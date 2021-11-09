NFL Week 10 RB Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2021 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo and Jake Ciely debate Mayo’s 2021 Week 10 Fantasy Football rankings, starts, sits, sleepers and Busts at each position.

Set your DraftKings fantasy football lineups here: NFL $3.5M Fantasy Football Millionaire [$1M to 1st + ToC Entry]

Week 10 — Waiver Wire | Injuries + RB Snaps | BUY/SELL

Week 10 — Rankings | RB | WR | TE | QB | DST | Rest of Season Ranks

How to Use DK Tools — Optimizer | Game Sims | Player vs Player Compare

Podcasts — YouTube | Apple | Spotify | Insta | Google | Twitter | E-Mail

Fantasy Football 2021 Week 10 RB Rankings (1/2 PPR)

Player Projections | Advanced Stats | How to Use DraftKings Tools

RB Ranking Player Name Team Opp Salary Ranking Player Name Team Opp Salary 1 Dalvin Cook MIN LAC $8,000 2 Jonathan Taylor IND JAX $8,100 3 Christian McCaffrey CAR ARI $8,400 4 Najee Harris PIT DET $7,900 5 Alvin Kamara NO TEN $8,200 6 Austin Ekeler LAC MIN $7,600 7 Ezekiel Elliott DAL ATL $7,000 8 James Conner ARI CAR $6,300 9 D'Ernest Johnson CLE NE $4,700 10 Darrell Henderson LAR SF MNF 11 Leonard Fournette TB WAS $6,100 12 Cordarrelle Patterson ATL DAL $6,600 13 D'Andre Swift DET PIT $6,800 14 James Robinson JAX IND $6,200 15 Aaron Jones GB SEA $6,900 16 Devin Singletary BUF NYJ $4,700 17 Josh Jacobs LV KC SNF 18 Darrel Williams KC LV SNF 19 Elijah Mitchell SF LAR MNF 20 Melvin Gordon DEN PHI $5,300 21 Devonta Freeman BAL MIA TNF 22 Damien Harris NE CLE $5,900 23 Myles Gaskin MIA BAL TNF 24 JD McKissic WAS TB $5,200 25 Michael Carter NYJ BUF $5,600 26 Alex Collins SEA GB $5,200 27 Javonte Williams DEN PHI $5,000 28 Jeremy McNichols TEN NO $5,500 29 Kenyan Drake LV KC SNF 30 Mark Ingram NO TEN $4,500 31 AJ Dillon GB SEA $4,800 32 Boston Scott PHI DEN $4,900 33 Antonio Gibson WAS TB $5,500 34 Brandon Bolden NE CLE $4,400 35 Tony Pollard DAL ATL $4,600 36 Ty Johnson NYJ BUF $4,500 37 Adrian Peterson TEN NO $4,900 38 Jordan Howard PHI DEN $4,900 39 Nyheim Hines IND JAX $5,000 40 Mike Davis ATL DAL $4,600 41 Gio Bernard TB WAS $4,300 42 Le'Veon Bell BAL MIA TNF 43 JaMycal Hasty SF LAR MNF 44 Carlos Hyde JAX IND $5,000 45 Rhamondre Stevenson NE CLE $4,500 46 Ameer Abdullah CAR ARI $4,000 47 Jaret Patterson WAS TB $4,000 48 Alexander Mattison MIN LAC $4,500 49 Ronald Jones TB WAS $4,000 50 Salvon Ahmed MIA BAL TNF 51 Rashaad Penny SEA GB $4,000 52 Derrick Gore KC LV SNF 53 Chuba Hubbard CAR ARI $5,400 54 Jamaal Williams DET PIT $4,500 55 Eno Benjamin ARI CAR $4,400 56 Kenneth Gainwell PHI DEN $4,700 57 Marlon Mack IND JAX $4,000 58 J.J. Taylor NE CLE $4,000 59 Jerick McKinnon KC LV SNF 60 Demetric Felton CLE NE $4,000 61 Jalen Richard LV KC SNF 62 Sony Michel LAR SF MNF 63 Travis Homer SEA GB $4,500 64 Larry Rountree III LAC MIN $4,000

Set your DraftKings fantasy football lineups here: NFL $3.5M Fantasy Football Millionaire [$1M to 1st + ToC Entry]

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2020 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year and Golf Writer of the Year awards, along with the Fantasy Sports Trade Association Best Sports Betting Analyst award, and was a finalist for four FSWA Awards in 2020 (Best Podcast, Best Video, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 21 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are third-most all-time. Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Daily Fantasy and Traditions Season Long). Beyond sports, Mayo covers everything from entertainment to pop culture to politics. If you have a fantasy question, general inquiry or snarky comment, ship it to Mayo at ThePatMayoExperience@gmail.com and the best will be addressed on the show.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is ThePME) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT).

21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.