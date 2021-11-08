2021 Fantasy Football Rankings — NFL Week 10 Waiver Wire Pickups, Adds

Pat Mayo and Chris Meaney briefly cover the barren Week 10 Waiver Wire then get into the 2021 Fantasy Football Rest of the Season Rankings breakdown. They discuss each position and the remaining and playoff strength of schedule for the positions and debate the top players to buy and the ones to sell.

2021 Week 10 Waiver Wire Pickups: RB

Jeremy McNichols Alex Collins J.D. McKissic Brandon Bolden Adrian Peterson Ty Johnson Devonta Freeman Mark Ingram Boston Scott Carlos Hyde Jaret Patterson Samaje Perine Latavius Murray Rex Burkhead Sony Michel JaMycal Hasty

2021 Week 10 Waiver Wire Pickups: WR

Rashod Bateman Van Jefferson DeSean Jackson Tim Patrick Michael Gallup Donovan Peoples-Jones A.J. Green Elijah Moore Jamal Agnew Bryan Edwards Darnell Mooney “Toons” Jamison Crowder Will Fuller Christian Kirk Amon-Ra St. Brown Marquez Callaway Kalif Raymond Allen Lazard K.J. Osborn Rondale Moore Nico Collins

2021 Week 10 Waiver Wire Pickups: TE

Logan Thomas Pat Freiermuth Dan Arnold Hunter Henry Evan Engram Tyler Conklin C.J. Uzomah

2021 Week 10 Waiver Wire Pickups: QB Streams

Carson Wentz vs JAX Derek Carr vs KC Ben Roethlisberger vs DET

2021 Week 10 Waiver Wire Pickups: D/ST Streams

Ravens at MIA Cardinals vs CAR Dallas vs ATL

2021 Week 10 Waiver Wire: RB Snap Share Leaders

Carlos Hyde 77% Dalvin Cook 77% James Conner 77%

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2020 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year and Golf Writer of the Year awards, along with the Fantasy Sports Trade Association Best Sports Betting Analyst award, and was a finalist for four FSWA Awards in 2020 (Best Podcast, Best Video, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 21 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are third-most all-time. Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Daily Fantasy and Traditions Season Long). Beyond sports, Mayo covers everything from entertainment to pop culture to politics. If you have a fantasy question, general inquiry or snarky comment, ship it to Mayo at ThePatMayoExperience@gmail.com and the best will be addressed on the show.

