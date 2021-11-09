NFL Week 10 WR Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2021 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo and Jake Ciely debate Mayo’s 2021 Week 10 Fantasy Football rankings, starts, sits, sleepers and Busts at each position.

Set your DraftKings fantasy football lineups here: NFL $3.5M Fantasy Football Millionaire [$1M to 1st + ToC Entry]

Week 10 — Waiver Wire | Injuries + RB Snaps | BUY/SELL

Week 10 — Rankings | RB | WR | TE | QB | DST | Rest of Season Ranks

How to Use DK Tools — Optimizer | Game Sims | Player vs Player Compare

Podcasts — YouTube | Apple | Spotify | Insta | Google | Twitter | E-Mail

Fantasy Football 2021 Week 10 WR Rankings (1/2 PPR)

Player Projections | Advanced Stats | How to Use DraftKings Tools

WR Ranking Player Name Team Opp Salary Ranking Player Name Team Opp Salary 1 Cooper Kupp LAR SF MNF 2 Davante Adams GB SEA $7,900 3 Keenan Allen LAC MIN $7,000 4 Tyreek Hill KC LV SNF 5 A.J. Brown TEN NO $7,800 6 Deebo Samuel SF LAR MNF 7 Michael Pittman IND JAX $6,300 8 Diontae Johnson PIT DET $6,800 9 Justin Jefferson MIN LAC $7,700 10 Mike Evans TB WAS $6,900 11 Chris Godwin TB WAS $7,100 12 D.K. Metcalf SEA GB $6,800 13 Marquise Brown BAL MIA TNF 14 CeeDee Lamb DAL ATL $7,000 15 Stefon Diggs BUF NYJ $7,500 16 Terry McLaurin WAS TB $7,600 17 D.J. Moore CAR ARI $6,300 18 Hunter Renfrow LV KC SNF 19 Mike Williams LAC MIN $6,600 20 DeAndre Hopkins ARI CAR $6,700 21 Chase Claypool PIT DET $6,400 22 Robert Woods LAR SF MNF 23 Tyler Lockett SEA GB $6,500 24 Amari Cooper DAL ATL $6,200 25 Adam Thielen MIN LAC $6,700 26 Jerry Jeudy DEN PHI $5,300 27 Brandon Aiyuk SF LAR MNF 28 Cole Beasley BUF NYJ $5,200 29 A.J. Green ARI CAR $4,600 30 Rashod Bateman BAL MIA TNF 31 Jaylen Waddle MIA BAL TNF 32 DeVonta Smith PHI DEN $5,900 33 Jarvis Landry CLE NE $5,200 34 Emmanuel Sanders BUF NYJ $5,700 35 Jamison Crowder NYJ BUF $4,800 36 Nelson Agholor NE CLE $4,000 37 Van Jefferson LAR SF MNF 38 Tim Patrick DEN PHI $4,900 39 Jamal Agnew JAX IND $4,500 40 Marvin Jones Jr. JAX IND $5,800 41 Amon-Ra St. Brown DET PIT $3,800 42 Christian Kirk ARI CAR $5,500 43 Courtland Sutton DEN PHI $5,600 44 Julio Jones TEN NO $5,400 45 Elijah Moore NYJ BUF $4,700 46 T.Y. Hilton IND JAX $4,700 47 Corey Davis NYJ BUF $4,900 48 Olamide Zaccheaus ATL DAL $4,400 49 Kalif Raymond DET PIT $4,900 50 Bryan Edwards LV KC SNF 51 Jakobi Meyers NE CLE $4,800 52 Allen Lazard GB SEA $4,400 53 Randall Cobb GB SEA $4,300 54 Quez Watkins PHI DEN $3,600 55 Laviska Shenault Jr. JAX IND $4,600 56 Tajae Sharpe ATL DAL $3,900 57 Nick Westbrook-Ikhine TEN NO $3,200 58 Mecole Hardman KC LV SNF 59 Zach Pascal IND JAX $4,500 60 Marquez Valdes-Scantling GB SEA $3,500 61 Tre'Quan Smith NO TEN $4,300 62 K.J. Osborn MIN LAC $3,400 63 Michael Gallup DAL ATL $4,000 64 KhaDarel Hodge DET PIT $3,000 65 Dyami Brown WAS TB $3,100 66 Sammy Watkins BAL MIA TNF 67 Kendrick Bourne NE CLE $4,600 68 Terrace Marshall Jr. CAR ARI $3,200 69 Tyler Johnson TB WAS $3,300 70 Marquez Callaway NO TEN $5,100 71 Russell Gage ATL DAL $5,000 72 Rondale Moore ARI CAR $4,400 73 Jalen Guyton LAC MIN $3,600 77 Demarcus Robinson KC LV SNF 78 James Washington PIT DET $3,500 79 Mack Hollins MIA BAL TNF 80 Freddie Swain SEA GB $3,000 81 Josh Reynolds TEN NO $3,000 82 Chester Rogers TEN NO $3,100 83 Robby Anderson CAR ARI $4,400 84 Cedrick Wilson DAL ATL $3,500 85 Adam Humphries WAS TB $3,500 86 Marcus Johnson TEN NO $3,000

Set your DraftKings fantasy football lineups here: NFL $3.5M Fantasy Football Millionaire [$1M to 1st + ToC Entry]

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2020 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year and Golf Writer of the Year awards, along with the Fantasy Sports Trade Association Best Sports Betting Analyst award, and was a finalist for four FSWA Awards in 2020 (Best Podcast, Best Video, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 21 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are third-most all-time. Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Daily Fantasy and Traditions Season Long). Beyond sports, Mayo covers everything from entertainment to pop culture to politics. If you have a fantasy question, general inquiry or snarky comment, ship it to Mayo at ThePatMayoExperience@gmail.com and the best will be addressed on the show.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is ThePME) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT).

21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.