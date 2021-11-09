NFL Week 10 TE and DST Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2021 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo and Jake Ciely debate Mayo’s 2021 Week 10 Fantasy Football rankings, starts, sits, sleepers and Busts at each position.

Set your DraftKings fantasy football lineups here: NFL $3.5M Fantasy Football Millionaire [$1M to 1st + ToC Entry]

Week 10 — Waiver Wire | Injuries + RB Snaps | BUY/SELL

Week 10 — Rankings | RB | WR | TE | QB | DST | Rest of Season Ranks

How to Use DK Tools — Optimizer | Game Sims | Player vs Player Compare

Podcasts — YouTube | Apple | Spotify | Insta | Google | Twitter | E-Mail

Fantasy Football 2021 Week 10 TE Rankings (1/2 PPR)

Player Projections | Advanced Stats | How to Use DraftKings Tools

TE Ranking Player Name Team Opp Salary Ranking Player Name Team Opp Salary 1 Travis Kelce KC LV SNF 2 Darren Waller LV KC SNF 3 Mark Andrews BAL MIA TNF 4 George Kittle SF LAR MNF 5 Mike Gesicki MIA BAL TNF 6 TJ Hockenson DET PIT $5,500 7 Rob Gronkowski TB WAS $4,400 8 Dallas Goedert PHI DEN $4,700 9 Pat Freiermuth PIT DET $3,900 10 Kyle Pitts ATL DAL $5,800 11 Dalton Schultz DAL ATL $5,000 12 Dawson Knox BUF NYJ $4,500 13 Dan Arnold JAX IND $3,500 14 Hunter Henry NE CLE $4,100 15 Logan Thomas WAS TB $4,000 16 Tyler Higbee LAR SF MNF 17 Noah Fant DEN PHI $4,300 18 Tyler Conklin MIN LAC $3,400 19 Jared Cook LAC MIN $3,200 20 Zach Ertz ARI CAR $4,600 21 Albert Okwuegbunam DEN PHI $3,300 22 Donald Parham Jr. LAC MIN $2,600 23 O.J. Howard TB WAS $2,700 24 Ricky Seals-Jones WAS TB $3,700 25 Gerald Everett SEA GB $2,600 26 Adam Trautman NO TEN $3,000 27 Mo Alie-Cox IND JAX $3,100 28 Jack Doyle IND JAX $3,100 29 Tommy Tremble CAR ARI $2,500 30 Hayden Hurst ATL DAL $2,800 31 Anthony Firkser TEN NO $2,600 32 Austin Hooper CLE NE $2,800 33 David Njoku CLE NE $3,200 34 Ian Thomas CAR ARI $2,500

Fantasy Football 2021 Week 10 DST Rankings

DST Ranking Player Name Team Position Opp Salary Ranking Player Name Team Position Opp Salary 1 Ravens BAL DST MIA TNF 2 Cardinals ARI DST CAR $3,700 3 Bills BUF DST NYJ $4,000 4 Colts IND DST JAX $3,600 5 Rams LAR DST SF MNF 6 Buccaneers TB DST WAS $3,500 7 Saints NO DST TEN $3,100 8 Steelers PIT DST DET $4,100 9 Browns CLE DST NE $2,800 10 Cowboys DAL DST ATL $3,000 11 Patriots NE DST CLE $3,400 12 Packers GB DST SEA $2,900 13 Titans TEN DST NO $2,600 14 Panthers CAR DST ARI $2,400 15 Broncos DEN DST PHI $3,200 16 Raiders LV DST KC SNF

Set your DraftKings fantasy football lineups here: NFL $3.5M Fantasy Football Millionaire [$1M to 1st + ToC Entry]

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2020 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year and Golf Writer of the Year awards, along with the Fantasy Sports Trade Association Best Sports Betting Analyst award, and was a finalist for four FSWA Awards in 2020 (Best Podcast, Best Video, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 21 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are third-most all-time. Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Daily Fantasy and Traditions Season Long). Beyond sports, Mayo covers everything from entertainment to pop culture to politics. If you have a fantasy question, general inquiry or snarky comment, ship it to Mayo at ThePatMayoExperience@gmail.com and the best will be addressed on the show.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is ThePME) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT).

21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.