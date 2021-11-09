NBA Cheat Sheet: DraftKings Fantasy Basketball Injury Report, DFS Play of the Day for November 10

Welcome to the live NBA injury report for Monday’s DraftKings slate. The idea of this page is to provide instant updates to help you stay up-to-date with your lineups.
This page will be updated after the 1:30 p.m. ET and 5:30 p.m. ET injury reports, and you can confirm additional updates by checking the time stamp. When a player has a status change, they will now be bolded in the injuries and notes section.
I will also be highlighting my favorite DraftKings play of the day for each slate below the injury report.
Feel free to leave a question, comment or provide feedback in the section under the tables or on Twitter @HotlineFantasy.
Key News to Monitor for November 10
|Team
|Opponent
|Name (Status)
|Injury Notes
|Team
|Opponent
|Name (Status)
|Injury Notes
|Washington Wizards
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|D. Bertans (O)
|D. Avdija to continue seeing a bump in playing time with Bertans sidelined.
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|Washington Wizards
|I. Okoro (Q), K. Love (O), L. Markkanen (O)
|D. Windler will see an expanded role if Okoro is out.
|Brooklyn Nets
|Orlando Magic
|N. Claxton (O)
|B. Griffin to see more minutes with Claxton sidelined.
|Orlando Magic
|Brooklyn Nets
|TBD
|TBD
|Detroit Pistons
|Houston Rockets
|K. Hayes (P)
|Hayes is expected to suit up.
|Houston Rockets
|Detroit Pistons
|K. Porter Jr. (Q)
|J. Green will see an expanded role if Porter Jr. is unable to play.
|Milwaukee Bucks
|New York Knicks
|TBD
|TBD
|New York Knicks
|Milwaukee Bucks
|N. Noel (Q), M. Robinson (Q)
|T. Gibson will see a bump in playing time if Noel and Robinson are out.
|Toronto Raptors
|Boston Celtics
|K. Birch (D)
|C. Boucher to see an expanded role if Birch is out.
|Boston Celtics
|Toronto Raptors
|J. Brown (O)
|R. Langford & D. Schroder will see expanded roles in Brown's absence.
|Charlotte Hornets
|Memphis Grizzlies
|P. Washington (O)
|J. McDaniels to see more minutes with Washington out.
|Memphis Grizzlies
|Charlotte Hornets
|D. Brooks (Q), Z. Williams (Q)
|Brooks (if available) will return to the lineup after a lengthy absence.
|Oklahoma City Thunder
|New Orleans Pelicans
|TBD
|TBD
|New Orleans Pelicans
|Oklahoma City Thunder
|B. Ingram (Q), H. Jones (Q)
|J. Hart & N. Marshall to see expanded roles if Ingram is out.
|Sacramento Kings
|San Antonio Spurs
|T. Haliburton (Q), T. Davis (Q)
|D. Mitchell will see a bump in minutes if Haliburton is unable to play.
|San Antonio Spurs
|Sacramento Kings
|K. Bates-Diop (Q), J. Poeltl (O)
|T. Young to continue seeing an expanded role in Poeltl's absence.
|Indiana Pacers
|Denver Nuggets
|M. Brogdon (Q)
|C. Duarte to see a bump in playing time if Brogdon is out.
|Denver Nuggets
|Indiana Pacers
|M. Morris (P), M. Porter Jr. (O)
|A. Gordon could see an expanded role in Porter Jr.'s absence.
|Portland Trail Blazers
|Phoenix Suns
|TBD
|TBD
|Phoenix Suns
|Portland Trail Blazers
|D. Ayton (O), L. Shamet (D)
|J. McGee to continue seeing an expanded role in Ayton's absence.
|Miami Heat
|Los Angeles Lakers
|B. Adebayo (Q), T. Herro (Q), P. Tucker (Q), M. Strus (P), M. Morris (O)
|D. Dedmon will see a bump in playing time if Adebayo is out.
|Los Angeles Lakers
|Miami Heat
|A. Davis (P), R. Rondo (Q), A. Reaves (Q), J. Huff (Q), S. Doumbouya (Q)
|K. Nunn & M. Monk could see expanded roles if Rondo is unable to play.
|Minnesota Timberwolves
|Golden State Warriors
|TBD
|TBD
|Golden State Warriors
|Minnesota Timberwolves
|TBD
|TBD
DraftKings Sportsbook Betting Odds
TBD
Pratt’s Play of the Day (November 10)
TBD
