Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open Best Bets: PGA TOUR Golf Picks, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook

The Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open takes place at Memorial Park GC for the second-straight year, and with it comes big names like Sungjae Im (+2000), Tony Finau (+2500) and Brooks Koepka (+2800) teeing it up in Houston. Last year’s winner, Carlos Ortiz, who has withdrawn from this week’s event due to a shoulder issue, finished at 13-under, with the cut finishing at 3-over par. The Houston Open may play a little more challenging than people think.

Ortiz’s odds when he won last year were +16000. Ortiz’s path to victory started early, finishing second and just two back from the leaders at the conclusion of each round until Sunday. Current form may not be as important this week — Ortiz’s finishes leading into the tournament were two MC’s at the Shriners Children’s Open and Sanderson Farms, followed by a top 50 at the CJ Cup and a top 40 at the ZOZO Championship.

For a full course preview, key statistics breakdown and additional players to consider, refer to the DraftKings Preview on DraftKings Playbook. Here are the bets we should be considering this week on DraftKings Sportsbook.

All betting odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

I mentioned this in the preview article, but it bears repeating. Memorial Park GC is the fifth-longest par 70 since the start of 2016, and the other four tournaments were majors. Those tournaments included the 2020 US Open (Winged Foot), 2019 PGA Championship (Bethpage Black), 2018 US Open (Shinnecock) and 2016 PGA Championship (Baltusrol). Koepka’s finishes in the same order read DNP-1st-1st-4th.

I’m a massive fan of Marc Leishman (+4000) and Shane Lowry (+4000) in this range, but McNealy gets the feature, making 11 of his previous 12 cuts, with six top 25 finishes and a runner-up showing at the Fortinet Championship. McNealy is 30th in SG: Tee-to-Green over his last 12 rounds and an 11th at Mayakoba — while shooting the second-lowest score (64) on Sunday — proves he’s close to hoisting his first PGA TOUR trophy. Denny McCarthy (+18000; Top 10 +1400) and Wyndham Clark (+20000; Top 10 +1400) are longer shots we should consider this week. McCarthy is progressively getting better, finishing inside the top 20 in two of his previous four starts. Clark has been solid at other long, challenging tracks like Riviera CC (Genesis Invitational). He can get it out there with the longest hitters on the PGA TOUR, ranking 10th in driving distance over the previous 50 rounds. However, he needs to do better with his irons if he wants to compete.

The contents contained in this article do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups.

