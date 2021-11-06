NBA Best Bets: Basketball Picks, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook for November 6

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

We’ve arrived at our third NBA Saturday of the season, and we have a loaded slate of games tipping off at 5:00 p.m. ET. With so many games come so many opportunities to make money. Here’s what jumps out to me on DraftKings Sportsbook.

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

The Jazz have been absolute beasts against the spread over the past three seasons, but one thing that’s been more difficult for them since the beginning of the 2019 season has been covering on the road, where they’re just 41-38 ATS.

With that said, Utah has started off a perfect 4-0 this season away from home, and Miami hasn’t exactly impressed at home since the start of last season with an 18-22-2 record against the spread in those scenarios.

This is going to be an extremely tight game between two teams that each rank in the top five in efficiency on both ends of the floor, but I think this should be a tough one for Miami. The Jazz have allowed the fourth-lowest field goal percentage inside 10 feet this season and have improved drastically against post-ups in the early going — one of the few areas they struggled last year.

Miami thrives on getting the ball to Bam Adebayo and slashing inside, so I think this matchup could be tricky. Even with Donovan Mitchell listed as questionable, the Jazz should have more than enough here to get by the Heat on defense.

Sometimes we throw out numbers early in the season because the sample is small, and we need to allow teams time to get back to themselves. That’s the case with the Suns, who started off this season as a wreck defensively, but in the past few games have posted defensive efficiency ratings of 90.2, 100.0 and 105.7.

That’s not the case with the Hawks, who seem to be getting even worse on defense with every passing game. While Washington, Utah, Philly and Brooklyn can light it up in the scoring column, so can the Suns. This isn’t a team that’s going to be able to handle a decent scoring unit.

Phoenix’s renewed emphasis on defense should do them well here to get a big win.

I realize that this Lakers defense stinks at the moment, but I think this number is a bit too generous.

The Trail Blazers have been a bad team at home dating back to the start of last year, particularly shooting the basketball, so it’s no surprise to see the under is 23-21 and 3-2 this season when the Blazers have played in Portland. When Damian Lillard and Co. are favored at home, the under is 18-16.

The Lakers may be slumping defensively, but I’m not ready to go crazy over this Portland offense, which has cooled in the past few games. On the other side of the coin, the Lakers have had no answers on offense without LeBron James (abdominal, out) on the floor.

