Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for November 7

We have a seven-game NBA slate today that tips off at 6:00 pm ET. There are four games at 6:00 pm ET, one game at 7:00 pm ET, one game at 8:30 pm ET and the last one tips off at 9:00 pm ET. On the DraftKings Sportsbook, there aren’t any games with a total over 230 points, but there are two games with a total of at least 220 (IND/SAC and CHA/LAC). The CLE/NYK game has the lowest total on the slate at 207. The Warriors are favored by 12.5 points over the Rockets while the Jazz are right behind as 12-point favorites over the Magic. Things are going to change throughout the day, so make sure to keep abreast of the news by following @dklive on Twitter.

Let’s break down some of the top studs and values at each position to help you build your DraftKings lineups.

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $250K Fadeaway [$50K to 1st]

For up-to-the-minute news, analysis and lineups, download the DK Live app. You also can follow DK Live on Twitter @dklive.

Point Guard

Stud

Dejounte Murray, San Antonio Spurs @ Oklahoma City Thunder ($9,100) – Stephen Curry ($10,700) has the highest projection at the position but the Warriors are favored by 12 points, so he may not get his full run. Over the last three games, he’s played fewer than 30 minutes twice due to blowouts. Now, I’m not predicting another blowout and Curry can smash in this spot, but you’re paying full price with lower minutes in the range of outcomes. Projected ownership will be a big factor in whether to go here or not.

Enough about Curry. Let’s talk about Murray. He’s $1,600 cheaper and he’s gone over 50 DKFP in each of the last two games. The DraftKings Sportsbook has the Spurs favored by 4.5 points on the road. The Thunder are 25th in defensive efficiency, 14th in pace and boost the FPPM to points guards by 6.37%.

Other Options – Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ($8,600)

Value

Davion Mitchell, Sacramento Kings vs. Indiana Pacers ($4,400) - Over the last three games, Mitchell has garnered a usage rate in the 22% to 26% range, attempted double-digit shots and scored in double figures in every contest. He’s chipped in rebounds and assists which have all translated to 28, 26.5 and 31.5 DKFP. He’s played 30, 26 and 25 minutes. On the season, he’s only averaging 0.77 DKFP per minute, but that’s been due to the erratic start. He is a rookie after all. It looks like his role is defined now, and he’s getting more comfortable.

Other Options – TJ McConnell ($5,300) if Malcolm Brogdon is out

Shooting Guard

Stud

Bradley Beal, Washington Wizards vs. Milwaukee Bucks ($9,200) – Beal hasn’t had a great start to the season, at least from a fantasy perspective. He’s exceeded point expectations in only 10% of his games and exceeded 40 DKFP only twice this season. The shooting guard position isn’t great on this slate, and Beal does have the highest projection and can light up the scoreboard on any given night. The Wizards are two-point home dogs so a full plate of Beal could be on the menu today.

Other Options – Derrick White ($6,300), Josh Giddey ($6,300)

Value

Eric Bledsoe, Los Angeles Clippers vs. Charlotte Hornets ($4,400) – I know, I know. It’s gross but Bledsoe has scored 22.5 and 27.25 DKFP in the last two games. The range of outcomes is wide, as he went 15.25, 7.5 and 17.75 in the prior three games and put up 37.25 and 37.5 in the first two games. He’s relatively cheap for a player who starts, plays in the mid to high 20s in minutes and contributes a little in every statistical category.

The Hornets are fourth in offensive pace and 29th in defensive efficiency. They also boost the FPPM to shooting guards by 12.27%.

Other Options – Kentavious Caldwell-Pope ($4,200)

Small Forward

Stud

Paul George, Los Angeles Clippers vs. Charlotte Hornets ($10,400) – George has a 34% usage rate on the season. He’s scored at least 30 points four times this season with two games over 40. He stuffs the stat sheet, and over the last three games, he’s gone for 60, 62.25 and 53.5 DKFP.

Both of these teams are top 10 in offensive pace while the Hornets are 29th in defensive efficiency. Charlotte boosts the FPPM to small forwards by 8.84%.

Other Options – RJ Barrett ($6,800)

Value

Nicolas Batum, Los Angeles Clippers vs. Charlotte Hornets ($4,700) – Batum is a low-usage player who only averages 0.77 DKFP per minute. He chips in everywhere, though, and is playing around 30 minutes. He’s attempted at least 10 shots in three of the last five games and scored 20 points in one. Over the last three games, he’s put up 26.5, 34.25 and 33.5 DKFP. I’ve gone over already how the Hornets are the only team to be top five in offensive pace and bottom five in defensive efficiency.

Other Options – Kentavious Caldwell-Pope ($4,200)

Power Forward

Stud

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks @ Washington Wizards ($11,400) – Ain’t nuthin’ but a “G” Thang, baby! Giannis is averaging a ridiculous 1.61 DKFP per minute. He’s put up at least 50 DKFP in five games this season with a high of 78.5.

The Bucks are only favored by 1.5 points on the road against Washington, so it should be a competitive affair with Giannis getting his full allotment of minutes. The Wizards are 18th in pace, a surprising 10th in defensive efficiency and neutralize the FPPM to centers by 6.32%. This is not a cakewalk matchup, but it’s Giannis. He has the highest floor and ceiling projection on the entire slate and can explode on any given night.

Other Options – Julius Randle ($10,000)

Value

Royce O’Neale, Utah Jazz @ Orlando Magic ($4,100) – It’s gross recommending O’Neale because he’s a low-usage player who averages 0.7 DKFP per minute. He’s cheap, though, and can pop off from time to time as he did last night with 36.75 DKFP. I’m not expecting a repeat performance, especially since he racked up six steals. That said, he plays in the 32- to 34-minute range and minutes are half the battle. Yo, Joe! The Magic are 25th in defensive efficiency and boost the FPPM to power forwards by 6.43%.

Other Options – Nicolas Batum ($4,700)

Center

Stud

Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz @ Orlando Magic ($8,800) – Gobert is coming off a 19.5 DKFP performance last night, as Bam Adebayo shut him down. Prior to that, he went for at least 40 DKFP in six of eight games with a high of 51.75. Last night was the first game that he did not grab at least 10 rebounds. I expect him to bounce back today as the Magic boost the FPPM to centers by 3.54%. Zooming in closer, they boost rebounds by 2.45%.

Other Options – Giannis Antetokounmpo ($11,400), Jarrett Allen ($7,100)

Value

Myles Turner, Indiana Pacers @ Sacramento Kings ($6,200) – Turner is not your typical big man, at least on offense, because he likes to hang out on the perimeter and make it rain from downtown. As a result, he’s only grabbed 10 rebounds three times this season. On defense, though, he protects the paint and has racked up 27 blocks on the season with at least one in every game.

The Kings boost the FPPM to centers by 12.81% with an insane 53.86% boost for three-pointers.

Other Options – Ivica Zubac ($4,800), Isaiah Hartenstein ($3,400)

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $250K Fadeaway [$50K to 1st]

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is sontzu) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT).

21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.