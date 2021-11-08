Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for November 8

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

Monday night presents an eight-game slate to target, and DraftKings continues to offer a plethora of huge tournaments. Below are some of my favorite studs and values at each position.

Point Guard

Stud

This is a great time to buy low on Westbrook. He has disappointed recently, but his workload is going to be elite, with LeBron James (abdomen) sidelined, and Anthony Davis (questionable, finger) possibly joining him. When just James has been off the floor, Westbrook has led the Lakers with a 34% usage rate and scored 1.34 DKFP. Now, when we take both James and Davis off the floor, Westbrook’s usage skyrockets to 41.5% and he produces 1.5 DKFP.

This is an outstanding matchup, with the Hornets ranking dead last in defensive efficiency and playing their second game in two nights, and Westbrook would go from a great target to a must-play if Davis is inactive.

Other Options: Stephen Curry ($10,500), LaMelo Ball ($9,000), Chris Paul ($8,700)

Value

Beverly has been productive this season, supplying 1.02 DKFP per minute. He has tallied at least 23 DKFP in five of six games, and would likely get the start tonight if D’Angelo Russell (questionable, ankle) is out.

Nonetheless, Beverly has done well even with Russell active this season and should be able to exceed five-times value against this soft Grizzlies’ defense that ranks 28th in efficiency.

Other Options: Tyrese Maxey ($5,900), Jordan Poole ($5,800)

Shooting Guard

Stud

Booker torched the Hawks on Saturday night for 58 DKFP. Thanks to Deandre Ayton (leg) being inactive, Booker saw a season-high 36.2% usage rate in the win, and the center will remain sidelined Monday. When Ayton has been off the floor this season, Booker’s usage has increased 1.2 percentage points, and he should have a field day against this Kings squad that just played last night and ranks 24th in defensive efficiency this season.

Booker’s ceiling is well above 50 DKFP tonight, and paying up at shooting guard will surely be a contrarian strategy in GPPs.

Other Options: Anthony Edwards ($8,000, boost if Russell is out), Tyler Herro ($6,600)

Value

Caruso might not be the most exciting option, but he is a safe choice tonight. He is averaging 22.3 DKFP per game this season and has logged 32 minutes off the bench in back-to-back tilts.

With the Bulls a small 1.5-point favorite over the Nets on DraftKings Sportsbook, Caruso should handle over 30 minutes and grind out value in this competitive setting.

Other Options: Shake Milton ($5,200, better if starting with Danny Green out), Cam Reddish ($3,800), Avery Bradley ($3,000)

Small Forward

Stud

Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets vs. Chicago Bulls, $9,900

For some odd reason, Durant’s salary has dropped $700 since his last game to only $9,900. With Kyrie Irving (personal) still away from the team, Durant has led the Nets with a mammoth 32.4% usage rate this season. The former MVP is coming off back-to-back outings over 50 DKFP and should see heavy playing time in this projected nail-biter.

Expect at least 50 DKFP from Durant tonight and deploy him with full confidence at this reasonable price tag.

Other Options: Luka Doncic ($10,700), Jimmy Butler ($9,300)

Value

This matchup is tough, with Miami ranking fourth in defensive efficiency, but Barton is just too cheap right now. The wing leads the Nuggets in playing time with 33 minutes per game and has posted a solid 21% usage rate this season. Barton is supplying 31.4 DKFP per game, including at least 32 DKFP in four of his past six starts.

Even in this difficult spot, Barton should be able to surpass five-times value and the ugly matchup should result in very low ownership.

Other Options: Josh Hart ($5,000, if Brandon Ingram is out), Furkan Korkmaz ($4,900, better if Green is out), De’Andre Hunter ($4,000)

Power Forward

Stud

DeMar DeRozan, Chicago Bulls vs. Brooklyn Nets, $8,200

DeRozan has been terrific in Chicago and is simply underpriced tonight. With a team-best 31.2% usage rate, the former Spur is averaging 42.4 DKFP per game, including two performances over 50 DKFP in his past three.

In this tight spread against the Nets, DeRozan should record a minimum of 40 DKFP and shouldn’t be popular in GPPs.

Other Options: Anthony Davis ($10,200, if active), Miles Bridges ($7,700), Kristaps Porzingis ($6,700)

Value

With Ayton out tonight, Kaminsky is a must-have value play. In the two contests Ayton has sat out this season, Kaminsky has generated 33.6 DKFP with 28.8 minutes off the bench. Plus, this is a near perfect spot with the Kings allowing the most points in the paint.

Don’t over think this one and make Kaminsky one of your core plays tonight.

Other Options: Carmelo Anthony ($5,700, if Davis out), Georges Niang ($4,600)

Center

Stud

Embiid has had an up and down campaign thus far, but is fresh off one of his best efforts of the season, bullying the Bulls for 57.75 DKFP on Saturday. The Sixers will continue to be without Ben Simmons (personal), Tobias Harris (health protocols) and Matisse Thybulle (health protocols) Monday night, which should lead to a massive role for Embiid. When these three have been off the court this season, Embiid has garnered 38.8% usage rate and provided a whopping 1.72 DKFP per minute.

Enter in a date with a Knicks’ defense that ranks 20 th in efficiency and is on the second leg of a back-to-back, and Embiid is one of the best studs to consider for this eight-game slate.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Embiid (rest) has been ruled out tonight vs. the Knicks, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Other Options: Nikola Jokic ($11,000), Jonas Valanciunas ($8,500, boost if Ingram is out)

Value

JaVale McGee, Phoenix Suns @ Sacramento Kings, $4,000

McGee is another value play that needs to be on your radar with Ayton out. McGee has been the replacement starter for Ayton and has responded with 19.25 DKFP in 18.5 minutes per game. Averaging 1.2 DKFP per minute this season, McGee doesn’t need much time to beat this price tag, especially against this terrible Kings interior defense.

The veteran should top 20 DKFP and rostering McGee and Kaminsky together in the same lineup is absolutely viable.

Other Options: Jaren Jackson Jr. ($5,800), Dwight Howard ($3,900, if Davis is out), Dwight Powell ($3,700)

