Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for November 5

We have a nine-game NBA slate today. On DraftKings Sportsbook, there are no games with a total of at least 230 and three games with a total of at least 220 (IND/POR, CHA/SAC and MEM/WAS). The CLE/TOR game has the lowest total on the slate at 207. The Nets are the biggest favorite at 10.5 points over the Pistons and there are three games with spreads at three points or lower (CHA/SAC, LAC/MIN and MEM/WAS). Things are going to change throughout the day, so make sure to keep abreast of the news by following @dklive on Twitter and by checking out our NBA Cheat Sheet here on Playbook.

Let’s break down some of the top studs and values at each position to help you build your DraftKings lineups.

Point Guard

Stud

Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors vs. New Orleans Pelicans ($11,400) – Curry and Giannis Antetokounmpo ($11,800) are the only players priced above $11K on today’s slate. And it’s for good reason, as they possess the highest ceilings. You get what you pay for.

Curry has scored at least 38 DKFP in every game this season with four games above 50 and a high of 65.5. The matchup is a fantastic one as the Pelicans are dead-last in defensive efficiency and boost the FPPM to point guards by 5.96%.

Other Options – James Harden ($10,300), Damian Lillard ($9,900)

Value

Patrick Beverley, Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Los Angeles Clippers ($4,000) - Beverley has scored at least 20 DKFP in every game he’s played in. He’s only started in one of those games. In his lone start, he played 32 minutes and went for 36.5 DKFP. D’Angelo Russell is out today with a sprained ankle so Beverley will likely get another start.

He isn’t a high usage player (13% range), but he chips in every statistical category and came two assists shy of a triple-double last game. Beverley is averaging 1.12 DKFP per minute and should play over 30 minutes in this one.

Other Options – Davion Mitchell ($3,800), Cade Cunningham ($4,600)

Shooting Guard

Stud

Bradley Beal, Washington Wizards vs. Memphis Grizzlies ($9,500) – Beal is THE guy for the Wizards as his usage rate is 34%. He’s gone for at least 48 DKFP in three of the last four games with two of those over 50. This is a pace-up spot for the Wizards and the Grizzlies are 29th in defensive efficiency while they boost the FPPM to shooting guards by 5.19%. If we zoom in closer, they boost three-pointers by a whopping 29.26%. Beal averages 7.57 attempts per game from downtown.

Other Options – CJ McCollum ($8,100), Anthony Edwards ($8,500), Collin Sexton ($6,400)

Value

Malik Beasley, Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Los Angeles Clippers ($4,400) – Beasley got off to a slow start this season. The usage rate was often in the 13% range and he scored single-digits in four consecutive games. Over the last three games, though, the usage rate has spiked to the 18% to 22% range and he’s played 27, 33 and 27 minutes. He’s scored double-figures in all of those contests and put up at least 22 DKFP in all. The Clippers boost the FPPM to shooting guards by 5.68%.

Other Options – Anfernee Simons ($3,900)

Small Forward

Stud

Paul George, Los Angeles Clippers @ Minnesota Timberwolves ($10,400) – George has a 34% usage rate on the season. He’s scored at least 30 points four times this season with two games over 40. He stuffs the stat sheet, and over the last three games, he’s gone for 60, 62.25 and 53.5 DKFP.

Both of these teams are top 10 in offensive pace and DraftKings Sportsbook has the Clippers favored by 2.5 points on the road, so this should be a competitive affair. The Timberwolves boost the FPPM to small forwards by 6.43%.

Other Options – OG Anunoby ($8,000)

Value

Norman Powell, Portland Trail Blazers vs. Indiana Pacers ($4,700) – Powell has scored at least 19 DKFP in every game that he’s played. He’s really picked things up in the last two games, though. The usage rate has been 25% after being sub-20% in the prior two games, and he’s scored 22 and 23 points which translated to 22.75 and 40.75 DKFP.

DraftKings Sportsbook has this game with the highest total on the slate at 223.5 with the Pacers 11th in offensive pace and the Trail Blazers right behind in 12th. There should be plenty of possessions in this one. The Pacers boost the FPPM to small forwards by 4.93% so the matchup is a decent one for Powell.

Other Options – Nicolas Batum ($4,600)

Power Forward

Stud

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks vs. New York Knicks ($11,800) – It’s a pace-down spot for the Bucks and Giannis is the most expensive player on the slate, so much will depend on roster construction and value. That said, he has one of the highest floor/ceiling combinations on the slate.

He’s gone for at least 50 DKFP in five of eight games with two above 60 and a high of 78.5. His lone game under 40 DKFP was a result of a blowout in which he only played 23 minutes. Giannis averages a ridiculous 1.62 DKFP per minute and stuffs the stat sheet on a nightly basis.

The Bucks are only favored by four points in this one so chances of a blowout are lowered. Against centers, the Knicks boost the FPPM by 4.11%. Yes, with Brook Lopez out, Giannis has been playing at center. If he plays at power forward, the Knicks boost the FPPM by 6.65% there, so it’s win/win for Giannis either way.

Other Options – OG Anunoby ($8,000)

Value

Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks vs. New York Knicks ($3,400) – Thanasis averages 0.81 DKFP per minute but with all of the injuries he’s played 24 and 32 minutes in the last two games. He’s doesn’t command a high usage rate and relies on hustle stats but he can score some points, grab rebounds and has notched nine steals over the last five games. He’s gone for 23.5 and 31.75 DKFP and should have a good chance to exceed salary expectations if he gets the big minutes again.

Other Options – Nicolas Batum ($4,600)

Center

Stud

Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Los Angeles Clippers ($10,700) – I’m not crazy about the high-priced options at center today, outside of Giannis. Towns has double-doubled in the last two games and contributed in everything but blocks. He’s gone for 58.5 and 45.75 DKFP, with the 45.75-game against these same Clippers.

A weird thing when looking at Towns’ stats is that the usage rate has fallen off big time. Over the last four games, it’s been in the 22% to 24% range. On the season it’s at 26.7%. Over the last three seasons, the usage rate has been 29.1%, 28% and 29.2%.

I worry about Towns being able to access a ceiling game but the floor should be relatively high.

Value

Myles Turner, Indiana Pacers @ Portland Trail Blazers ($6,000) – This is not a typical value play due to the price. Most of the time, I look for players $5K or under but I feel like the matchup and price are too good to ignore for Turner.

He’s gone for 41.75, 38 and 57.25 DKFP in the last three games. The usage rate has been 21.5% and 27.2%, and he’s grabbed 13 and 11 rebounds. Both are outside of his career norms so this may just be an outlier streak. That said, Portland boosts three-pointers to centers by a whopping 35.5%. Turner is averaging 4.9 attempts from downtown.

Other Options – Drew Eubanks ($4,200)

