NBA Best Bets: Basketball Picks, Predictions to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook for November 7

Most of Sunday’s betting action is focused on the NFL, but don’t forget about hoops! The NBA is offering up an eight-game slate on Sunday, and the action gets underway at 3:40 p.m. ET.

Let’s dive into some of my favorite wagers for this slate on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Place your NBA bets at DraftKings Sportsbook and bet online by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Under 209.5 (-105)

It’s Sunday, so you know it’s time for a Sunday afternoon NBA under! The Nets and the Raptors get the afternoon treatment this week given their 3:40 p.m. ET tip-off.

For those who are uninitiated, the Sunday afternoon under is one of my favorite spots to target in basketball betting. The NBA features some of the best athletes in the world, but their schedules are finely tuned. The vast majority of their games are played at night, so their bodies are optimized to peak at that time. That means that playing in the afternoon is a foreign experience.

That tends to keep the scoring down in these contests. The Sunday afternoon under has gone 380-315-12 against the spread since 2006, including a perfect 2-0 this season. The Raptors have also played at the third-slowest pace this season, so this game could be particularly low scoring.

Bucks -1.5 (-110)

It has not been a good start to the year for the Bucks. They’ve won just four of their first nine games, and they’ve been outscored by an average of -1.3 points per 100 possessions.

That said, there’s zero reason to be concerned about the Bucks’ long-term. They still have the best player in the world in Giannis Antetokounmpo, and he’ll get a bit more help on Sunday. Jrue Holiday returned to the lineup in their last game, but he was limited to just 20 minutes off the bench. His role should increase moving forward, and Holiday is one of their most important players. Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez remain out of the lineup, but Giannis and Holiday should be enough to push them past the Wizards.

Thunder +4.0

The Thunder are definitely not a good team, but I’m not sure they deserve to be four-point home underdogs vs. the Spurs. The Spurs have been equally disappointing to start the year, posting a mark of 3-6 through their first nine games. Some of their advanced metrics suggest they’ve been better than that – they’ve actually outscored their opponents by +1.3 points per 100 possessions – but the fact remains that they haven’t won many games.

The Thunder are shaping up to be a preferred target for the sharps in this spot. They’ve received just 34% of the early spread bets, but those bets have accounted for 86% of the dollars. If that continues, this line could move under 4.0, so I want to lock this bet in before that happens.

Place your NBA bets at DraftKings Sportsbook and bet online by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

For sports betting, head over to DraftKings Sportsbook or download the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is mlamarca) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT).

21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.