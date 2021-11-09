 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NFL Week 10 WR Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2021 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo reveals his 2021 Week 10 WR rankings, starts, sits and streams for fantasy football.

By Pat Mayo

Pat Mayo and Jake Ciely debate Mayo’s 2021 Week 10 Fantasy Football rankings, starts, sits, sleepers and Busts at each position.

Fantasy Football 2021 Week 10 WR Rankings (1/2 PPR)

WR

Ranking Player Name Team Opp Salary
1 Cooper Kupp LAR SF MNF
2 Davante Adams GB SEA $7,900
3 Keenan Allen LAC MIN $7,000
4 Tyreek Hill KC LV SNF
5 A.J. Brown TEN NO $7,800
6 Deebo Samuel SF LAR MNF
7 Michael Pittman IND JAX $6,300
8 Diontae Johnson PIT DET $6,800
9 Justin Jefferson MIN LAC $7,700
10 Mike Evans TB WAS $6,900
11 Chris Godwin TB WAS $7,100
12 D.K. Metcalf SEA GB $6,800
13 Marquise Brown BAL MIA TNF
14 CeeDee Lamb DAL ATL $7,000
15 Stefon Diggs BUF NYJ $7,500
16 Terry McLaurin WAS TB $7,600
17 D.J. Moore CAR ARI $6,300
18 Hunter Renfrow LV KC SNF
19 Mike Williams LAC MIN $6,600
20 DeAndre Hopkins ARI CAR $6,700
21 Chase Claypool PIT DET $6,400
22 Robert Woods LAR SF MNF
23 Tyler Lockett SEA GB $6,500
24 Amari Cooper DAL ATL $6,200
25 Adam Thielen MIN LAC $6,700
26 Jerry Jeudy DEN PHI $5,300
27 Brandon Aiyuk SF LAR MNF
28 Cole Beasley BUF NYJ $5,200
29 A.J. Green ARI CAR $4,600
30 Rashod Bateman BAL MIA TNF
31 Jaylen Waddle MIA BAL TNF
32 DeVonta Smith PHI DEN $5,900
33 Jarvis Landry CLE NE $5,200
34 Emmanuel Sanders BUF NYJ $5,700
35 Jamison Crowder NYJ BUF $4,800
36 Nelson Agholor NE CLE $4,000
37 Van Jefferson LAR SF MNF
38 Tim Patrick DEN PHI $4,900
39 Jamal Agnew JAX IND $4,500
40 Marvin Jones Jr. JAX IND $5,800
41 Amon-Ra St. Brown DET PIT $3,800
42 Christian Kirk ARI CAR $5,500
43 Courtland Sutton DEN PHI $5,600
44 Julio Jones TEN NO $5,400
45 Elijah Moore NYJ BUF $4,700
46 T.Y. Hilton IND JAX $4,700
47 Corey Davis NYJ BUF $4,900
48 Olamide Zaccheaus ATL DAL $4,400
49 Kalif Raymond DET PIT $4,900
50 Bryan Edwards LV KC SNF
51 Jakobi Meyers NE CLE $4,800
52 Allen Lazard GB SEA $4,400
53 Randall Cobb GB SEA $4,300
54 Quez Watkins PHI DEN $3,600
55 Laviska Shenault Jr. JAX IND $4,600
56 Tajae Sharpe ATL DAL $3,900
57 Nick Westbrook-Ikhine TEN NO $3,200
58 Mecole Hardman KC LV SNF
59 Zach Pascal IND JAX $4,500
60 Marquez Valdes-Scantling GB SEA $3,500
61 Tre'Quan Smith NO TEN $4,300
62 K.J. Osborn MIN LAC $3,400
63 Michael Gallup DAL ATL $4,000
64 KhaDarel Hodge DET PIT $3,000
65 Dyami Brown WAS TB $3,100
66 Sammy Watkins BAL MIA TNF
67 Kendrick Bourne NE CLE $4,600
68 Terrace Marshall Jr. CAR ARI $3,200
69 Tyler Johnson TB WAS $3,300
70 Marquez Callaway NO TEN $5,100
71 Russell Gage ATL DAL $5,000
72 Rondale Moore ARI CAR $4,400
73 Jalen Guyton LAC MIN $3,600
77 Demarcus Robinson KC LV SNF
78 James Washington PIT DET $3,500
79 Mack Hollins MIA BAL TNF
80 Freddie Swain SEA GB $3,000
81 Josh Reynolds TEN NO $3,000
82 Chester Rogers TEN NO $3,100
83 Robby Anderson CAR ARI $4,400
84 Cedrick Wilson DAL ATL $3,500
85 Adam Humphries WAS TB $3,500
86 Marcus Johnson TEN NO $3,000

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2020 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year and Golf Writer of the Year awards, along with the Fantasy Sports Trade Association Best Sports Betting Analyst award, and was a finalist for four FSWA Awards in 2020 (Best Podcast, Best Video, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 21 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are third-most all-time. Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Daily Fantasy and Traditions Season Long). Beyond sports, Mayo covers everything from entertainment to pop culture to politics. If you have a fantasy question, general inquiry or snarky comment, ship it to Mayo at ThePatMayoExperience@gmail.com and the best will be addressed on the show.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is ThePME) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

