NFL Week 10 WR Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2021 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo's 2021 Week 10 Fantasy Football WR Rankings
REST OF THE SEASON RANKINGS + STRENGTH OF SCHEDULE
Week 10 — Waiver Wire | Injuries + RB Snaps | BUY/SELL
Week 10 — Rankings | RB | WR | TE | QB | DST | Rest of Season Ranks
Fantasy Football 2021 Week 10 WR Rankings (1/2 PPR)
WR
|Ranking
|Player Name
|Team
|Opp
|Salary
|Ranking
|Player Name
|Team
|Opp
|Salary
|1
|Cooper Kupp
|LAR
|SF
|MNF
|2
|Davante Adams
|GB
|SEA
|$7,900
|3
|Keenan Allen
|LAC
|MIN
|$7,000
|4
|Tyreek Hill
|KC
|LV
|SNF
|5
|A.J. Brown
|TEN
|NO
|$7,800
|6
|Deebo Samuel
|SF
|LAR
|MNF
|7
|Michael Pittman
|IND
|JAX
|$6,300
|8
|Diontae Johnson
|PIT
|DET
|$6,800
|9
|Justin Jefferson
|MIN
|LAC
|$7,700
|10
|Mike Evans
|TB
|WAS
|$6,900
|11
|Chris Godwin
|TB
|WAS
|$7,100
|12
|D.K. Metcalf
|SEA
|GB
|$6,800
|13
|Marquise Brown
|BAL
|MIA
|TNF
|14
|CeeDee Lamb
|DAL
|ATL
|$7,000
|15
|Stefon Diggs
|BUF
|NYJ
|$7,500
|16
|Terry McLaurin
|WAS
|TB
|$7,600
|17
|D.J. Moore
|CAR
|ARI
|$6,300
|18
|Hunter Renfrow
|LV
|KC
|SNF
|19
|Mike Williams
|LAC
|MIN
|$6,600
|20
|DeAndre Hopkins
|ARI
|CAR
|$6,700
|21
|Chase Claypool
|PIT
|DET
|$6,400
|22
|Robert Woods
|LAR
|SF
|MNF
|23
|Tyler Lockett
|SEA
|GB
|$6,500
|24
|Amari Cooper
|DAL
|ATL
|$6,200
|25
|Adam Thielen
|MIN
|LAC
|$6,700
|26
|Jerry Jeudy
|DEN
|PHI
|$5,300
|27
|Brandon Aiyuk
|SF
|LAR
|MNF
|28
|Cole Beasley
|BUF
|NYJ
|$5,200
|29
|A.J. Green
|ARI
|CAR
|$4,600
|30
|Rashod Bateman
|BAL
|MIA
|TNF
|31
|Jaylen Waddle
|MIA
|BAL
|TNF
|32
|DeVonta Smith
|PHI
|DEN
|$5,900
|33
|Jarvis Landry
|CLE
|NE
|$5,200
|34
|Emmanuel Sanders
|BUF
|NYJ
|$5,700
|35
|Jamison Crowder
|NYJ
|BUF
|$4,800
|36
|Nelson Agholor
|NE
|CLE
|$4,000
|37
|Van Jefferson
|LAR
|SF
|MNF
|38
|Tim Patrick
|DEN
|PHI
|$4,900
|39
|Jamal Agnew
|JAX
|IND
|$4,500
|40
|Marvin Jones Jr.
|JAX
|IND
|$5,800
|41
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|DET
|PIT
|$3,800
|42
|Christian Kirk
|ARI
|CAR
|$5,500
|43
|Courtland Sutton
|DEN
|PHI
|$5,600
|44
|Julio Jones
|TEN
|NO
|$5,400
|45
|Elijah Moore
|NYJ
|BUF
|$4,700
|46
|T.Y. Hilton
|IND
|JAX
|$4,700
|47
|Corey Davis
|NYJ
|BUF
|$4,900
|48
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|ATL
|DAL
|$4,400
|49
|Kalif Raymond
|DET
|PIT
|$4,900
|50
|Bryan Edwards
|LV
|KC
|SNF
|51
|Jakobi Meyers
|NE
|CLE
|$4,800
|52
|Allen Lazard
|GB
|SEA
|$4,400
|53
|Randall Cobb
|GB
|SEA
|$4,300
|54
|Quez Watkins
|PHI
|DEN
|$3,600
|55
|Laviska Shenault Jr.
|JAX
|IND
|$4,600
|56
|Tajae Sharpe
|ATL
|DAL
|$3,900
|57
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|TEN
|NO
|$3,200
|58
|Mecole Hardman
|KC
|LV
|SNF
|59
|Zach Pascal
|IND
|JAX
|$4,500
|60
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|GB
|SEA
|$3,500
|61
|Tre'Quan Smith
|NO
|TEN
|$4,300
|62
|K.J. Osborn
|MIN
|LAC
|$3,400
|63
|Michael Gallup
|DAL
|ATL
|$4,000
|64
|KhaDarel Hodge
|DET
|PIT
|$3,000
|65
|Dyami Brown
|WAS
|TB
|$3,100
|66
|Sammy Watkins
|BAL
|MIA
|TNF
|67
|Kendrick Bourne
|NE
|CLE
|$4,600
|68
|Terrace Marshall Jr.
|CAR
|ARI
|$3,200
|69
|Tyler Johnson
|TB
|WAS
|$3,300
|70
|Marquez Callaway
|NO
|TEN
|$5,100
|71
|Russell Gage
|ATL
|DAL
|$5,000
|72
|Rondale Moore
|ARI
|CAR
|$4,400
|73
|Jalen Guyton
|LAC
|MIN
|$3,600
|77
|Demarcus Robinson
|KC
|LV
|SNF
|78
|James Washington
|PIT
|DET
|$3,500
|79
|Mack Hollins
|MIA
|BAL
|TNF
|80
|Freddie Swain
|SEA
|GB
|$3,000
|81
|Josh Reynolds
|TEN
|NO
|$3,000
|82
|Chester Rogers
|TEN
|NO
|$3,100
|83
|Robby Anderson
|CAR
|ARI
|$4,400
|84
|Cedrick Wilson
|DAL
|ATL
|$3,500
|85
|Adam Humphries
|WAS
|TB
|$3,500
|86
|Marcus Johnson
|TEN
|NO
|$3,000
Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. Mayo won the 2020 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year and Golf Writer of the Year awards.
