NBA Betting Trends and Best Bets: Basketball Picks, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook for November 9

Follow along on Twitter (@julianedlow) for any potential updates — things can always change with lineup moves leading up to tipoff. Here’s what jumps out to me on DraftKings Sportsbook.

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

It’s just a three-game board on Tuesday, with college hoops getting underway. I have you covered in the CBB market, with plays for both Tuesday’s Champions Classic and in the futures market.

As for the NBA, it’s all leans for me right now. So let’s go through each game and what we’re looking for, with some trends and potential bets.

Per usual, I’ll put everything official up on Twitter that I bet on personally. This is a betting guide for this NBA card.

This game has a million injuries, but the Bucks feel like they’re in better shape. Milwaukee has had a really tough time in the early going, and Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez remain out. But Philly will be without Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris and of course still no Ben Simmons. The key news here for me is Seth Curry’s status — he’s questionable after playing 41 minutes just a night earlier in a loss to the Knicks. If he’s ruled out, I just don’t see the firepower from the 76ers to compete here. But at the same time, it could open up some potential props on the Philly side. Andre Drummond pulled down 25 boards with Embiid out on Monday, and 15 in the previous game he missed. Furkan Korkmaz is averaging 17.5 points over his last four, and would have an even larger opportunity with Curry out.

Trends

PHI is 5-1 ATS in its last six games

PHI is 1-1 ATS in two games without Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris

MIL has been better on the road (3-2 SU/ATS) than at home (1-4 SU/ATS)

These teams are a combined 5-16 to the O/U

PHI is 8-3 1Q ATS

Potential Plays

The Hawks are in a pretty awful spot, coming off a blowout in Golden State on Monday night, and now in Utah on the second night of a back-to-back. They’re just 4-7 this season, and even worse ATS at 3-8. Meanwhile, the Jazz got off to a great 7-2 start, but then were shocked in Orlando, losing as 12-point favorites on Sunday. This is a bounce-back spot for them at home against a struggling team.

Trends

ATL is 1-6 SU and 0-7 ATS on the road

UTA is 3-0 SU and 2-1 ATS at home

ATL is 2-4 1Q ATS on the road

UTA is 3-0 1Q ATS at home

Potential Plays

Not much of a feel for this game, but we’ve already seen these teams play twice. The Clippers dominated the first game and then the Blazers dominated the second. Both teams are really struggling in the early going, and both have been very inconsistent. Easy game to pass on for me, other than potentially a 1Q trend that is undefeated.

Trends

POR is 0-4 SU/ATS on the road

LAC is 3-2 SU/2-3 ATS at home

LAC has won four in a row and covered 3 in a row

POR is 0-10 to the 1Q O/U

Potential Plays

Place your NBA bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

All views expressed are my own. I am an employee of DraftKings and am ineligible to play in public DFS or DKSB contests.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT).

21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.