Live app to stay up-to-the-minute with all the latest news leading up to tipoff.

Feel free to leave a question, comment or provide feedback in the section under the tables or on Twitter @HotlineFantasy.

Key News to Monitor for November 5 Team Opponent Name (Status) Injury Notes Team Opponent Name (Status) Injury Notes San Antonio Spurs Orlando Magic J. Poeltl (O) T. Young to continue seeing an expanded role in Poeltl's absence. Orlando Magic San Antonio Spurs G. Harris (Q) R. Hampton will see a bump in minutes if Harris is unable to play. Brooklyn Nets Detroit Pistons N. Claxton (O) P. Millsap to see an expanded role with Claxton out. Detroit Pistons Brooklyn Nets TBD TBD Memphis Grizzlies Washington Wizards TBD TBD Washington Wizards Memphis Grizzlies D. Bertans (O) D. Avdija to see an expanded role with Bertans sidelined. Cleveland Cavaliers Toronto Raptors L. Markkanen (O), I. Okoro (O) E. Mobley will see a bump in playing time with Markkanen out. Toronto Raptors Cleveland Cavaliers TBD TBD New York Knicks Milwaukee Bucks TBD TBD Milwaukee Bucks New York Knicks J. Holiday (P), K. Middleton (O), B. Lopez (O) G. Allen will continue to see an expanded role with Middleton out. Los Angeles Clippers Minnesota Timberwolves M. Morris Sr. (O) T. Mann & L. Kennard will see a bump in minutes with Morris sidelined. Minnesota Timberwolves Los Angeles Clippers D. Russell (O) P. Beverley to see an expanded role with Russell out. New Orleans Pelicans Golden State Warriors TBD TBD Golden State Warriors New Orleans Pelicans TBD TBD Charlotte Hornets Sacramento Kings TBD TBD Sacramento Kings Charlotte Hornets TBD TBD Indiana Pacers Portland Trail Blazers TBD TBD Portland Trail Blazers Indiana Pacers TBD TBD

DraftKings Sportsbook Betting Odds

TBD

Pratt’s Play of the Day (November 4)

Fred VanVleet

Raise your hand if you thought the Raptors would be one of the top seeds in the East nine games into the season. Now put it down, because you’re lying. A lot of Toronto’s success can be attributed to the emergence of their two young wings, OG Anunoby and No. 4 overall pick Scottie Barnes, which has left VanVleet flying under the radar. The Wichita State product has filled in nicely for Kyle Lowry as the Raptors’ full-time point guard, averaging 18.8 points and a career-high 7.2 assists per game. VanVleet has racked up 45+ DKFP in four of his last six contests, setting himself up nicely for Friday’s matchup with Cleveland.

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $450K Fadeaway [$100K to 1st]

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

All views expressed are my own. I am an employee of DraftKings and am ineligible to play in public DFS or DKSB contests.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT).

21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.