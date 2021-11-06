NFL Picks & Predictions: Football Player Prop Bets to consider on DraftKings Sportsbook for Week 9

It’s Week 9 in the NFL, and I’m back again to survey each game for value player props. I’m going to be looking for favorable matchups once again and backing one of the best defenses in football. Here are my favorite prop bets on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Green Bay Packers at Kansas City Chiefs

The Green Bay Packers are the talk of the football world for all the wrong reasons this week, but I do feel they have a great chance on Sunday as 7.5-point underdogs.

Why? Well, the Chiefs flat-out stink. This is a passing defense ranked 30th in DVOA, which is so bad that even a first-time starter like Jordan Love should be able to exploit it. Kansas City has allowed six passers to go over this total in the eight weeks it has played, and even if they decide to try and run on this awful rushing defense, you can have faith in the playcalling of Matt LaFleur to get the ball into Love’s hands and let him make some high-percentage throws which could lead to big gains.

Las Vegas Raiders at New York Giants

Booker continues to be the lead man for the Giants, getting in on a league-high 93% of offensive snaps last week. He’s responded, too, getting better and better with every week. Booker went for a season-high 60 yards last week on the ground and is poised for another big game here.

The Giants are already without Sterling Shepard here and could be without a few more big receivers here with Kenny Golladay and John Ross questionable. I think the game plan here should call for running.

Denver Broncos at Dallas Cowboys

Bridgewater may only have five interceptions on the season, but they’ve come in the last four weeks. Now, he has to deal with a Cowboys defense ranked third in takeaways per game and second in interception rate.

Bridgewater should be forced to throw a lot considering the downward spiral this Broncos defense is on, heading into a brutal matchup with the high-powered Cowboys. I think this defense will force multiple turnovers here, and the journeyman QB will be caught in the crosshairs.

