NFL Picks: Week 9 Underdog Bets to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook

A 1-2 result with my NFL underdog picks in Week 8 left my overall record for the season at 14-10. As we set our sights on Week 9, injuries and COVID-19 should have a significant impact on the slate. With all of that in mind, here are three DraftKings Sportsbook underdogs to consider taking a chance on.

It’s been a rough stretch for the Raiders. First, there was the Jon Gruden controversy that resulted in his exit. This week, they moved on from wide receiver Henry Ruggs III after he was facing felony charges of DUI. The one positive is that, despite the Gruden issue, they have won both of their last two games, including an 11-point win over the Eagles before heading into their bye.

The Giants lost yet again last week, dropping their record to 2-6 for the season. They did make the Chiefs work for it, though, losing on a field goal in the final minutes. While their record stinks, three of the Giants’ six losses have come by three or fewer points. Given all of the turmoil surrounding the Raiders, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the Giants keep this close at home.

This could be a letdown spot for the Saints, who are coming off of the high of defeating the Buccaneers on Sunday. They scored 36 points in the victory, which was surprising given that they scored 13 points the game prior versus the Seahawks. The problem is, their victory was costly given that Jameis Winston suffered a torn ACL and MCL.

The Falcons were smoked during their first two games of the season, but they’ve played much better since then. They are 3-2 over their last five games with both losses coming by six points or fewer. The loss of Calvin Ridley (personal) doesn’t help matters, but with tight end Kyle Pitts playing well and Cordarrelle Patterson emerging out of the backfield, the Falcons might be able to keep this game fairly close. It’s also worth noting that the underdog has covered the spread in seven of the Saints’ last eight games.

One of the biggest headlines that followed Week 8 was the news that Derrick Henry (foot) will be out for 6-to-10 weeks. He’s amassed 937 yards and 10 touchdowns on 219 carries, so his loss creates a massive void within the Titans’ offense. Given their underwhelming options at running back, Ryan Tannehill might throw the ball more to the star duo of A.J. Brown and Julio Jones, although Jones is still dealing with a hamstring injury that puts his status in doubt.

Make no mistake about it, this is going to be a difficult game for the Titans to win without Henry. The Rams are 7-1 with six of their victories coming by at least nine points. However, the Titans have covered the spread in each of their last four games as underdogs, and this is a big number, so taking the points might be the way to go.

