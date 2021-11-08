Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Lineup Strategy for Hornets vs. Lakers Showdown on November 8

The Lakers have lost two in a row while the Hornets have dropped their last four. Los Angeles is first in offensive pace and 13th in defensive efficiency while Charlotte is 14th and 29th in the same categories, respectively. DraftKings Sportsbook has the Lakers favored by two points, with the O/U at 227.

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA Showdown $120K Fadeaway [$30K to 1st] (CHA vs LAL)

EDITOR’S NOTE: Lakers PF/C Anthony Davis (thumb) has been upgraded to probable Monday vs. the Hornets.

Captain’s Picks

Russell Westbrook ($18,600 CP)/Anthony Davis ($18,300) - Westbrook and Davis are the only players priced above $16K. If utilizing a Lakers player in the captain slot, these are the two paths to take. With no LeBron James, Westbrook and Davis both garner usage rates above 30%.

The projections have Westbrook playing more minutes and producing a higher floor and ceiling. There is merit to going with Davis, though. He left after seven minutes in the last game and has a questionable tag next to his name Monday , so that could possibly decrease his ownership. I doubt it, but it’s possible.

The matchup is fantastic for both. The Hornets are 29th in defensive efficiency, and they do like to get up and down. The Hornets boost the FPPM to point guards by 5.95 percentage point, while that number is a robust 11% against power forwards. Against centers, it’s 2.7%, so it depends how Frank Vogel decides to utilize Davis.

LaMelo Ball ($15,900 CP) - If utilizing a Hornets player, LaMelo is the choice for me. He thrives in uptempo affairs, and this is a pace-up spot for him, as the Lakers are first in offensive pace. Against point guards, the Lakers boost the FPPM by a whopping 21.08 percentage points, and he should be amped for this one, as it’s a homecoming for him. Ball has scored at least 40 DKFP in four of the last five games, going over 50 in two.

UTIL Plays

Kelly Oubre ($5,000) - Oubre is the epitome of a player who thrives in transition, and this is the ideal spot for him. There’s risk, though, because the playing time had been 14, 13 and 21 minutes in the three games before he received 28 minutes last contest. He averages 0.85 DKFP per minute, and he should get the minutes in this one because it won’t be a bogged down affair in which he needs to spot up and drain jumpers.

Malik Monk ($2,600) - The range of outcomes is wide for Monk. He could start (highly unlikely since Avery Bradley ($1,200) is active), play 13 minutes like he’s done in two of the last three games or get 20 minutes of run and produce double-digit points, as he did on Saturday. He put up 26 DKFP in that one. He also has a game in which he logged -1 DKFP. As I said, the range of outcomes is wide, but there is a ceiling if things break right, and he’s cheap.

Rajon Rondo ($1,000) - In the last two games James has missed, Rondo has been dusted off, playing 15 and 13 minutes. His usage rate has been 19.5% and 21.8%, respectively. He’s only scored nine and 10.25 DKFP, respectively, but that’s 10X his salary.

Fades

Gordon Hayward ($12,900 CP; $8,600) - Hayward has been all over the map in terms of fantasy production. He has three games under 20 DKFP and three games above 40. This is not the best of matchups for him, though, as the Lakers have been able to neutralize the FPPM to small forwards by 9.21%. At $8.6K, he’s not cheap, and he’s only exceeded point expectations 30% of the time this season.

THE OUTCOME

For full transparency, I’ve been absolutely horrible at predicting outcomes, so you may want to go Costanza on me. If that doesn’t work, then Costanza the Costanza.

Some may call me a homer, but I think the Lakers handle their business tonight. If Davis is unable to go, then that obviously changes the equation. But I’m assuming he plays and plays well. The game environment should be a juicy one for fantasy, with tons of possessions and opportunities for fantasy goodies.

