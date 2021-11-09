NFL Week 10 QB Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2021 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo and Jake Ciely debate Mayo’s 2021 Week 10 Fantasy Football rankings, starts, sits, sleepers and Busts at each position.

Fantasy Football 2021 Week 10 QB Rankings (1/2 PPR)

QB Ranking Player Name Team Opp Salary Ranking Player Name Team Opp Salary 1 Lamar Jackson BAL MIA TNF 2 Tom Brady TB WAS $7,600 3 Josh Allen BUF NYJ $7,900 4 Justin Herbert LAC MIN $7,300 5 Aaron Rodgers GB SEA $7,100 6 Patrick Mahomes KC LV SNF 7 Kirk Cousins MIN LAC $6,100 8 Carson Wentz IND JAX $5,900 9 Derek Carr LV KC SNF 10 Matthew Stafford LAR SF MNF 11 Dak Prescott DAL ATL $6,900 12 Jalen Hurts PHI DEN $6,500 13 Kyler Murray ARI CAR $8,000 14 Russell Wilson SEA GB $6,700 15 Ben Roethlisberger PIT DET $5,600 16 Mike White NYJ BUF $5,100 17 Teddy Bridgewater DEN PHI $5,500 18 Matt Ryan ATL DAL $6,000 19 Ryan Tannehill TEN NO $6,200 20 Jared Goff DET PIT $5,200 21 Mac Jones NE CLE $5,300 22 Tua Tagovailoa MIA BAL TNF 23 Jimmy Garoppolo SF LAR MNF 24 Baker Mayfield CLE NE $5,400 25 Trevor Lawrence JAX IND $5,300 26 Taylor Heinicke WAS TB $5,400 27 Trevor Siemian NO TEN $5,200 28 Sam Darnold CAR ARI $5,200

