Fantasy Basketball Value Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Bargain Plays for December 1

It’s officially December. That means two things for a majority of people reading this article: Snow and Christmas shopping. While I can’t help you with the back-breaking labor of shovelling your driveway, I can offer some gift-giving tips. It’s just, well, I hope everyone in your family likes inexpensive assets on tonight’s nine-game DraftKings NBA slate.

Let’s break down a few of my favorite values for Wednesday evening.

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $400K Fadeaway [$100K to 1st]

For up-to-the-minute news, analysis and lineups, download the DK Live app. You also can follow DK Live on Twitter @dklive.

PG Facundo Campazzo, Denver Nuggets at Orlando Magic, $3,900

The Nuggets have been snake-bitten by the injury bug going back to last season. Currently, the team finds itself without the services of Jamal Murray (knee), Michael Porter Jr. (back) and P.J. Dozier (back), while Austin Rivers and Bones Hyland both entered the league’s health and safety protocols this morning.

That all necessitates assets lower on the depth chart — specifically guards — to step up and help fill the void. At least, that’s what Campazzo has been doing the past two weeks. Going back to Nov. 19, the sophomore is averaging 26.8 minutes per game, which has resulted in the Argentinian producing a respectable 22.5 DKFP per appearance. Campazzo’s ceiling isn’t incredibly high, but his floor is secure and he should be looking at 6x or 7x value this evening if his role stays consistent.

Metu still isn’t shooting the ball well from distance as of late — he’s just 3-for-24 in his past six starts — yet the big man played arguably his best game of the season on Tuesday against the Lakers, logging a season-high 35.8 minutes while also setting new season-highs in rebounds (11) and steals (3). Metu might not be the most efficient scorer in the world, yet he’s certainly shown a propensity to contribute across all categories.

Somehow, despite that sterling 35.25 DKFP effort, Metu’s salary is actually down $300 heading into tonight’s slate. With both Harrison Barnes ($5,900; foot) and Marvin Bagley ($4,300; illness) unlikely to play on the second night of a back-to-back, I think I’ll be taking advantage of that pricing quirk, hoping Metu can once again play somewhere in the neighbourhood of 30 minutes.

Refer a friend and get $20 DK Dollars! Head to the DraftKings Playbook Promo page for more details!

PF Jalen McDaniels, Charlotte Hornets at Milwaukee Bucks, $3,100

Truth be told, I just knew I wanted to find a piece in this matchup. Despite the relatively large scope of this nine-game slate, tonight’s tilt between the Hornets and the Bucks is easily the highest total (O/U 231) on the DraftKings Sportsbook, with no other contest even getting close to 220 points. That’s what will happen when two team that rank inside the top 10 in both offensive efficiency and pace meet up.

Anyway, that’s not to say that McDaniels’ perceived viability is solely a product of environment. With Cody Martin (illness) missing Monday’s loss to the Bulls, McDaniels logged a season-high 27.1 minutes of action. I’d expect him to see a similar workload this evening with Martin once again sidelined. McDaniels was just 1-for-8 from the field versus Chicago. If his shot normalizes on Wednesday, we could easily be looking at 7x or 8x value from the forward priced only slightly above the minimum.

In the end, there might be a couple of ways to attack this contest between the Pacers and the Hawks. As it stands right now, Justin Holiday (health protocols) will miss his first game in seemingly forever on Wednesday, which removes a wing from Indiana’s rotation that logged a massive 38.5 minutes in the team’s loss to Minnesota on Monday. Duarte is the obvious choice to replace Holiday in the starting five, and while he might not see quite the same level of run, the rookie has averaged 30.9 minutes in his prior 15 starts.

I’d also be keeping an eye on Kelan Martin ($3,400), who has cemented his spot in the Pacers’ rotation throughout the past couple of weeks. Martin could pick up some extra minutes in the wake of the Holiday news, while minutes might be available at the four-spot, as well. If Myles Turner ($5,900; illness) can’t play through his questionable tag, look for Domantas Sabonis ($9,400) to shift to center and Martin to fill in at power forward in a pinch.

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $400K Fadeaway [$100K to 1st]

Place your NBA bets at DraftKings Sportsbook and bet online by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and customer (my username is theglt13) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT).

21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.