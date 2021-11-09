 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NFL Week 10 RB Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2021 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo reveals his 2021 Week 10 RB rankings, starts, sits and streams for fantasy football.

By Pat Mayo

Pat Mayo and Jake Ciely debate Mayo’s 2021 Week 10 Fantasy Football rankings, starts, sits, sleepers and Busts at each position.

Fantasy Football 2021 Week 10 RB Rankings (1/2 PPR)

Ranking Player Name Team Opp Salary
1 Dalvin Cook MIN LAC $8,000
2 Jonathan Taylor IND JAX $8,100
3 Christian McCaffrey CAR ARI $8,400
4 Najee Harris PIT DET $7,900
5 Alvin Kamara NO TEN $8,200
6 Austin Ekeler LAC MIN $7,600
7 Ezekiel Elliott DAL ATL $7,000
8 James Conner ARI CAR $6,300
9 D'Ernest Johnson CLE NE $4,700
10 Darrell Henderson LAR SF MNF
11 Leonard Fournette TB WAS $6,100
12 Cordarrelle Patterson ATL DAL $6,600
13 D'Andre Swift DET PIT $6,800
14 James Robinson JAX IND $6,200
15 Aaron Jones GB SEA $6,900
16 Devin Singletary BUF NYJ $4,700
17 Josh Jacobs LV KC SNF
18 Darrel Williams KC LV SNF
19 Elijah Mitchell SF LAR MNF
20 Melvin Gordon DEN PHI $5,300
21 Devonta Freeman BAL MIA TNF
22 Damien Harris NE CLE $5,900
23 Myles Gaskin MIA BAL TNF
24 JD McKissic WAS TB $5,200
25 Michael Carter NYJ BUF $5,600
26 Alex Collins SEA GB $5,200
27 Javonte Williams DEN PHI $5,000
28 Jeremy McNichols TEN NO $5,500
29 Kenyan Drake LV KC SNF
30 Mark Ingram NO TEN $4,500
31 AJ Dillon GB SEA $4,800
32 Boston Scott PHI DEN $4,900
33 Antonio Gibson WAS TB $5,500
34 Brandon Bolden NE CLE $4,400
35 Tony Pollard DAL ATL $4,600
36 Ty Johnson NYJ BUF $4,500
37 Adrian Peterson TEN NO $4,900
38 Jordan Howard PHI DEN $4,900
39 Nyheim Hines IND JAX $5,000
40 Mike Davis ATL DAL $4,600
41 Gio Bernard TB WAS $4,300
42 Le'Veon Bell BAL MIA TNF
43 JaMycal Hasty SF LAR MNF
44 Carlos Hyde JAX IND $5,000
45 Rhamondre Stevenson NE CLE $4,500
46 Ameer Abdullah CAR ARI $4,000
47 Jaret Patterson WAS TB $4,000
48 Alexander Mattison MIN LAC $4,500
49 Ronald Jones TB WAS $4,000
50 Salvon Ahmed MIA BAL TNF
51 Rashaad Penny SEA GB $4,000
52 Derrick Gore KC LV SNF
53 Chuba Hubbard CAR ARI $5,400
54 Jamaal Williams DET PIT $4,500
55 Eno Benjamin ARI CAR $4,400
56 Kenneth Gainwell PHI DEN $4,700
57 Marlon Mack IND JAX $4,000
58 J.J. Taylor NE CLE $4,000
59 Jerick McKinnon KC LV SNF
60 Demetric Felton CLE NE $4,000
61 Jalen Richard LV KC SNF
62 Sony Michel LAR SF MNF
63 Travis Homer SEA GB $4,500
64 Larry Rountree III LAC MIN $4,000

