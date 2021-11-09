 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NFL Week 10 TE and DST Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2021 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo reveals his 2021 Week 10 TE rankings, starts, sits and Week 10 DST streams for fantasy football.

By Pat Mayo

Pat Mayo and Jake Ciely debate Mayo’s 2021 Week 10 Fantasy Football rankings, starts, sits, sleepers and Busts at each position.

Fantasy Football 2021 Week 10 TE Rankings (1/2 PPR)

TE

Ranking Player Name Team Opp Salary
1 Travis Kelce KC LV SNF
2 Darren Waller LV KC SNF
3 Mark Andrews BAL MIA TNF
4 George Kittle SF LAR MNF
5 Mike Gesicki MIA BAL TNF
6 TJ Hockenson DET PIT $5,500
7 Rob Gronkowski TB WAS $4,400
8 Dallas Goedert PHI DEN $4,700
9 Pat Freiermuth PIT DET $3,900
10 Kyle Pitts ATL DAL $5,800
11 Dalton Schultz DAL ATL $5,000
12 Dawson Knox BUF NYJ $4,500
13 Dan Arnold JAX IND $3,500
14 Hunter Henry NE CLE $4,100
15 Logan Thomas WAS TB $4,000
16 Tyler Higbee LAR SF MNF
17 Noah Fant DEN PHI $4,300
18 Tyler Conklin MIN LAC $3,400
19 Jared Cook LAC MIN $3,200
20 Zach Ertz ARI CAR $4,600
21 Albert Okwuegbunam DEN PHI $3,300
22 Donald Parham Jr. LAC MIN $2,600
23 O.J. Howard TB WAS $2,700
24 Ricky Seals-Jones WAS TB $3,700
25 Gerald Everett SEA GB $2,600
26 Adam Trautman NO TEN $3,000
27 Mo Alie-Cox IND JAX $3,100
28 Jack Doyle IND JAX $3,100
29 Tommy Tremble CAR ARI $2,500
30 Hayden Hurst ATL DAL $2,800
31 Anthony Firkser TEN NO $2,600
32 Austin Hooper CLE NE $2,800
33 David Njoku CLE NE $3,200
34 Ian Thomas CAR ARI $2,500

Fantasy Football 2021 Week 10 DST Rankings

DST

Ranking Player Name Team Position Opp Salary
1 Ravens BAL DST MIA TNF
2 Cardinals ARI DST CAR $3,700
3 Bills BUF DST NYJ $4,000
4 Colts IND DST JAX $3,600
5 Rams LAR DST SF MNF
6 Buccaneers TB DST WAS $3,500
7 Saints NO DST TEN $3,100
8 Steelers PIT DST DET $4,100
9 Browns CLE DST NE $2,800
10 Cowboys DAL DST ATL $3,000
11 Patriots NE DST CLE $3,400
12 Packers GB DST SEA $2,900
13 Titans TEN DST NO $2,600
14 Panthers CAR DST ARI $2,400
15 Broncos DEN DST PHI $3,200
16 Raiders LV DST KC SNF

