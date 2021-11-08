NBA Cheat Sheet: DraftKings Fantasy Basketball Injury Report, DFS Play of the Day for November 9

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

This story is part of a group of stories called

Welcome to the live NBA injury report for Monday’s DraftKings slate. The idea of this page is to provide instant updates to help you stay up-to-date with your lineups.

This page will be updated after the 1:30 p.m. ET and 5:30 p.m. ET injury reports, and you can confirm additional updates by checking the time stamp. When a player has a status change, they will now be bolded in the injuries and notes section.

I will also be highlighting my favorite DraftKings play of the day for each slate below the injury report.

Download the DK Live app to stay up-to-the-minute with all the latest news leading up to tipoff.

Feel free to leave a question, comment or provide feedback in the section under the tables or on Twitter @HotlineFantasy.

Key News to Monitor for November 9 Team Opponent Name (Status) Injury Notes Team Opponent Name (Status) Injury Notes Milwaukee Bucks Philadelphia 76ers K. Middleton (O), B. Lopez (O) G. Allen to continue seeing an expanded role with Middleton out. Philadelphia 76ers Milwaukee Bucks TBD TBD Atlanta Hawks Utah Jazz TBD TBD Utah Jazz Atlanta Hawks TBD TBD Portland Trail Blazers Los Angeles Clippers TBD TBD Los Angeles Clippers Portland Trail Blazers TBD TBD

DraftKings Sportsbook Betting Odds

TBD

Pratt’s Play of the Day (November 9)

TBD

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $450K Fadeaway [$100K to 1st]

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

All views expressed are my own. I am an employee of DraftKings and am ineligible to play in public DFS or DKSB contests. The contents contained in this article do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT).

21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.