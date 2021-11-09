Fantasy Football QB-WR Stacks: Top DraftKings NFL DFS Quarterback-Wide Receiver Picks for Week 10

Here are my top five NFL QB-WR stacks for the main DraftKings fantasy football slate this week. Let’s get to it.

For the uninitiated, the concept behind stacking a QB with his WR is simple: both players benefit from each completion, doubling the benefit of that play for your DraftKings fantasy football lineup. With the significance of stacking in mind, this article aims to highlight the best stacking options for Sunday’s main DraftKings DFS slate.

Set your DraftKings fantasy football Millionaire lineups here: NFL $3.5M Fantasy Football Millionaire [$1M to 1st+ToC Entry]

Is Heinicke good at football? Have you seen Zach Wilson play? Sorry, Kenny. Heinicke isn’t great, but he’s not terrible either. He’s scored at least 20 DKFP in four games this season and attempted at least 37 passes in each of the last four games. He’s only thrown for four touchdowns over that span but he does have some rushing prowess as he has games with 10, five and eight carries.

McLaurin is the alpha on the Football Team and he’s received at least seven targets in each of the last seven games with four of those over 10. He has three games with over 100 yards receiving and has hauled in four touchdowns.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, this game has a healthy total of 51 points with the Bucs implied for 30.25 points against a defense that is 31st in pass defense DVOA, so the Football Team is going to have to be aggressive to maintain pace. Tampa Bay has the fourth-best rush defense, so Heinicke should approach 40 pass attempts in this one with double-digit targets for McLaurin well within the range of outcomes.

The Jags completely shut down the Bills' offense last week. Crazy. They kept their safeties deep and were able to get pressure with their front four. Injuries to the offensive line and the inability or unwillingness to rush the ball to bring the safeties up likely had something to do with it. That said, it could’ve just been one of those games, as the entire slate of games was a bit wacky.

The Jets are 30th in pass-defense DVOA and 24th in adjusted sack rate, so it’s a similar setup to last week.

Allen has a 40-DKFP ceiling as he can shred defense with both his arm and legs. He’s attempted over 40 passes in each of the last three games and rushed five, eight and nine times. Diggs has received at least seven targets in every game but one with four double-digit target games. He’s gone over 100 yards only once, though, and scored three touchdowns. At some point, he’s going to go off. It’s just a matter of when not if.

3. Dak Prescott ($6,900)/CeeDee Lamb ($7,000), Dallas Cowboys vs. Atlanta Falcons

The Cowboys were stymied by the Broncos last week as Prescott completed a season-low 48.7% of his passes. I’d expect a bounceback game against a Falcons team that is 28th in pass-defense DVOA and 31st in adjusted sack rate.

Prescott has only two games under 20 DKFP this season with two games above 30. DraftKings Sportsbook has this game with a 54.5 total and the Cowboys favored by 8.5 points.

Over the past four games, Lamb has received nine, eight, 11 and six targets. He’s gone over 100 yards two times and scored three touchdowns. He’s averaged 12.2 yards per reception and received three targets and two rushing attempts in the red zone.

2. Carson Wentz ($5,900)/Michael Pittman ($6,300), Indianapolis Colts vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

The path of least resistance is through the air as the Jaguars are 32nd in both pass defense DVOA and adjusted sack rate. Tell that to the Bills! The Colts are favored by 10 points and rank 22nd in passing rate, so it could be a Jonathan Taylor game. That said, there should be plenty of opportunities for Wentz and Pittman to connect.

Wentz has scored at least 20 DKFP in each of the past three games and he’s thrown at least two touchdowns in each of the past six games with three each in the two most recent contests. Pittman has received six, 15 and four targets over the past three games and scored a total of four touchdowns over that span with four red-zone targets.

The Jaguars won’t be able to keep two safeties deep all game in this one due to the Colts’ potent rushing attack.

The Buccaneers pass at the highest rate in the league and now face the Football Team, which is 31st in pass-defense DVOA. Brady has attempted at least 40 passes in six games this season with two above 50. He has five games with at least 30 DKFP with a high of 40.74. This Brady guy is pretty, pretty good.

With Antonio Brown unlikely to play again, the passing pie is fairly concentrated. Godwin has received 12 and 11 targets over the past two games which he’s converted into eight catches for 111 yards and a touchdown and eight catches for 140 yards and a touchdown. Those were good for 28.1 and 31 DKFP.

Set your DraftKings fantasy football Millionaire lineups here: NFL $3.5M Fantasy Football Millionaire [$1M to 1st+ToC Entry]

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is sontzu) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and customer (my username is sontzu) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT).

21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.