NBA Cheat Sheet: DraftKings Fantasy Basketball Injury Report, DFS Play of the Day for November 8

Welcome to the live NBA injury report for Monday’s DraftKings slate. The idea of this page is to provide instant updates to help you stay up-to-date with your lineups.

This page will be updated after the 1:30 p.m. ET and 5:30 p.m. ET injury reports, and you can confirm additional updates by checking the time stamp. When a player has a status change, they will now be bolded in the injuries and notes section.

I will also be highlighting my favorite DraftKings play of the day for each slate below the injury report.

Key News to Monitor for November 8 Team Opponent Name (Status) Injury Notes Team Opponent Name (Status) Injury Notes New York Knicks Philadelphia 76ers TBD TBD Philadelphia 76ers New York Knicks D. Green (Q), T. Harris (O), M. Thybulle (O) F. Korkmaz will see an expanded role if Green is out. Minnesota Timberwolves Memphis Grizzlies D. Russell (Q) P. Beverley will see an expanded role if Russell is unable to suit up. Memphis Grizzlies Minnesota Timberwolves Z. Williams (Q) J. Culver could see a bump in minutes if Williams is unable to play. Brooklyn Nets Chicago Bulls TBD TBD Chicago Bulls Brooklyn Nets TBD TBD New Orleans Pelicans Dallas Mavericks B. Ingram (Q), H. Jones (Q) N. Marshall to see an expanded role if Ingram is out. Dallas Mavericks New Orleans Pelicans M. Kleber (O) D. Powell will continue to see an expanded role with Kleber sidelined. Miami Heat Denver Nuggets M. Strus (Q) TBD Denver Nuggets Miami Heat TBD TBD Phoenix Suns Sacramento Kings TBD TBD Sacramento Kings Phoenix Suns TBD TBD Atlanta Hawks Golden State Warriors TBD TBD Golden State Warriors Atlanta Hawks TBD TBD Charlotte Hornets Los Angeles Lakers TBD TBD Los Angeles Lakers Charlotte Hornets TBD TBD

Pratt’s Play of the Day (November 8)

Chris Paul

At 36 years old, surely there’s nowhere for Chris Paul to go but down, right? Wrong. CP3 is averaging a career-high 12.1 assists per game this season, which is by far the most in the NBA (Trae Young comes in at No. 2 with 9.6 apg). After starting out slow, the Suns have rattled off four-straight wins. During that stretch, Paul is averaging 48.1 DKFP per contest. Next up, CP3 will face off against a Sacramento team that ranks last in the league in DKFP allowed to PGs. He’s well worth the $8,700 price tag.

