NHL Betting: Stanley Cup Odds, Award Races on DraftKings Sportsbook

A few weeks into the 2021-22 NHL season, there have already been some major shake-ups in the standings and in the betting odds on DraftKings Sportsbook. Before the season began, the Colorado Avalanche were the Stanley Cup favorites at +475, while the Tampa Bay Lightning, Vegas Golden Knights, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Boston Bruins ranged from +700 to +1300. The Avalanche are still favored at +600, but the Florida Panthers have moved up past the rest of the group at +700. The Panthers are 9-0-1 through ten games, and they are one of a handful of teams that have gotten off to surprisingly strong starts.

Place your NHL bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Teams with Changing Odds Early On

The Carolina Hurricanes and Edmonton Oilers have both been surging to begin the season as well, and the Hurricanes have been especially impressive in winning all nine of their games in regulation. The Hurricanes were +2500 to win the Stanley Cup on opening night, but they’ve already improved all the way to +1400 in just a few weeks. The Oilers began the season at +2000, and they’re now down to +1300 after an 8-1 record through nine games.

The biggest disappointment so far is probably the Vegas Golden Knights, who have dealt with injuries to key players like Max Pacioretty, Mark Stone, and William Karlsson in the early going. The Golden Knights are 5-5 through 10 games, and although they just traded for Jack Eichel from the Buffalo Sabres, they aren’t expecting Eichel to return from IR until much later in the season.

Full Stanley Cup odds as of 11/9/21

Awards Races and Player Odds

In the Hart Trophy race (NHL MVP), not much has changed to this point, as Connor McDavid has solidified his lead as the favorite with the Oilers’ strong start. McDavid began the season at +250 to win the NHL’s Most Valuable Player award, and he’s now down to +150 after nine games. The only player in the NHL with more points than McDavid’s 19 is actually his teammate Leon Draisaitl, who is squarely in the MVP race as well, moving from +1600 down to +900.

McDavid and Draisaitl are at the top of the odds board for the most regular-season goals as well, which further speaks to how well both of them have played in the first month.

Place your NHL bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN).

﻿21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.