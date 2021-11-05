NBA Best Bets: Basketball Picks, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook for November 5

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

On the menu for Friday night is a nine-game NBA Slate. Below are some of my favorite bets of the night on the DraftKings Sportsbook.

Kevin Love (health protocols) will be out tonight, opening the door for Allen to see an expanded role. In the past two games with Love sidelined, Allen has been incredible, averaging 24 points, 16.5 rebounds and three assists per game. Lauri Markkanen (health protocols) will also miss his second straight contest for the Cavs, and with both Markkanen and Love absent Wednesday, Allen got all the way up to a season-high 39.4 minutes in the win over the Blazers.

On the DraftKings Sportsbook, the Cavs are only 5.5-point underdogs to the Raptors, and in this tight spread, Allen should be in line for over 35 minutes again. Overall, when the center has been on the floor without Love and Markkanen, Allen’s usage, assist and rebound rates have jumped 4.9%, 6.7% and 9.9%, respectively. Considering his expected workload, this prop line is shockingly low for Allen, and he should effortlessly beat this number.

The Wizards have dropped two in a row, but I like them for a bounce back home win tonight against the Grizzlies. Despite many new faces in town, Washington has gelled well early this season, with a 5-3 record ATS and a 3-1 record at home. Their offense has been solid, ranking 12th in efficiency and this is a prime matchup against the Grizzlies, who rank dead last in defensive efficiency.

After a subpar start to his season, Bradley Beal has looked like his All-Star self as of late, scoring 28 points per game in his last four, and this soft Grizzlies’ defense should have no answer for the shooting guard. Memphis is 2-2 on the road, and I love backing Washington as the home underdog this evening.

Wednesday night with Jakob Poeltl (health protocols) out of the lineup, Murray carved up the Mavericks for 23 points, behind a season-high 29.5% usage rate. This was his fourth effort of over 20 points in his past five starts, and Poeltl will remain sidelined for Friday’s meeting with the Magic. With DeMar DeRozan in Chicago, Murray is already boasting a new career-high usage rate this season, and when Poeltl has been off the floor, this rate has increased a team-high 2.2 percentage points to a strong 27.3%.

Orlando ranks fourth to last in defensive efficiency and Murray is a strong bet to exceed this number in this plus spot.

